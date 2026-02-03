Javascript is not enabled.

Improve your driving confidence during Black History Month

The 100 Films That Define Generation X

These movie classics formed us as much as they entertained us

By

Mike Zimmerman and Eric Spitznagel,

 
AARP
Comments
Published February 04, 2026
a collage with characters from iconic films from the 1970s through the 2000s
Gen X learned who we were while sitting in front of the VCR, rewinding the same moments until they stuck.
Neil Jamieson (Alamy 9, Everett Collection 3)

As much as movies defined Gen X, Gen X defined movies. No one went to the movies or lived them more, or better, than we did. Our repeat viewings fueled the first modern blockbusters, from Jaws onward. We had VHS and cable if we were lucky, which means any flops that later became cult classics did so courtesy of us, watching and rewatching until we’d memorized every line. These films either formed us as people or depicted us exactly as we are, were, or both.

Need further proof? We bet you’ve seen every film on this list more than once.

Our childhood on film

They were kids just like us. They felt feelings we all felt and, just like us, had to gut it out without adult supervision.

Stand by Me (1986)

(Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman) Every childhood adventure had its metaphorical dead body, the one crazy, impossible thing that seemed possible but never really happened. Still, it could have. Oh, and your life will end one day, probably sooner than you think. Is it any wonder we’re so messed up?﻿﻿

Where to watch

The Bad News Bears (1976)

(Walter Matthau, Tatum O’Neal) Each kid’s personality existed inside us at the same time. Meanwhile, cruel and boozing coaches were the norm. A film for every Little Leaguer who remembers the taste of Schlitz.﻿

Where to watch

The Goonies (1985)

(Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton) “This is our time.” Our generation really did leave the house after breakfast and get into adventures. Sad fact: No future generation will ever have that privilege.﻿

Where to watch

The Outsiders (1983)

(C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez, Tom Cruise) Stay gold, Ponyboy. Stay doomed, everyone else. A teen movie that understood sadness isn’t a phase; it’s woven into the fabric of growing up. Made us all romanticize being misunderstood.

Where to watch

The Monster Squad (1987)

(Andre Gower, Duncan Regehr) Kids swore, monsters were scary and parents were useless. Exactly how childhood felt. Also, Wolfman absolutely had nards. 

Where to watch  

We don’t need no education

Has any generation’s high school and college education been more entertainingly and exhaustively chronicled than ours?

Sixteen Candles (1984) / The Breakfast Club (1985) / Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986)

(Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall, Matthew Broderick) The Gen X film trinity. As Bowie sang, we were quite aware of what we were going through.

 Where to watch: The Breakfast Club / Sixteen Candles / Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Three O’Clock High (1987)

(Casey Siemaszko, Richard Tyson) For every undersized, terrified kid who finally had to ball up a fist and make a statement.

Where to watch  

Risky Business (1983)

(Tom Cruise, Rebecca De Mornay) Gen X’s neo-noir, complete with the femme fatale and morals in free fall. ﻿As teens﻿, we all sensed what was lurking beneath the shiny surface of suburbia, and this film confirmed all of it.

Where to watch  

sean penn in a scene from fast times at ridgemont high
Spicoli (Sean Penn) ordering a pizza during history class in “Fast Times at Ridgemont High” perfectly explained Gen X’s relationship with authority.
Alamy

Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

(Sean Penn, Jennifer ﻿Jason Leigh, Phoebe Cates, Judge Reinhold) It had everything: sexual awakening, economic anxiety and the quiet knowledge that adults had no idea what our lives were actually like. ﻿Cameron Crowe may be a boomer, but he understood us better than most of our parents did.

Where to watch  

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989)

(Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, George Carlin) Bill and Ted stood in for anyone who didn’t fit the standard definition of “promising” but somehow kept moving forward anyway. Their curiosity mattered more than their grades, and their kindness counted as intelligence. They probably could’ve learned more about America just by spending 90 minutes with George Carlin.

Where to watch  

Dazed and Confused (1993)

(Parker Posey, ﻿Jason London, Ben Affleck, Matthew McConaughey) Remember being a high school freshman, watching the upperclassmen reveal themselves as drunk, confused people on the verge of mediocre lives? And still wanting to be just like them? We all remember.

