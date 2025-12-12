Glenn Close, 78, Says She Feels Decades Younger

Oscar-nominated actor Glenn Close says she feels at least three decades younger than she actually is.

On the Dec. 10 episode of the Wiser Than Me podcast, hosted by Seinfeld star Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64, the 78-year-old said she feels “probably around in my 20s, maybe early 30s.”

She continued: “When I think of how old I actually am, it just amazes me. So I don’t think about it much because I don’t think I fit into whatever people expect you to be like when you’re 78 years old.”

Close also says she’s “discovering more now than I ever have,” and “finally getting to the place where I can settle into who I am” and “not have to worry about pleasing people all the time.”

Close has also planned how she'd like to live out her retirement years, not that those are coming soon. She told Dreyfus she's building a stone cottage and will “end my days in that cottage.” She explained, “So there's two bedrooms, for me and my caretaker eventually. And that’s where I'm going to die, happily.”

In September, the AARP Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award winner talked to AARP about being a first-time grandmother to her baby grandson, Rory, saying she’s “very proud of it” and “loves spending time with him.”

Glenn Close with Sarah Paulson in "All's Fair." Ser Baffo/Disney

She also explained why she and her daughter, actor Anna Starke, 37, decided to settle in Montana and raise him while “surrounded by nature.”

Close continued, “He’ll know that property like the back of his hand, and he'll know the changing of the seasons. He'll know how things grow. He'll get respect for wildlife, he'll build his secret places, and it will sustain him through life, as my childhood did, my early childhood running around the Connecticut countryside.”