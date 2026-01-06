Javascript is not enabled.

Getting Winter White, Right!

Explore stylish tips for wearing this classic look

By

Cindy Weber-Cleary,

 
AARP
Published January 06, 2026
(From left) Weave a variety of tones and textures into your winter white outfits. Choose pieces like the Levi's Women's Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket in White; Sylvia Knee-High Boot in Modern Ivory Leather; Women's Essential Cotton Poplin Shirt, Long-Sleeve in White; Everlane The Cocoon Crew in Alpaca in Almond; and the Modern Wide-Leg Trouser in Winter White.
Contrary to popular belief, the Inuit people of the Arctic do not have words for 50 shades of white (or snow) — but I bet the people who work for the Pantone color-forecasting company do! Their experts came up with a doozy for 2026’s Color of the Year: It’s “Cloud Dancer.” In plain language, that’s white! According to them, the color represents serenity, quiet reflection and calm. While the Internet buzzed with tsk-tsking about Pantone’s choice, I, for one, couldn’t be happier.

“Winter white” is such a chic look for women of all ages, but there are a few tricks to getting it right. It’s all about mixing tones and textures. Wearing stark white head-to-toe is fine at the beach, by the pool, or in warm weather locales, but for some reason, it seems a bit out of place in colder climates. If you’re wearing an all-white look, it’s better to add some warmer or grayer hues to the mix at this time of year.

helen mirren posing for a photo in an all white ensemble
Actress Helen Mirren dazzles in winter white.
The aforementioned Cloud Dancer color is an off-white shade with a slightly grey undertone. It would pair nicely with platinum, palest grey, oyster and even silver.

Warmer tones, such as cream, champagne and ivory, combine beautifully with stark white in winter. Think, for example, of a crisp white shirt worn with cream trousers and a string of pearls — or a white puffer jacket over a cream cashmere turtleneck and white jeans and beige boots.

Monochromatic dressing calls for some texture play. Contrast shiny fabrics, such as satin, with matte ones such as knits, tweeds, flannel and denim. Boots or shoes in pale suede, shearling or canvas complement the cozy mood.

But you don’t need to wear winter white head-to-toe. Just one piece can make a powerful style statement.

a collage with three different winter coats in white and cream
(From left) Lands’ End Women's Double Breasted Sherpa Fleece Coat in Antique Alabaster; Levi's Women's Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket in White; Lapels Boucle Coat in Ecru
Cozy coats

There is nothing more elegant than a white coat, such as Lands’ End Women’s Double Breasted Sherpa Fleece Coat in Antique Alabaster ($189, landsend.com), the Lapels Boucle Coat in Ecru ($150, mango.com) or Loft Versa Satin Trench Coat in White Clay ($90, loft.com) over black or neutral underpinnings. For a sportier look, an ivory puffer, such as the Levi’s Women’s Quilted Hooded Puffer Jacket in White ($119, macys.com), conveys a chic après-ski vibe.

a collage with models wearing matching suit sets in white and cream
(From left) Bridal by ELOQII One-Button Blazer in Pearl; Kenneth Cole Women's Double-Breasted Boyfriend Jacket in Oyster; Crepe Shawl-Collar Dinner Jacket in White
Beautiful blazers

A white blazer such as Kenneth Cole Women’s Double-Breasted Boyfriend Jacket in Oyster ($179, macys.com) and the White House Black Market Double-Breasted Blazer in Ecru ($161, whitehouseblackmarket.com) or a tuxedo jacket such as the Bridal by ELOQII One-Button Blazer in Pearl ($139, eloquii.com) instantly upgrades a tank top and black pants — or even jeans. You can also toss one over a black sheath dress for an effortless evening look.

a collage with three different sweaters in white and cream
(From left) J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Hrthr Natural; Everlane The Cocoon Crew in Alpaca in Almond; AQUA Cashmere 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Ivory
Swell sweaters

A white crewneck pullover is always pretty and cozy, whether it’s in cashmere, such as the AQUA Cashmere 100% Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Ivory ($188, bloomingdales.com) and J.Crew Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater in Hrthr Natural ($148, jcrew.com), in alpaca such as Everlane’s Cocoon Crew in Alpaca in Almond ($128, everlane.com) or cotton, like the GAP Cotton-Blend Relaxed Crewneck Sweater in Chino Beige ($63, gap.com). Worn with a tee, joggers and sneakers, it’s your casual everyday uniform. Paired with satin pants and slides, it’s cocktail-party attire.

a collage with two different styles of white button down shirts
(From left) Women's Essential Cotton Poplin Shirt, Long-Sleeve in White; The Must-Have Oxford Shirt in White
Simple shirts

A white cotton shirt is a must-have. Classic button-downs include the Women’s Essential Cotton Poplin Shirt, Long-Sleeve in White ($65, llbean.com), and Everlane’s Must-Have Oxford Shirt in White ($69, everlane.com). For a different style, try Madewell’s Cutaway Tuxedo Shirt in Poplin in White ($128, madewell.com) or ZW Collection Bib-Front Poplin Shirt in White ($42, zara.com/us). White shirts upgrade everything from jeans,﻿﻿ black pants and chinos — to ball skirts! Leave the collar unbuttoned to showcase a necklace.

a collage with models wearing three different styles of trousers in white and cream
(From left) The Modern Wide-Leg Trouser in Winter White; Extra High-Waisted Wide-Leg Jeans in White Wash; Cosmo Pant in Luster Charmeuse in Ivory Lace
Pants perfection

White or ivory pants such as Ann Taylor’s Modern Wide-Leg Trouser in Winter White ($89, anntaylor.com), J.Crew’s Cosmo Pant in Luster Charmeuse in Ivory Lace ($158, jcrew.com) or jeans such as Old Navy’s Extra High-Waisted Wide- Leg Jeans in White Wash ($35, oldnavy.gap.com) and Talbot’s Straight Crop Jeans - White ($80, talbots.com) look great with a navy blazer or turtleneck, year-round.

a collage with a knee boot a sneaker and a mule style pump in shades of white and cream
(From left) Sylvia Knee-High Boot in Modern Ivory Leather; Veja Campo Sneaker in White Natural Suede; Calvin Klein Camilly in Light Natural Woven
Fabulous footwear

And, finally, let’s banish the idea that you can’t wear white shoes, boots, sandals or sneakers after Labor Day. You absolutely can! White sneakers, such as the Veja Campo Sneaker in White Natural Suede ($175, nordstrom.com), are a staple for every season. Ivory suede booties, such as the UGG Classic Ultra Mini Biarritz Suede Booties ($128, dillards.com), are a cozy cold-weather option. Leather knee-high boots, such as Sam Edelman’s Sylvia Knee-High Boot in Modern Ivory Leather ($120, samedelman.com), function almost like sheer pantyhose used to, except they are warmer.

If you live in the South or are traveling somewhere sunny, a white sandal or mesh mule, such as the Calvin Klein Camilly in Light Natural Woven ($99, zappos.com), will pair well with almost everything in your carry-on.

White is the color of clouds, the sun, the sky, the sand, the moon, the stars… It represents reflection. It also reflects color to your face. Let’s allow our wardrobes to showcase how we will move forward in the new year — with a bright, natural, fresh outlook!

Cindy Weber-Cleary is a freelance writer, consultant and on-air fashion expert who has appeared on Oprah, The View, Good Morning America and the Today show. She began her career as a fashion editor at Vogue and was fashion director at InStyle, Glamour and Cosmopolitan.

