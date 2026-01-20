Why You Might Never Stop Paying for That New Car

Until recently, buying a car meant full ownership: Pay once, and everything in it was yours.

Today, that car purchase could come with a catch. Take, for instance, the case of Ronald Montoya, 47, of Los Angeles. When he bought his 2019 Mazda3, he liked the accompanying phone app, which allowed him to remotely lock and unlock the car, locate it by GPS and display its tire pressure. Three years after the purchase, Mazda emailed him to say he would need to start paying a monthly subscription fee of $10 or he would lose access to those features.

Members only

Montoya, who works as a manager for consumer advice at the car-buying site Edmunds, ultimately decided not to pay for his Mazda app subscription. “Were the added features nice to have?” he says. “Yes. Is it something I needed to have, and worth paying for? Not for me.”

Mazda is just one of many automakers now charging subscription fees for features. Others include Toyota, Rivian, Volkswagen, Tesla, General Motors and Ford. And they aren’t just charging for out-of-vehicle extras like those accessed through a phone app. In some cases, you might need to pay to use options inside the car, such as hands-free driving, acceleration increase, electronic parking assistance, stolen vehicle location or teen-driver monitoring.

According to S&P Global Mobility, an automative research company, the connected/subscription services are a windfall for manufacturers, with revenue anticipated to grow from about $6 billion in 2024 to about $15 billion in 2030.

The costs can add up for consumers. Sam Abuelsamid, an automotive technology analyst and vice president of market research for Telemetry, a communications firm specializing in the auto industry based in Novi, Michigan, points out that just one subscription feature at $20 a month could cost a car owner around $3,000 for the life of the vehicle.

Carmakers say these charges are necessary, as they face continued costs in providing such services, especially those that use the advanced computer systems in today’s vehicles.

For example, General Motors’ Super Cruise is optional technology that offers hands-free driving in some Chevrolet, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. The hardware and three years of connectivity are included in the car’s purchase price. After that, owners need to pay a subscription fee of $25 a month or $250 a year. Anna Yu, director of communications for global technology and innovation at GM, says the Super Cruise feature relies on updates to maps and “highly precise GPS, which requires ongoing maintenance and network connectivity.”

At Ford, customers can pay a onetime fee of about $2,500 for the BlueCruise hands-free highway driving feature or subscribe to it for $495 a year or $50 a month.