A daughter's search for healing brought to life through Wish of a Lifetime: learn how you can help

Exclusive: Scarlett Johansson interviews June Squibb on ‘Eleanor the Great’

After directing Squibb in a new film—and becoming her good friend in the process—Johansson chats with her fellow Oscar nominee about memory, grief and late-life success

generic-video-poster

Earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, audiences celebrated an auspicious intergenerational pairing: the actress Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation, Marriage Story), 40, directing the legendary June Squibb (Nebraska, Thelma), 95, in Eleanor the Great. Along with themes of aging, loss and Holocaust survivorship, the film explores a friendship between two characters with a big age difference: Squibb’s Eleanor and a 20-year-old woman. We invited Johansson to interview Squibb for us about her work and her life’s wisdom. Here’s what they had to say.

Johansson: When we were working on Eleanor the Great, you worked all day, every day. You got bronchitis in the middle and still powered through. After a career on the stage, you started working in film at 61 and have been at it for more than 30 years. How do you prepare for your workday? Is it different than 30 years ago?

Squibb: I don’t think it is so different. I’ve always had an energy surge when I needed it. When I was doing theater and musicals, I had it and still do. I put myself into a gear and off I go. And I know the script completely.

Johansson: You know every line of your character before you even start? That’s crazy. Where did your work ethic come from?

Squibb: The Cleveland Playhouse. I was 19. They pounded it into you: You did this; you did not do this. So when I went to New York—Broadway—in the late ’50s, I took all of that with me. It’s a decorum, a way of treating people, of treating your costume, everything. What I learned at the Playhouse is so much a part of me now.

Johansson: How did you end up pivoting to film?

Squibb: I went to my agent and said, “I think I should be doing some film work.” A week later, I had an audition with Woody Allen, and that was the first film I did, Alice. I just fell in love with him, and the job went on for a long time. I remember my agent said, “There’s a possibility of another job.” And I said, “I can’t take another job, I have to be there for Woody.”

Johansson: So, suddenly in your 60s, you have a whole new career.

Squibb: My second film was Scent of a Woman with Martin Brest, and I think it all kind of changed then. I felt, I really want to do this. I did Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence. Then I did In & Out, a comedy.

Johansson: If you could go back and do it again, would you have started working in film when you were younger?

Squibb: No, I think it happened exactly the way it was supposed to. I remember my years in theater with great love and joy.

Johansson: What moved you about the Eleanor script when you first read it?

Squibb: The whole Holocaust thing. I was a kid during the Second World War and remember Life magazine, when they found the camps, the photos. It was so horrific to me that somebody could do this to another human. I remember it vividly—and this was 80 years ago.

Johansson: Later you converted to Judaism.

June Squibb, 95, stars in 'Eleanor the Great,' directed by Scarlett Johansson.
SONY PICTURES/COURTESY EVERETT COLLECTION

Squibb: It was a long time ago in Cleveland. The temple was near the Playhouse, and I met with the rabbi two or three times a week. We really dug each other and would go off on tangents talking about the world, what we thought, everything. He would say, “June, we have to get back to Judaism.” So we did, and I’ll tell you, I knew more than my husband ever knew about Judaism. The rabbi who married us was very proud of me. Now, I did get a Jewish divorce, which was horrible. But going into it was great. [Squibb remarried and then was widowed after a 40-year marriage.]

Johansson: Your character, the Eleanor in Eleanor, has a close friendship with a Holocaust survivor who dies suddenly. So Eleanor more or less assumes her friend’s identity and tells her Holocaust story. One of the themes is: If the person is not there to tell their own story, can we tell it for them?

Squibb: The world has to know. Eleanor believes that, and she has that line when she says, “It’s not a real lie. It’s not hurting anyone, so it’s OK.”

Johansson: Eleanor has outlived a husband and best friend, and now she’s sort of this invisible person. Grief and ageism are themes that are uncomfortable for a lot of people.

Squibb: But I think more people are, if not talking about it, thinking about it. I think we have much more interest in age now than we’ve ever had, because we’re an aging society. Living into your 90s is nothing these days. We’re looking at a future where the country will be full of older people, and we’ll have to find out how to handle it, which I don’t think this country does that well.

Johansson: Society doesn’t handle it well?

Squibb: I think we’re learning. For example, the knowledge we’re getting about retirement homes, different levels of retirement, that it’s not just black or white. We’re becoming more aware. The culture is shifting.

Johansson: Eleanor has a special friendship with a 20-something character, Erin. What do you get out of friendships with people much younger than you?

Squibb: I learn a lot about what’s happening in the world through younger people that I would never know. But regardless of age differences, it’s the same relationship that I would have with anyone.

Johansson: What do you wish you could have told your 20-year-old self when you were starting out?

Squibb: Don’t listen to other people! Have people around you believe in and trust, but make your own decisions. I will think about what people say, but people in general making statements about what you should or shouldn’t do—that’s destructive.

Johansson: You’re turning 96 in November. What else do you want to do?

Squibb: I’ve guest-starred on TV shows, but I’ve never done a series.

Johansson: If an opportunity came up to star in something again, would you be up for it?

Squibb: Oh, yes. Physically, there would have to be things thought about. It couldn’t be just “June runs in and out of a room.” But yeah, I think I would be up for it.

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

