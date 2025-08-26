AARP Hearing Center
Music
Discover the best music, tours, songs, concerts and new releases
Making Music
Videos
More on Music
Learn and Earn with AARP Rewards
Explore Activities
Take your pick from hundreds of good-for-you activities like health quizzes and savings tools to help you prepare for your life ahead.
Earn Points
Score points every time you tackle an AARP Rewards activity. AARP members earn 50% more points!
Redeem Rewards
Trade in your points for sweepstakes entries, local deals and discounted gift cards. Access exclusive offers as an AARP member.