Where to watch

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

(Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins) A film about education? Yes, in two ways. It’s the story of a gifted student finally finding a teacher worthy of her potential. It’s also a reminder that being smarter and braver than everyone around you doesn’t make the journey any easier.

Where to watch  

Dead Poets Society (1989)

(Robin Williams, Ethan Hawke) “What will your verse be?” When you’re young, freedom of thought and spirit really can be like handling a loaded gun.

Where to watch

Real Genius (1985)

(Val Kilmer) Smart kids realizing that intelligence doesn’t protect them from being used. Plus: popcorn physics and the eternal question of whether being brilliant means you’re obligated to weaponize it.

Where to watch

Dating documentaries

We sucked at relationships, and maybe we still do. That’s why these flicks still land.

molly ringwald and john cryer in a scene from pretty in pink
Every Gen Xer knows the real tragedy of “Pretty in Pink” is that Andie chose Blane instead of Duckie.
Alamy

Pretty in Pink (1986)

(Molly Ringwald, Jon Cryer) Class warfare in pastel colors. The real lesson wasn’t about getting the guy, it was about navigating a world where money determined your worth before you even opened your mouth.

Where to watch  

Before Sunrise (1995) / Before Sunset (2004) / Before Midnight (2013)

(Ethan Hawke, Julie Delpy) Possibly the only relationship story our generation needs. It’s that comprehensive, wise and authentic, especially as we get older.

Where to watch: Before Sunrise / Before Sunset / Before Midnight  

Say Anything (1989)

(John Cusack, Ione Skye) The film that taught us sincerity wasn’t weakness. Lloyd Dobler proved you could be earnest and still be cool, a revolutionary concept for a generation drowning in irony.

Where to watch  

Swingers (1996)

(Jon Favreau, Vince Vaughn) As much as we prided ourselves on self-awareness, we could still descend into complete self-parody within seconds. This film is all of ﻿us at our most ridiculous.

Where to watch  

Growing up — under protest

Adulthood loomed for all of us, and even today a lot of us avoid as much of it as we can. Boomers did the exact same thing, of course, but they had that whole make-love-not-war thing to give their immaturity legitimacy.

winona ryder in a scene from heathers
“Heathers” took high school hierarchy seriously enough to treat it like a horror movie.
Alamy

Heathers (1989)

(Winona Ryder, Christian Slater) Foundational Winona. Dunno about you, but as dark as this is, I wish it had gone darker. Heathers may not be what adolescence was like, but it’s what it felt like.

Where to watch  

Reality Bites (1994)

(Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke, Ben Stiller) Winona again, naturally. The film that defined our generation’s struggle between artistic integrity and paying rent. Concocting schemes with gas cards instead of getting actual jobs was peak ’94 thinking. Also: one of the best soundtracks of the decade.﻿

Where to watch  

This Is 40 (2012)

(Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann) Hits so many notes it might as well be a generational symphony. No matter how much we accumulate or accomplish, we’re all still awkward teenagers in our heads. And yes, sometimes it’s OK to eat cupcakes out of the garbage when life gets overwhelming.

Where to watch  

Most Popular

Where to watch  

Slacker (1990)

(Richard Linklater) The movie was so potent﻿, its title was applied to an entire generation. Maybe people just like us talk so much in this film because growing up, no one was ever interested in anything we said.

Where to watch  

Singles (1992)

(Bridget Fonda, Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick, Matt Dillon) Crowe again. He’s the master of the killer moment in his best scenes. And here he nailed a cultural moment as well: grunge. Did grunge lift us up or hold us back? Discuss.

Where to watch  

St. Elmo’s Fire (1985)

(Emilio Estevez, Rob Lowe, Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Judd Nelson, Andrew McCarthy, Mare Winningham) College was a drug for a lot of us, and going cold turkey after graduation didn’t work out. Forcing maturity on the immature never does. We have to burn out naturally.﻿

Where to watch

Fight Club (1999)

(Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, Helena Bonham Carter) Materialism, masculinity, the middle children of history. A film that sells its message so well that no one gets the deconstructive hilarity underpinning it. That’s boilerplate Gen X.

