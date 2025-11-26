Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

All Giving Tuesday gifts to AARP Foundation will be MATCHED

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation SPots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

The Interior World of Jodie Foster: ‘You Give a Lot as an Actor’

On the eve of the release of her latest film, ‘A Private Life,’ the Oscar winner reflects on her past

By

Natasha Stoynoff,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 01, 2025
generic-video-poster

Jodie Foster sits straight-backed and composed, with the graceful posture of a dancer, as she recalls one of the most traumatic moments of her life.

It was May 1976, on the eve of the Festival de Cannes premiere of Taxi Driver — the film that would earn Foster the first of her five Oscar nominations the following year. Before jetting off to France for the fete, “my puppy, he was a little guy,” she says, “went careening down these very slick steps and hit a wall. His whole skull exploded into blood right in front of me.”

That horror, she goes on to explain, and what followed would have a lifelong effect on the then-13-year-old actor. She locked herself in the bathroom and wondered, as critics hailed her breakthrough performance in the film, if she’d unknowingly struck a Faustian bargain.

“I had a whole internal thing that I had to give up the thing I loved most to get [this success],” she says, shaking her head. “It was like Amélie, total magical thinking about how powerful I was. What a sad, sad moment. I didn’t talk to my mother about it, or anyone.”

jodie foster in a scene from a private life
Jodie Foster in 'A Private Life' ('Vie Privée').
George Lechaptois

Foster, ﻿6﻿3, shares this recently unearthed memory in the context of her new film, the French thriller A Private Life (Vie privée), which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. In the Hitchcockian drama, she plays Lilian Steiner, an American psychoanalyst living in Paris and trying to unravel the mysterious death of a patient.

But more importantly, she points out, the film is about the painful traumas we bury and hide from ourselves.

“Lilian thinks she’s solving a mystery,” Foster says, “but the truth is, the entire path she takes is about her turning around in a circle so that she can see sides of herself she was unwilling to see.”

anthony hopkins and jodie foster in a scene from the silence of the lambs
(From left) Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs, 1991.
Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection

Like her character, Foster — a two-time best actress Oscar winner (for 1989’s The Accused and 1992’s The Silence of the Lambs) and director — is drawn to examining interior worlds: her characters’ and her own.

She’s been doing it since she began modeling at 3 (most memorably in a Coppertone commercial with a puppy pulling at her swimsuit) and acting in early ’70s television (as Danny’s admirer on The Partridge Family) and Disney movies (the original Freaky Friday).

More than precocious, she was like an adult in a kid’s body. Her favorite film growing up? Dog Day Afternoon.

Most Popular

A role in Martin Scorsese’s Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974) as a streetwise, shoplifting tween may have led the director to cast her as Iris, the child sex worker in Taxi Driver. Before she could take the role, though, she had to pass a four-hour interview with a psychologist to prove she was “sane enough,” she says.

Good thing she’d already learned the kind of compartmentalizing “survival skills” and boundaries required to navigate such experiences, she says.

“I’m grateful that my mom loved me and wanted to protect my psyche,” she says. “She taught me how to be careful with what I gave out. You give a lot as an actor. I gave my whole life. I mean, from the time I was 3 years old, I’ve given my entire life, everything that I had, I gave. If I wanted to survive, there were areas that people just weren’t going to have.”

Foster’s connection to France and the French language also began early, offering her a different lens to see and understand herself in the world. At 9, she entered the Lycée Français de Los Angeles, where she grew up speaking French daily. She has spoken French on camera before, but A Private Life is the first time the language carries most of her performance.

jodie foster and daniel auteuil in a scene from a private life
(From Left) Jodie Foster and Daniel Auteuil in 'A Private Life' ('Vie Privée').
George Lechaptois

“That was a huge challenge,” she admits. “It took at least a month of me just going to France and not talking to anybody in English and diving in.”

Which brings her to a disclosure that is both baffling and a little funny, even to her.

“I’m a different person when I speak French,” she says. “My voice is higher. I’m not as confident. I feel like I’m going to make a mistake at any moment, so it makes me worried, anxious. I don’t feel like the grounded person that I am when I speak English, and there’s something interesting about that because it’s so different from who I am in America.”

Married to photographer-filmmaker Alexandra Hedison since 2014 and mother to sons Charlie, 27, a scientist, and Kit, 24, an actor, Foster keeps an apartment in France but mostly lives in Los Angeles, where she prefers a life of quiet routine and order.

“Every night before I go to bed,” she says, “I put out my clothes for the next day. I’ve done that every single day of my life — even if it’s just sweats for the gym. I don’t like to waste time. I want to be economical.”

Another form of compartmentalizing, no doubt. But despite all her self-awareness, it’s only now, in her 60s, that she feels a new clarity — hard won after a turbulent decade.

“My 50s were hard,” she says. “I felt like a failure. I kept thinking I was supposed to do something meaningful and hadn’t done it. I felt like I couldn’t live up to my own potential — like I couldn’t compete with my younger self.”

But her work told another story.

As the director for early episodes of House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black, she helped define prestige streaming TV﻿.﻿ Returning to the screen in The Mauritanian (2021), Foster won a Golden Globe for her performance as real-life defense attorney Nancy Hollander fighting to free a Guantánamo detainee.

And then, “I turned 60,” says Foster, “and it was like a light bulb went off in my head. Everything changed. I was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t care. I’m no longer tortured by any of this. I don’t know why I seemed to care so much.’ ”

annette bening and jodie foster in a scene from nyad
(From left) Annette Bening as Diana Nyad, and Jodie Foster in Nyad, 2023.
Kimberley French/Netflix/Everett Collection

Her 60s have already brought Nyad, True Detective: Night Country and a fresh wave of award recognition.

Films may not heal all wounds, but Foster still believes in what they can do.

“Movies can help people ask questions,” she says, “and help people put themselves in other people’s shoes. Hopefully, in a moment where cruelty is the new currency, they promote empathy.”

She pauses, thinks for a beat, then adds:

“I think movies can make us better people. That’s really been my objective all along — how can I be a better person?”

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. View this year’s nominees here.

%{postComment}%

Natasha Stoynoff is an award-winning journalist, screenwriter and New York Times best-selling author who frequently writes about celebrities and culture for AARP The Magazine. Her most recent collaboration is Chasing Evil: Shocking Crimes, Supernatural Forces, and an FBI Agent’s Search for Hope and Justice, with John Edward and Robert Hilland.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All