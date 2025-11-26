Jodie Foster sits straight-backed and composed, with the graceful posture of a dancer, as she recalls one of the most traumatic moments of her life.

It was May 1976, on the eve of the Festival de Cannes premiere of Taxi Driver — the film that would earn Foster the first of her five Oscar nominations the following year. Before jetting off to France for the fete, “my puppy, he was a little guy,” she says, “went careening down these very slick steps and hit a wall. His whole skull exploded into blood right in front of me.”

That horror, she goes on to explain, and what followed would have a lifelong effect on the then-13-year-old actor. She locked herself in the bathroom and wondered, as critics hailed her breakthrough performance in the film, if she’d unknowingly struck a Faustian bargain.

“I had a whole internal thing that I had to give up the thing I loved most to get [this success],” she says, shaking her head. “It was like Amélie, total magical thinking about how powerful I was. What a sad, sad moment. I didn’t talk to my mother about it, or anyone.”

Jodie Foster in 'A Private Life' ('Vie Privée'). George Lechaptois

Foster, ﻿6﻿3, shares this recently unearthed memory in the context of her new film, the French thriller A Private Life (Vie privée), which screened at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. In the Hitchcockian drama, she plays Lilian Steiner, an American psychoanalyst living in Paris and trying to unravel the mysterious death of a patient.

But more importantly, she points out, the film is about the painful traumas we bury and hide from ourselves.

“Lilian thinks she’s solving a mystery,” Foster says, “but the truth is, the entire path she takes is about her turning around in a circle so that she can see sides of herself she was unwilling to see.”

(From left) Anthony Hopkins, Jodie Foster in The Silence of the Lambs, 1991. Orion Pictures Corp/Everett Collection

Like her character, Foster — a two-time best actress Oscar winner (for 1989’s The Accused and 1992’s The Silence of the Lambs) and director — is drawn to examining interior worlds: her characters’ and her own.

She’s been doing it since she began modeling at 3 (most memorably in a Coppertone commercial with a puppy pulling at her swimsuit) and acting in early ’70s television (as Danny’s admirer on The Partridge Family) and Disney movies (the original Freaky Friday).

More than precocious, she was like an adult in a kid’s body. Her favorite film growing up? Dog Day Afternoon.