Where to watch  

Lost in Translation (2003)

(Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson) Gen X middle age without apologies or solutions. Loneliness as a p﻿ermanent setting, not a problem to fix. Murray whispers something we’ll never hear, and it’s perfect that way. 

Where to watch

Filled us with quotes

Which means they made us cool as kids and a lifelong annoyance to everyone we’ve met since. Thank God for that.

Wall Street (1987)

(Michael Douglas, Charlie Sheen, Daryl Hannah) How does “Rich enough not to waste time” land now that you’re this many years old?

Where to watch  

Goodfellas (1990)

(Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci) Tuh-day. Tuh-day. Still funny. Always will be.

Where to watch  

bill murray in a scene from caddyshack
“Caddyshack” taught Gen X that sarcasm was a survival skill and confidence could be entirely unearned. So we got that goin’ for us, which is nice.
Alamy

Caddyshack (1980)

(Chevy Chase, Bill Murray, Rodney Dangerfield) Mitch Cumstein will never not be funny. Neither will the Dalai Lama story, or the Baby Ruth in the pool.

Where to watch  

The Princess Bride (1987)

(Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, André the Giant) Taught us everything we know about true love, land wars in Asia and the importance of building up a poison immunit﻿y. Inconceivable that any film could be more quotable.

Where to watch  

This Is Spinal Tap (1984)

(Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Harry Shearer, Rob Reiner) Goes to 11. Best when heard in Dobly. One of the first mockumentaries, and it set the bar﻿ high.

Where to watch

The Blues Brothers (1980)

(John Belushi, Dan Aykroyd) The quotes, sure. But this was our gateway to Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, John Lee Hooker and James Brown, and understanding that “We’re on a mission from God” excuses almost anything.

Where to watch

Better Off Dead (1985) / One Crazy Summer (1986)

(John Cusack) The Savage Steve Holland duology had us demanding two dollars and telling the story of the little fat boy nobody liked.

Where to watch: Better Off Dead / One Crazy Summer

Slap Shot (1977)

(Paul Newman, Michael Ontkean) Eddie Shore. Old-time hockey. Putting on the foil. A film that proved profanity could be poetry. 

Where to watch  

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

(Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Steve Buscemi, Michael Madsen) Madonna, tipping etiquette and the answer to how many: It was nine. Nine. 

Where to watch

Ghostbusters (1984)

(Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, Ernie Hudson)

“Human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria!” We absorbed Murray’s deadpan delivery like a master class. This film taught us that the funniest people are the ones who never try to be funny.

Where to watch  

They gave us our heroes

The stoic, the charismatic, the resourceful, the fierce. They taught us that getting the job done mattered more than getting permission. We all felt like lone wolves navigating an indifferent world, something we’d eventually have to unlearn. But back then, these were our guides.

Smokey and the Bandit (1977)

(Burt Reynolds, Sally Field, Jackie Gleason) For those of us who had the soundtrack (on eight-track, of course), this was our first experience with “incidental CB dialogue” and the proper Gleason pronunciation of “sumbitch.”﻿

Where to watch  

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

(Harrison Ford, Karen Allen) Indy was the prototype of the brilliant, resourceful hero who looked progressively worse as the story went on. He also stole artifacts, had deeply questionable relationships and shot people in foreign streets. Our first “complicated” hero decades before we had the language for moral ambiguity.

Where to watch  

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

(Roger Moore, Barbara Bach) For many, this was our first in-theater Bond experience, and it happened to be peak Roger Moore. The Lotus Esprit could drive underwater, and suddenly anything felt possible. 

Where to watch

First Blood (1982)

(Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna) Stallone had us all believing we could sew our own wounds — you know, if we had to.

Where to watch

Mad Max (1979)

(Mel Gibson) The prototype for everything feral and postapocalyptic that followed. Australia as wasteland felt more believable than optimistic American futures.

Where to watch

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976)

(Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George, Sondra Locke)​Our generation’s first Western (sorry, Silverado). Little did we know at the time, it was one of the best ever made.

Where to watch

Die Hard (1988)

(Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie B﻿edelia) What all these hero films share, and why they’re so Gen X it hurts: an instinctive contempt for authority. Now that we’ve become the authority, that contempt still feels earned, doesn’t it?

