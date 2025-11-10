Morgan Freeman: ‘Keep Moving, That’s the Secret of It All’

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, 88, has starred in more than 100 films over his six-decade career and won a multitude of awards and honors, so nobody would begrudge him if he said he was ready to retire.

But it’s a hard no when AARP asks. In fact, Freeman’s late-in-life plan is to “keep moving,” and his newest project is reprising his role as the legendary Thaddeus Bradley, an illusion debunker who was formerly a magician and leader of the group known as the Eye, in the third installment of the heist thriller Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, opening Nov. 14.

In addition to acting, Freeman’s plans include golf and more golf. “Most days when it’s sunny, that’s what I think: ‘Are we going to be able to golf today?’”

In a recent interview from the Essex House hotel in New York City, AARP spoke with Freeman about what motivates him to keep working, his latest binge, the best advice he’s ever received and given, and what he thinks about when contemplating 90.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

I’ve been enjoying watching you since The Electric Company back in the ’70s.You didn’t watch The Electric Company.

Oh, I did. I was born in the late ’60s. So that was my childhood.

Holy cow. I’m pretty old.

But not retiring. There’s no retirement plan for you. Is there?

No, no, [but] I’ve been a member of AARP since I was 50.

Why do you keep working?

There is a saying about old age — “Keep moving” — and what Clint Eastwood, 95, says: “Don’t let the old man in.” The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all.

Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley in "Now You See Me: Now You Don’t." Steve Dietl/Summit Entertainment/Everett Collection

This latest movie role is a part you’ve played for over a decade. What do you like about revisiting a character?

You’re more comfortable learning your lines, you’re more comfortably ensconced in the role, you’re more comfortable interacting with the same actors that you were interacting with before. You know what to expect. It makes it easy.

Are there other actors you’d like to reunite with, to work with again?

Oh, I dare not say because I’d leave too many people out!

Yes, you have worked with some amazing people after all these decades. Is there anyone that you still want to make a movie with?

Absolutely. Top of that list is Meryl Streep [76]. She’s the best.