Morgan Freeman: ‘Keep Moving, That’s the Secret of It All’

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Find tips and support for family caregiving, from financial guidance to finding a healthy work-life balance.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Medicare Basics

Medicare Parts

Signing Up

 Initial Enrollment

Open Enrollment

Other Coverage

Getting Help

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Morgan Freeman: ‘Keep Moving, That’s the Secret of It All’

Oscar winner has plenty of golf, hanging with grandkids and acting jobs on the horizon

By

Gayle Jo Carter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published November 11, 2025
morgan freeman smiling in front of a bright yellow orange background
AARP (Chris Haston/WBTV/Getty Images)

Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, 88, has starred in more than 100 films over his six-decade career and won a multitude of awards and honors, so nobody would begrudge him if he said he was ready to retire.

But it’s a hard no when AARP asks. In fact, Freeman’s late-in-life plan is to “keep moving,” and his newest project is reprising his role as the legendary Thaddeus Bradley, an illusion debunker who was formerly a magician and leader of the group known as the Eye, in the third installment of the heist thriller Now You See Me franchise, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, opening Nov. 14.

In addition to acting, Freeman’s plans include golf and more golf. “Most days when it’s sunny, that’s what I think: ‘Are we going to be able to golf today?’”

In a recent interview from the Essex House hotel in New York City, AARP spoke with Freeman about what motivates him to keep working, his latest binge, the best advice he’s ever received and given, and what he thinks about when contemplating 90.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

 I’ve been enjoying watching you since The Electric Company back in the ’70s.You didn’t watch The Electric Company.

Oh, I did. I was born in the late ’60s. So that was my childhood.

Holy cow. I’m pretty old.

But not retiring. There’s no retirement plan for you. Is there?

No, no, [but] I’ve been a member of AARP since I was 50. 

Why do you keep working? 

There is a saying about old age — “Keep moving” — and what Clint Eastwood, 95, says: “Don’t let the old man in.” The way to do that is to keep getting up in the morning, keep working out in the gym, keep taking your vitamins, keep taking your prescribed meds, and keep moving. Keep moving. That is the secret to it all.

morgan freeman holding a playing card in a scene from now you see me now you don't
Morgan Freeman as Thaddeus Bradley in "Now You See Me: Now You Don’t."
Steve Dietl/Summit Entertainment/Everett Collection

This latest movie role is a part you’ve played for over a decade. What do you like about revisiting a character?

You’re more comfortable learning your lines, you’re more comfortably ensconced in the role, you’re more comfortable interacting with the same actors that you were interacting with before. You know what to expect. It makes it easy.

Are there other actors you’d like to reunite with, to work with again?

Oh, I dare not say because I’d leave too many people out!

Yes, you have worked with some amazing people after all these decades. Is there anyone that you still want to make a movie with?

Absolutely. Top of that list is Meryl Streep [76]. She’s the best.

Most Popular

Is there somebody that you looked up to on your way up?

Heavens, yes. Yes, yes, yes. I had a mentor, Sidney Poitier. And a favorite character actor, Gary Cooper.

What did you like about Gary?﻿

He was always right up to the money. He was always Gary Cooper, for one thing —  “Yup. Nope.” And Sidney Poitier was that Black actor who broke a mold.

morgan freeman and hillary swank in a scene from million dollar baby
Freeman won an Oscar for his role in 2004's "Million Dollar Baby."
Warner Bros/Everett Collection

How did life change after you won the Oscar in 2005 for best supporting actor, Million Dollar Baby? Did it change you?

It didn’t change me one whit. I kind of knew early on that I would eventually get one. It didn’t change me. I hope it didn’t change me. Because the only change you can expect after you’ve gotten an Oscar is maybe your price goes up a tiny bit and your job prospects go up a bit. That’s the one thing or two things I guess you could look forward to. Other than that, don’t let your ego get the best of you.

Good advice. What was the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I ever got was “Never look for trouble.”

Who gave you that?

A conductor on a train.

And what do you tell the young people you work with today? Do you give them any professional advice?

I try not to. That’s not my lane, really.

What about your grandkids? Do you impart any wisdom on them?

Yeah, some. I got so many of them! One thing is “Just keep learning,” [another is] “Don’t fool yourself into thinking you are something you’re not. Stay in your lane. Learn what that is. Make the best of it.”

What do you and your grandkids like to do together? 

They are all ages, scattered all over the place. Most of them say they just want to spend some time. [I say] “OK, well, we’ll see what we can do about that.”

morgan freeman and jessica tandy in a scene from driving miss daisy
Freeman, pictured with Jessica Tandy, says 1989's "Driving Miss Daisy" was a defining moment for him as an actor.
Alamy Stock Photo

Do you have things still on a to-do list, on a bucket list?

No, no. I’m really quite comfortable right here now. All I am is an itinerant actor —  nobody’s judge, nobody’s instructor.

What do you think about seeing 90 on your horizon?

Will I still be playing golf? That’s the question.

How’s your game?

I’m pretty good at it, I must say. I mean, for a hack, I’m pretty good!

Who do you play with? Friends, your kids, other movie stars?

My wife, mostly. We live on a golf course, so we just go play together.

Are you still walking the golf course, or are you taking the cart?

Both. I’ve been given dispensation to take the cart into places where normally they would stop the cart. Age makes a difference. So I can get pretty close to the greens with the cart, but you still have to do a bit of walking. I’ve got, everybody probably noticed by now, my right foot is kind of bum. It gives me a slight limp because of the ankle. So I can only walk so much before I wear it out.

What do you like so much about golf?

Remember we were talking just earlier about keep moving? You get the most movement out of golf at my age, mind you. It’s walking, stooping, bending, swinging, cussing. It’s a great sport for older adults. It’s better than bocce ball. 

Do you like to sit down and binge-watch any TV? What’s your latest binge?

The Righteous Gemstones. I’ve been bingeing on that now.

morgan freeman in a scene from invictus
Freeman in 2009's "Invictus."
Alamy Stock Photo

What movie best represents your career?

Now you put me on the spot. Driving Miss Daisy sits way up there. And so does Invictus. Actually, I like a lot of them.

Do you have any regrets?

Ah, yeah, I have at least a couple. At least a couple. You want to know names? I’m not going to tell you.

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

%{postComment}%

Gayle Jo Carter is a former entertainment editor at USA WEEKEND, who during her 30-year reporting and editing career, has worked at USA TODAY, Voice of America and Feature Story News. When not interviewing high-profile people, she’s teaching reformer Pilates classes and doing her best to raise two empathetic, curious, healthy young people to adulthood.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All