AARP Hearing Center
Grief, Loss and End of Life
Advice for coping with the death of a loved one, arranging funeral services and making plans and decisions about the end of your life.
Preparing for End of Life
Grieving and Loss
After a Loved One Dies
Settling an Estate
Learn and Earn with AARP Rewards
Explore Activities
Take your pick from hundreds of good-for-you activities like health quizzes and savings tools to help you prepare for your life ahead.
Earn Points
Score points every time you tackle an AARP Rewards activity. AARP members earn 50% more points!
Redeem Rewards
Trade in your points for sweepstakes entries, local deals and discounted gift cards. Access exclusive offers as an AARP member.