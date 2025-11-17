My dad, Paul Newman, loved the challenge of acting and the sheer thrill of racing cars. He was also a great listener with an incredible work ethic. That’s probably why he was so successful in both his film and racing careers. (OK, he was pretty handsome, too.) It’s also why he was so well-suited for another role, one more behind-the-scenes than on the stage.

Clea Newman serves as ambassador for SeriousFun Children’s Network, founded by her father. Courtesy SeriousFun Children’s Network

In the last decades of his life, Dad truly came into his own as a philanthropist and founder of SeriousFun Children’s Network, a global community of camps for kids with serious illnesses. This year marks what would’ve been Dad’s 100th birthday, so I’ve been reflecting more than usual on the things he loved, the lessons he shared and how he inspired the world along the way.

I’m often asked how our camps came to be. In the 1980s, we had a close family friend who was receiving cancer treatment at our local hospital. While Dad was there, he met numerous parents and children who were going through difficult treatments. He saw how those kids were so isolated from their friends, schools, sports and birthday parties for many weeks or even months at a time. Their families were feeling isolated as well.

Clea Newman meets with children at Double H Ranch in the Adirondacks, one of the camps in the SeriousFun Children's Network. Courtesy SeriousFun Children’s Network

That experience sparked an idea. Dad knew he couldn’t promise good health to those kids, but he could try to give them a bit of their childhood back: the pure, unencumbered joy and freedom of camp. Dad was always a big kid at heart, and he had great memories of his own childhood camp experiences. So he set out to give children with serious illnesses a place where they could let loose and play — or, as he liked to say, “kick back and raise a little hell.”

Then came the hard part: making it happen. But when Dad set his mind on something, he always found a way. He knew he couldn’t do it alone, so he gathered like-minded, passionate people to help. That first camp was up and running in an astounding 18 months.