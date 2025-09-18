After paying her dues as a teen model and soap star on Santa Barbara, Robin Wright, 59, struck cinema gold her second time on the big screen in the iconic 1987 fantasy The Princess Bride. A few years later, she dazzled as troubled Jenny in another era-defining classic, 1994’s Forrest Gump.

Both were damsels in distress, but with gumption — a quality Wright exudes in spades off-screen, particularly when she famously fought for pay parity with her House of Cards costar Kevin Spacey during her six-season, Golden Globe–winning gig on that hit show.

“I want to keep encouraging and amplifying women’s voices,” says Wright, who cofounded a pajama company, Pour Les Femmes, that empowers women in conflict zones. “Not just in our industry but everywhere. We have to keep on the bandwagon.”

The actress spoke to AARP The Magazine from her temporary digs in London, where she was shooting the newly released Amazon Prime series The Girlfriend.

Screen envy all began at the movie theater

My friend and I lived on Mulholland Drive in LA as kids, and we’d walk down to the local theater in Woodland Hills to see double bills, like Woody Allen’s Sleeper with 2001: A Space Odyssey—though I love scary movies, like Fatal Attraction. That was our big Saturday. Later, I started dancing and modeling, and that led to being cast in a couple of commercials, selling Doritos, Capri-Sun, Maybelline.

Her teen modeling portfolio was straight out of Flashdance

I had this big, black, zippered “book” I took on modeling auditions, with pictures of me in leg warmers and a white, high-cut, one-piece bathing suit—they were so 1983.

The Princess Bride cast is her forever family...

We laughed so hard making that movie, we’d have to cut camera and start over again because it was such a giggle-fest. Normally, you go to a set, you act, you wrap, and you go back to your hotel room alone. But we took over the hotel, and Cary [Elwes] and I and Rob Reiner and Jamie Lee Curtis and Christopher Guest would all have a potluck dinner in the big kitchen. It was going home with people you had fun with to play music, eat good food and commune.

...but there will never be a sequel

Sometime after we hit the 30-year mark, the cast did a Zoom call, and a couple of actors were like, “We’ve been asked if we’ll do a sequel,” and I was like, “Well, a lot of us are going to be in a wheelchair.” So no, no, that will never happen.

Fans constantly yell out movie lines to her

I get “run, Forrest, run” from Forrest Gump. Little girls who love The Princess Bride say to me, “Hello. As you wish!” It’s so sweet. Both films are so timeless.