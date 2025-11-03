‘Severance’ Actor John Turturro Opens Up About His Caregiving Journey

​John Turturro, an accomplished actor and filmmaker, has portrayed a range of characters throughout his decades-long career. He has brought memorable roles to life in movies like Do the Right Thing and The Big Lebowski. Most recently, Turturro was nominated for an Emmy Award for his performance in Severance.

Off-screen, he took on one of life’s most demanding roles as a caregiver. He dedicated years to supporting his older brother, Ralph, who lived with a serious mental health condition until his death in 2022. The actor became his legal guardian after their mother’s passing, witnessing firsthand the emotional and practical challenges of long-term caregiving.

He has spoken openly about the emotional and practical realities of supporting a family member with a chronic mental illness, often marked by confusion, compassion and the complex balancing act between various responsibilities.﻿

﻿According to Caregiving in the US 2025, a joint report by AARP and the National Alliance for Caregiving (NAC), 63 million Americans, roughly 1 in 4 adults, are now providing ongoing care to a﻿n﻿ adult or child with serious or chronic needs.

In a candid conversation with AARP, Turturro shares what he has learned along the way as a caregiver. ​​

Your older brother, Ralph, began showing signs of mental illness when he was a young man. What was that experience like for your parents as his caregivers, and for you growing up alongside him?

​It was an up-and-down situation. Sometimes he’d be fine, and sometimes he wouldn’t be fine. It made the house very unpredictable. There was a lot of violence, and as the second child, I was in the middle of a lot of it, trying to bring it down and mediate. You never knew what was going to happen from day to day. ​

After your mother passed, you became Ralph’s guardian. What was the transition like from supporting her as his caregiver to being solely responsible for your brother yourself?

When you lose one parent and there’s only one other parent left, you’re in a protective situation where you’re the protector of your mom. I didn’t choose to be, but I was always helping out. And then I became a full-time legal guardian, too. I didn’t know if I was responsible. I said, “How can I be responsible? He’s not my son. He’s my brother.”