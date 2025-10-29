AARP Hearing Center
Driver Safety
If you're buying a car, looking for expert advice on auto repairs and safe driving techniques or the latest on electric vehicles, AARP has you covered.
Tips for Staying Safe on the Road
AARP SMART DRIVER™ COURSE
Claim your safe driver discount! When you take the AARP Smart Driver course, you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance.* Plus safer driving can save you more than just money. The course teaches proven driving techniques to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road.
Plus, AARP members save over 20% on the classroom course!
Tips And Advice
Video Spotlight
Driver Safety Programs
Learn and Earn with AARP Rewards
Explore Activities
Take your pick from hundreds of good-for-you activities like health quizzes and savings tools to help you prepare for your life ahead.
Earn Points
Score points every time you tackle an AARP Rewards activity. AARP members earn 50% more points!
Redeem Rewards
Trade in your points for sweepstakes entries, local deals and discounted gift cards. Access exclusive offers as an AARP member.