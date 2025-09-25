Earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, audiences celebrated an auspicious intergenerational pairing: the actress Scarlett Johansson (Lost in Translation, Marriage Story), 40, directing the legendary June Squibb (Nebraska, Thelma), 95, in Eleanor the Great. Along with themes of aging, loss and Holocaust survivorship, the film explores a friendship between two characters with a big age difference: Squibb’s Eleanor and a 20-year-old woman. We invited Johansson to interview Squibb for us about her work and her life’s wisdom. Here’s what they had to say.

Johansson: When we were working on Eleanor the Great, you worked all day, every day. You got bronchitis in the middle and still powered through. After a career on the stage, you started working in film at 61 and have been at it for more than 30 years. How do you prepare for your workday? Is it different than 30 years ago?

Squibb: I don’t think it is so different. I’ve always had an energy surge when I needed it. When I was doing theater and musicals, I had it and still do. I put myself into a gear and off I go. And I know the script completely.

Johansson: You know every line of your character before you even start? That’s crazy. Where did your work ethic come from?

Squibb: The Cleveland Playhouse. I was 19. They pounded it into you: You did this; you did not do this. So when I went to New York—Broadway—in the late ’50s, I took all of that with me. It’s a decorum, a way of treating people, of treating your costume, everything. What I learned at the Playhouse is so much a part of me now.

Johansson: How did you end up pivoting to film?

Squibb: I went to my agent and said, “I think I should be doing some film work.” A week later, I had an audition with Woody Allen, and that was the first film I did, Alice. I just fell in love with him, and the job went on for a long time. I remember my agent said, “There’s a possibility of another job.” And I said, “I can’t take another job, I have to be there for Woody.”

Johansson: So, suddenly in your 60s, you have a whole new career.

Squibb: My second film was Scent of a Woman with Martin Brest, and I think it all kind of changed then. I felt, I really want to do this. I did Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence. Then I did In & Out, a comedy.