AARP Is Giving Congress 100 Reasons to Support Family Caregivers

As a new administration takes over in Washington, D.C., AARP kicked off a campaign to urge Congress to pass the Credit for Caring Act, a proposal that would give working family caregivers a non-refundable tax credit to offset caregiving expenses.

Starting Jan. 21 and running 100 days, we are giving Congress 100 reasons to pass the bipartisan legislation, drawing on our comprehensive caregiving research, our expert analysis, plus the personal stories of family caregivers across the country.

The overarching message of the campaign is “family caregivers need help,” said AARP’s John Hishta, senior vice president of campaigns. “They spend thousands a year out of their own pockets to care for their older family members — making it harder for them to afford groceries and pay bills. It’s important for folks to learn about that experience.”

Through the end of April, AARP’s social media channels will feature some eye-opening statistics highlighting the prominence of family caregiving in America and the financial burden it often carries. Reason #1 in the series, for example, reveals that family caregivers, on average, spend over $7,200 annually — 26 percent of their income — on out-of-pocket caregiving costs. Reason #60 focuses on the economic value of unpaid family caregiving, which is roughly $600 billion per year.

You’ll also hear many powerful tales from struggling caregivers like Walt in Wisconsin: "I paid out more than $1 million in [long-term care] for my wife, depleting my retirement savings that I worked hard to save," he said. And Michael in Montana: "My wife is going to have to sell her business to have time to take care of her mom. I do not know how we are going to make it and pay our bills.” And Jessica in Virginia: “There was a year when I spent $30,000 out of my pocket for caregiving alone... Care is beyond expensive.”

Advocating for the Credit for Caring Act

The goal of AARP’s 100 Reasons campaign is to increase support for the millions of working family caregivers across the country who largely go unrecognized. There are more than 48 million unpaid caregivers in the U.S. and 61 percent of them are juggling either full or part-time work, according to AARP and S&P Global research.