Disconnected: The Escalating Challenge of Loneliness Among Adults 45-Plus

Loneliness among adults 45 and older is rising at an alarming rate. According to a recent AARP study, 40% of U.S. adults now report being lonely, a significant increase from 35% in both 2010 and 2018. This national study reveals that loneliness is not only persistent but growing.

Today’s loneliness epidemic is shaped by shifting social landscapes. Adults in their 40s and 50s are especially vulnerable, facing unique pressures such as work stress, caregiving responsibilities, and changing family dynamics. Men now report higher rates of loneliness than women (42% vs. 37%), a shift from the 2018 gender parity. Notably, those at the younger end of the 45-plus spectrum experience the highest rates, while loneliness tends to decrease with age, higher education, and greater household income.

Shrinking Social Circles are Fueling Disconnection

A shrinking social network is one of the strongest predictors of loneliness. Nearly half of lonely adults have limited social resources and wish for stronger connections, compared to about a third of adults overall. Community engagement is also declining: fewer people are attending religious services, volunteering, or joining local groups. As opportunities for connection diminish, adults — especially those who are lonely — are spending more time alone, with lonely adults averaging 7.3 hours alone each day compared to 5.6 hours for the overall 45-plus population.

How Technology is Bridging and Widening Gaps

Technology offers both promise and pitfalls. While it can help maintain relationships, especially for those already engaged, it rarely creates deep connections for those already struggling with loneliness. Many lonely adults turn to solitary activities like internet surfing or social media to ease their loneliness, but these rarely substitute for meaningful, in-person interactions. Interestingly, nearly a quarter of lonely adults express interest in emerging AI technologies for companionship, highlighting both the potential and limitations of digital solutions.

Life Transitions May Heighten the Risk of Isolation

Major life changes — retirement, children moving away, or the loss of loved ones — are common triggers for loneliness. The difference between lonely and nonlonely adults often lies in how relationships are managed during these transitions. Lonely adults are less likely to maintain close contact with adult children or former colleagues, underscoring the importance of nurturing relationships through life’s inevitable changes.

Small Steps to Reconnect

The rise in loneliness among midlife and older adults is a challenge we cannot ignore. Social connections are a lifeline; reaching out to a friend, engaging in community activities, or simply starting a conversation can make a meaningful difference. By fostering a more connected society, we can create a community where everyone feels seen, valued and supported. Visit AARP Better Together to learn more about connecting with others in your community.

To further support policymakers and organizations, we partnered with NORC to update a national map on social isolation risk. This interactive tool enables users to identify areas of need down to the state and county levels, helping target resources and interventions where they are most needed.

View the video below to hear directly from those experiencing loneliness:

Methodology

The survey of 3,276 U.S. residents 45 and older was fielded from August 4 to August 19, 2025. Surveys were completed in both English and Spanish. Data were collected by Ipsos through the KnowledgePanel®, an online research panel that is representative of the entire U.S. population. Oversamples were included among non-Hispanic African American/Black, Hispanic, non-Hispanic AAPI, Veteran, and LGBTQ+ adults 45 and older.

