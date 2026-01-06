Getting Winter White, Right!

Contrary to popular belief, the Inuit people of the Arctic do not have words for 50 shades of white (or snow) — but I bet the people who work for the Pantone color-forecasting company do! Their experts came up with a doozy for 2026’s Color of the Year: It’s “Cloud Dancer.” In plain language, that’s white! According to them, the color represents serenity, quiet reflection and calm. While the Internet buzzed with tsk-tsking about Pantone’s choice, I, for one, couldn’t be happier.

“Winter white” is such a chic look for women of all ages, but there are a few tricks to getting it right. It’s all about mixing tones and textures. Wearing stark white head-to-toe is fine at the beach, by the pool, or in warm weather locales, but for some reason, it seems a bit out of place in colder climates. If you’re wearing an all-white look, it’s better to add some warmer or grayer hues to the mix at this time of year.

Actress Helen Mirren dazzles in winter white. AARP (Getty Images, Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

The aforementioned Cloud Dancer color is an off-white shade with a slightly grey undertone. It would pair nicely with platinum, palest grey, oyster and even silver.

Warmer tones, such as cream, champagne and ivory, combine beautifully with stark white in winter. Think, for example, of a crisp white shirt worn with cream trousers and a string of pearls — or a white puffer jacket over a cream cashmere turtleneck and white jeans and beige boots.

Monochromatic dressing calls for some texture play. Contrast shiny fabrics, such as satin, with matte ones such as knits, tweeds, flannel and denim. Boots or shoes in pale suede, shearling or canvas complement the cozy mood.

But you don’t need to wear winter white head-to-toe. Just one piece can make a powerful style statement.