Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

‘Severance’ Actor John Turturro Opens Up About His Caregiving Journey

He reflects on supporting his brother through mental illness and giving grace to caregivers

By

Dru Strand,

 
AARP
Published November 05, 2025
​John Turturro, an accomplished actor and filmmaker, has portrayed a range of characters throughout his decades-long career. He has brought memorable roles to life in movies like Do the Right Thing and The Big Lebowski. Most recently, Turturro was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance in Severance.

Off-screen, he took on one of life’s most demanding roles as a caregiver. He dedicated years to supporting his older brother, Ralph, who lived with a serious mental health condition until his death in 2022. The actor became his legal guardian after their mother’s passing, witnessing firsthand the emotional and practical challenges of long-term caregiving.

He has spoken openly about the emotional and practical realities of supporting a family member with a chronic mental illness, often marked by confusion, compassion and the complex balancing act between various responsibilities.﻿

﻿According to Caregiving in the US 2025, a joint report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), 63 million Americans, roughly 1 in 4 adults, are now providing ongoing care to a﻿n﻿ adult or child with serious or chronic needs.

Join Our Fight for Caregivers

Here’s what you can do to support family caregivers:

  • Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and urge lawmakers to pass legislation to save caregivers time and money.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people age 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​​

In a candid conversation with AARP, Turturro shares what he has learned along the way as a caregiver. ​​

Your older brother, Ralph, began showing signs of mental illness when he was a young man. What was that experience like for your parents as his caregivers, and for you growing up alongside him?

​It was an up-and-down situation. Sometimes he’d be fine, and sometimes he wouldn’t be fine. It made the house very unpredictable. There was a lot of violence, and as the second child, I was in the middle of a lot of it, trying to bring it down and mediate. You never knew what was going to happen from day to day. ​

After your mother passed, you became Ralph’s guardian. What was the transition like from supporting her as his caregiver to being solely responsible for your brother yourself?

When you lose one parent and there’s only one other parent left, you’re in a protective situation where you’re the protector of your mom. I didn’t choose to be, but I was always helping out. And then I became a full-time legal guardian, too. I didn’t know if I was responsible. I said, “How can I be responsible? He’s not my son. He’s my brother.”

I have to say, a big part of my brain was always on alert, no matter where I was — in the most beautiful places in the world or working. Now I realize I don’t have to be on alert.​​

How did being a caregiver for your brother impact your life, personally and professionally?

You learn a lot about what you can withstand and what you cannot withstand. It affects your children, your marriage and everything else. There are a lot of good things, too. You can help a person make that turn, and my biggest fear was that if I turned my face, I would see my brother in the street. I didn’t want to do that. It’s a volatile, dangerous and, at other times, very rewarding situation.​

Many caregivers struggle to maintain their own physical and emotional health. While caring for Ralph, did you find it difficult to care for yourself? How did you manage?

My work has been an escape in many ways. Through my work, I found a way to be constructive with my feelings and to be able to put them into a story that could affect other people.

I did a speech for [storytelling site] The Moth, and I’ve had reactions from people all over the world. People come up to me and they say, “Well, [that’s] the story of my sibling.” I wanted to tell something that was positive, that was hopeful, but that wasn’t a fairy tale.

I can’t stand things about mental illness that are fairy tales, because people don’t usually overcome the entire thing. A lot of people who are caregivers, caretakers, guardians feel isolated and lonely. It’s nice to meet other people who do that, because we understand each other. I think we all feel isolated and overwhelmed, so you have to learn to take care of yourself, too.​

What were some of the biggest surprises you found while caring for Ralph when you became his full-time caregiver?

You learn about what perseverance is. No one pats you on the back when you do this. It’s a lonely journey. But we had lots of fun encounters, and we were incredibly close. I was amazed that after he could do all these terrible things to me, I still found things about him that were endearing. You’d see the person under the illness. You had to go through the bad stuff to get to the good stuff. He was perceptive, he was funny and he was very talented.

As you’ve previously stated, your brother had an impact on your filmmaking. How do you think your relationship with him shaped your work?

If he met you, he could figure out your soft spot and weak spot within 45 minutes. He’d make up a nickname for you and do some things to try to shock you, throw you off balance. He was really perceptive when he was on his game, and he was quite proud of me, too. ​

What advice can you share with other caregivers navigating the emotional and practical demands of their roles?

​If you are giving a lot of yourself to the other person, make sure that you take the time to take care of yourself physically and mentally. Find your joy pockets so [caregiving does] not dominate your every waking hour. Sometimes you have to say, “These are the parameters.” You have to draw certain kinds of lines to take care of yourself. Otherwise, there’ll be nothing left of you.​