Where to watch

RoboCop (1987)

(Peter Weller, Nancy Allen) Corporate fascism, media oversaturation and extreme violence packaged as entertainment. We got the satire immediately because we were already living it. “I’d buy that for a dollar” became our economic philosophy.

Where to watch  

Messed us up, but in a good way

Mostly because we saw these films way before we should have, age-wise — but our ravaged psyches are what makes us great.

Jaws (1975)

(Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw, Richard Dreyfuss) Many of us were far too young when we saw the blood-raft-gusher, the head in the boat, Quint being devoured. The ocean? Still love it. Just stay in the shallow end.

Where to watch

Blue Velvet (1986)

(Kyle MacLachlan, Isabella Rossellini, Dennis Hopper) David Lynch pulled bac﻿k suburbia’s curtain and showed us the rot behind it﻿, and we couldn’t look away. 

Where to watch

River’s Edge (1986)

(Crispin Glover, Keanu Reeves, Ione Skye, Dennis Hopper) The dead body by the river wasn’t the scariest part. It was the apathy. The vibe that said we were all capable of doing something terrible and then just... continuing with our day. This film understood that about us before we understood it ourselves.

Where to watch

martin sheen in a scene from apocalypse now
“Apocalypse Now” burned the idea of moral clarity to the ground and left us with the smell of napalm in the morning.
United Artists/Everett Collection

Apocalypse Now (1979﻿)

(Martin Sheen, Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall) In 1979 we didn﻿’t have Redux and barely knew The Doors. By the end credits, we﻿’d learned both. Horror has a face, and you must make a friend of it. 

Where to watch

Fatal Attraction (1987)

(Michael Douglas, Glenn Close, Anne Archer) For many, this was the first time we understood that actions have consequences that might boil your rabbit. A deeply anxious film for an anxious generation. 

Where to watch

Faces of Death (1978)

Real or staged? We debated this for years. Either way, we had to test our limits, and this film let us feel like we were pushing boundaries from the safety of our basement﻿s. 

Where to watch

The Toxic Avenger (1984)

(Andree Maranda, Mitchell Cohen, Jennifer Babtist﻿) We’re the first generation to grow up with “toxic waste dump” in our vocabulary, so naturally we found humor in the horror. Laugh so you don’t cry.

Where to watch  

Trainspotting (1996)

(Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller) “Choose life” became our anthem, even as the film showed us exactly what happens when you don’t. Harrowing, hilarious, unforgettable.

Where to watch  

Scarface (1983)

(Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer, Steven Bauer) Some of us saw this way too young, in theaters we had no business being in. The violence, the excess, the inevitable fall — it was a morality play disguised as glorification. 

Where to watch

Salem’s Lot (1979)

(David Soul, James Mason) That kid floating outside the window, scratching at the glass. If you were under 10 when you saw this, you remember exactly where you were sitting. 

Where to watch  

American Psycho (2000)

(Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto) As with Fight Club, some viewers completely missed the satire. The book goes even deeper, but Bale’s performance captures the hollowness perfectly. 

Where to watch

Halloween (1978)

(Jamie Lee Curtis, Donald Pleasence) If you want proof of Halloween’s impact on Gen X, just watch Scream. Carpenter created the template for everything that followed. 

Where to watch

A Clockwork Orange (1971)

(Malcolm McDowell, Patrick Magee) How many of us wore ﻿droog costumes for Halloween? More importantly: How many of us understood what we were actually watching? 

Where to watch

Studied on cable after midnight

The films we watched alone in the dark (because reasons) dug deep into our psyches, for better and worse.

Pink Floyd: The Wall (1982)

(Bob Geldof, Christine Hargreaves) When you’re 13, life is in a minor key and everyone’s the enemy. Gen X had the best musical education, because we inherited everything that came before. 

Where to watch

Akira (1988)

(Voices of Mitsuo Iwata, Nozomu Sasaki) Half of us didn't understand it. All of us knew it permanently altered our brains. Anime transformed from Saturday cartoons to “What did we just witness?” in 124 minutes. 

Where to watch

9½ Weeks (1986)

(Mickey Rourke, Kim Basinger) Our education in what passed for eroticism before the internet. That refrigerator scene awakened something in all of us. 

