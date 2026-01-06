Movie Preview 2026: 20 Films We Can’t Wait to See

It’s a brand-new year, which means it’s time to take a look at what the next 12 months have in store for movie lovers. The good news is 2026 is shaping up to be a blockbuster year for movies by and for grownups, including some familiar faces doing what they do best. Steven Spielberg, 79, unveils a new UFO tale, Meryl Streep, 76, gets devilish in a pair of Pradas and Tom Cruise, 63, attempts to save the world from disaster — again. All that plus 17 more highly anticipated titles you’ll want to make sure to mark on your calendar.

Dead Man’s Wire, R (in theaters Jan. 9)

True-crime tales don’t get much weirder than this. In this tense thriller from Good Will Hunting director Gus Van Sant, 73, Bill Skarsgård plays a desperate man who takes a bank employee hostage and wires a shotgun to his neck, demanding a ransom and an apology for his financial troubles. If his captive tries to get away, boom! Al Pacino, 85, and Colman Domingo, 56, costar in this ’70s-set nail-biter.

The Rip, R (on Netflix Jan. 16)

They’ve been pals forever, they won matching Academy Awards and now they’re partners in crime: Matt Damon, 55, and Ben Affleck, 53, costar in this Miami-set crime thriller about a group of cops who seize millions in cash from some bad guys and then start to wonder what would happen if they kept the loot. Might be a recipe for trouble.

Wuthering Heights (in theaters Feb. 13)

The cinematic pairing of Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi is reason enough to get excited for this steamy adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic Gothic romance. The stunning Yorkshire moors setting doesn’t hurt either. Catherine and Heathcliff will arrive in theaters the day before Valentine’s Day, which means your date night plans are now made. You’re welcome.

The Bride!, R (in theaters March 6)

Speaking of classic adaptations, actor-turned-director Maggie Gyllenhaal adds a stylish twist to the 1935 black-and-white chiller The Bride of Frankenstein, moving the action to Chicago in the 1930s. Hamnet’s Jessie Buckley heads up an all-star cast that includes the director’s little brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, Annette Bening, 67, Penélope Cruz, 51, and Christian Bale, 51, as Frankenstein’s creature.

The Breadwinner, PG-13 (in theaters March 13)

Nate Bargatze is one of the funniest stand-up comedians working right now. And his hilarious guest-hosting stints on SNL showed that he might have a second career as a comic actor. That experiment will be officially put to the test in his above-the-title movie debut: this family comedy about a clueless stay-at-home dad. If this sounds an awful lot like 1983’s Mr. Mom with Michael Keaton, 74, you’re not wrong. But knowing Bargatze's comic chops, lightning could strike twice.​

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, R (in select theaters March 5)

It’s been nearly four years since Peaky Blinders ended its dazzling run on Netflix. Since then, fans have been scouring the internet for updates on the British series’ Downton Abbey-esque feature film treatment. The good news is the wait is nearly over. The better news: Cillian Murphy returns with costars Stephen Graham, 52, Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Roth, 64. After its theatrical opening, the film heads to Netflix on March 20.