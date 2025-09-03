 Skip to content
  1. Family Caregiving
Family caregiving guide

AARP Family Caregiving Guides are designed to help you navigate no matter where you are in your caregiving journey. The guides include how to:

  • Find help assessing needs 
  • Start important conversations 
  • Assess your loved one’s needs 
  • Create and/or update your caregiving plan, including getting help and caring for yourself 
  • Deal with grief and plan for life after caregiving

3 Ways to Get a Free Guide

1. Download by choosing a version from this page

2. Request a print copy using the yellow button below

3. Call AARP at 877-333-5885 and select option 1

Click here to request a print copy

Download a Caregiving Guide

man with her arm around his mother in the kitchen

English Guide

For family caregivers

Guia De AARP Para Cuidadores De Familia

Spanish Guide

Descarga la guía en español

two woman a mother and adult daughter

Chinese Guide

下載中文指南

  

man in wheelchair and his caregiver or friend

Asian-American Guide

For Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

AARP veterans caregiving guide

Military Guide

For veterans, service members and families

Care for the caregiver

Caregiver Guide

How to support the caregiver physically, mentally and emotionally

man kissing his partner at home

LGBTQ Guide

For caregivers in the LGBTQ community

More Resources for Caregivers

Find Local Caregiver Resources by State

A starting point to help you find the services and support you need in your state or community

Guides to Help Take the Stress Out of Family Caregiving

Easy to use guides to find support for different caregiving situations and medical conditions

Chat With Others Like You in AARP's Online Community

How do you handle the role of caregiving? Get advice and tips from other caregivers