Where to watch  

the chest burster creature in a scene from alien
“Alien” burned into Gen X the idea that safety was an illusion and dinner could go very wrong.
20th Century Fox/Courtesy Everett Collection

Alien (1979, Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt) ​Blade Runner (1982, Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young) 

Put either one on and watch us sit transfixed. Ridley Scott understood that the future was beautiful, terrifying and probably corporate-owned. Batty’s final monologue remains cinema’s most perfect meditation on mortality.

Where to watch: Alien / Blade Runner

Porky’s (1981)

(Dan Monahan, Mark Herrier, Wyatt Knight) Deeply problematic, undeniably influential. The howler scene was legendary for reasons we can’t quite defend anymore. 

Where to watch

The Thing (1982)

(Kurt Russell, Wilford Brimley, Keith David) All that magnificent gore and paranoia. The image that stays: MacReady hitting the fire alarm while holding a beer. Made Antarctica look appealing somehow. 

Where to watch  

Taxi Driver (1976)

﻿(Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, Cybill Shepherd) So much we kids were not supposed to see. So much stuck.

Where to watch  

Dawn of the Dead (1978)

(David Emge, Ken Foree, Scott Reiniger) Living in a mall during the apocalypse. Honestly, who wouldn’t? George Romero knew consumerism was the real horror. 

Where to watch

The Fly (1986)

(Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis) Puberty, disease, love and decay compressed into one horrifying metaphor. David Cronenberg made body horror beautiful and heartbreaking. That telepod scene haunts us still.

Where to watch

Brazil (1985)

(Jonathan Pryce, Robert De Niro) Bureaucracy as existential nightmare. Terry Gilliam’s dystopia predicted our entire adult lives: endless paperwork, crushing systems and heating ducts everywhere. The perfect companion to our instinctive distrust of institutions.

Where to watch  

We saw ’em first

Great films, yes, but they allowed us to experience blue screen, new practical gags and the very first computer FX. Consider all the cool stuff in film Gen X got to see first. Mind-blowing.

An American Werewolf in London (1981)

(David Naughton, Jenny Agutter, Griffin Dunne) It made us laugh, scared us senseless and had plenty of sex. But that transformation sequence changed everything we thought was possible on screen. 

Where to watch

Star Wars (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983)

(Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher) The Original Trilogy. On VHS, you could see every matte line and blue-screen artifact, and we loved these films anyway. Take note, internet trolls: Imperfection never diminished the magic.

Where to watch: Star Wars / Empire / Jedi

Superman (1978)

(Christopher Reeve, Margot Kidder, Gene Hackman) The sole reason even the finest Marvel and DC movies will never fully impress us.

Where to watch

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

(Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong, Robert Patrick) Summer blockbuster as high art. The liquid metal effects felt like witnessing the future.

Where to watch

Jurassic Park (1993)

(Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum) Dinosaurs eating lawyers, corrupt businesspeople and big-game hunters, but not billionaires. Interesting choice, Uncle Steven. Still, those dinosaurs looked so real we forgot to be cynical for two hours.

Where to watch

The Matrix (1999)

(Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss) The moment Gen X realized reality itself might be corporate simulation and we were too exhausted to fight it. Red pill or blue pill, either way we’re still showing up to work on Monday.

Where to watch

They fueled our cynicism

We learned early that the system wasn’t built for us and that authority couldn't be trusted. These films didn't make us cynical, they just confirmed what we already suspected.​

Do the Right Thing (1989)

(Spike Lee, Danny Aiello, Ossie Davis, Ruby Dee, John Turturro) Suburban kids had no real understanding, even those who thought they did. Spike Lee had to show us. Remains essential, uncomfortable viewing. 

Where to watch

Pump Up the Volume (1990)

(Christian Slater, Samantha Mathis) For many of us, it was our introduction to Leonard Cohen and a crash course in channeling teenage rage into something meaningful. Hard Harry spoke truth. 

Where to watch

They Live (1988)

(Roddy Piper, Keith David, Meg Foster) Consume. Obey. Submit. It all described our lives perfectly. No wonder we were always out of chewing gum. 

Where to watch

Trading Places (1983)

(Eddie Murphy, Dan Aykroyd, Jamie Lee Curtis) As utterly hilarious as it all was back then, and as utterly hilarious as the billionaire class is today, rich people haven’t changed at all, have they?﻿

Where to watch

Clerks (1994﻿) ﻿

﻿(Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson, Marilyn Ghigliotti)﻿ ﻿Shot for $27,000 in the convenience store where Kevin Smith actually worked. We related to every minute of it: the dead-end jobs, the philosophical debates about nothing, the realization that this might be it. “I’m not even supposed to be here today” became our collective motto.

Where to watch

ice cube in a scene from boyz n the hood
In “Boyz n the Hood,” Ice Cube forced Gen X to confront an America we’d been taught not to notice.
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

Boyz n the Hood (1991﻿)﻿

﻿(Cuba Gooding Jr., Ice Cube, Laurence Fishburne) While some of us were bored in the suburbs, others were just trying to make it home alive. John Singleton’s debut showed us a Gen X experience we needed to understand: where your ZIP code determined whether you had a future at all. Furious Styles became the father figure many of us wished we’d had.

Where to watch

Office Space (1999)

(Ron Livingston, Jennifer Aniston, Stephen Root) We laugh when we watch this. But inside we’re not laughing at all, because it’s not a comedy — it’s a documentary about our lives. 

Where to watch

JFK (1991)

(Kevin Costner, Tommy Lee Jones, Gary Oldman, Kevin Bacon) Our government did what, now?﻿

Where to watch

Couldn’t help but watch (and love)

Not every formative film was dark or subversive. Some just wormed their way into our hearts through sheer repetition, perfect timing, or because they captured something we didn’t know we needed.

Footloose (1984)

(Kevin Bacon, Lori Singer, John Lithgow) The soundtrack to this was the soundtrack to all high school dances in 1984.﻿

Where to watch  

Top Gun (1986)

(Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer) The soundtrack to this was the soundtrack to all high school dances in 1986.﻿

Where to watch

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

(Henry Thomas, Drew Barrymore, Dee Wallace)

We all wanted to find E.T. in our backyards, keep him in our closets and fly our bikes across the moon. Steven Spielberg made us believe in magic and then broke our hearts when E.T. had to leave. We sobbed in theaters and loved every second of it.

Where to watch

Poltergeist (1982)

(Craig T. Nelson, JoBeth Williams, Heather O’Rourke)

“They’re heeeere.” Spielberg proved he could terrify us just as easily as he could make us believe. That clown doll, that tree, that static-filled TV — suburbia never looked so sinister. We watched from behind our hands and couldn’t look away.

Where to watch

Back to the Future (1985)

(Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd)

The perfect film. Time travel, a DeLorean, Chuck Berry and the horrifying realization your mom was once hot and might have had a crush on you. We memorized every line, every scene, every impossible detail. Still holds up perfectly.

Where to watch

Gremlins (1984)

(Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates)

The rules were simple: Don’t get them wet, don’t feed them after midnight, don't trust small-town capitalism. A Christmas movie that was actually a horror comedy about consumer culture. Plus, Phoebe Cates explaining why she hates Christmas remains darkly unforgettable.

Where to watch

The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

(Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman) We had buddy cop films, sure, but a real story about male friendship? There’s a reason this one plays over and over on multiple channels.﻿

Where to watch

Home Alone (1990)

(Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, Daniel Stern) We know a respectable live-action attempt at a Bugs Bunny cartoon when we see one.﻿

Where to watch

A Christmas Story (1983)

(Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin, Melinda Dillon) Our generation’s holiday film. Must be, because kids today don’t find it nearly as funny as we still do. 

Where to watch  

The Karate Kid (1984)

(Ralph Macchio, Pat Morita, Elisabeth Shue) We all had someone we would’ve taken a beating to impress. Most of us never took that beating. Might as well watch the movie instead. 

Where to watch  

The Lost Boys (1987)

(Jason Patric, Corey Haim, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz, Corey Feldman) Underrated soundtrack, breakthrough Kiefer, and vampires that looked cool instead of tortured. We all had our version of the blood-drinking scene — usually involving cheap alcohol. 

Where to watch

Editor’s note: This story ran previously in The Arrow, AARP’s former online magazine for Gen X men.

Eric Spitznagel is a features writer for AARP Members Edition. He was also a cofounding editor of The Arrow, AARP’s newsletter for Gen X men.

