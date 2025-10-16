In the 40 years since Ethan Hawke, 54, made his film debut alongside River Phoenix in the sci-fi adventure Explorers, the Texas native has won acclaim — and four Academy Award nominations — for his range of creative roles, including actor, screenwriter, director, producer, documentarian and novelist.

In the new movie Blue Moon, his ninth collaboration with innovative filmmaker Richard Linklater, Hawke portrays lyricist Lorenz Hart, who was part of the legendary songwriting team of Rodgers & Hart alongside composer Richard Rodgers.

It’s a role Hawke says he couldn’t have pulled off in his younger years. In fact, he kept trying to get Linklater to make the movie with someone else. But it was Linklater, says Hawke, who prevailed, “confident” he would get there and “patient enough to wait until I was more interesting.”

Off-screen, the father of four is still figuring this aging thing out. “One thing is taken away and something else is given,” Hawke says. “And the trick is, can you see what you’re being given and can you be happy with what you have?”

In a recent interview from the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, Hawke talks with AARP about what it physically required to play the much shorter and much more hair-challenged Hart; the legendary actors who graciously helped him along his way, such as Denzel Washington, 70, and Robert Redford; and the advice he gave — and didn’t give — to his oldest child [actor and singer Maya Hawke, 27, with ex-wife Uma Thurman, 55] about finding her own footing in the entertainment industry.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Margaret Qualley and Hawke in “Blue Moon,” which is almost entirely set in Sardi’s, a famous restaurant in New York City's Theater District. Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy ID PR

There is so much dialogue in Blue Moon! A conversation-led melancholic movie — I miss those. How was it to make?

Incredibly difficult. I’ve worked with Rick [director Richard Linklater, 65] since 1994. He’s so wonderful. He gave me that script 12 years ago. And about every other year we would get together and do a reading of it and talk about it and prune it and shape it and work on it. And it slowly just kind of grew and grew and grew. And then all of a sudden he was ready to make it. The actual making of it felt like being shot out of a cannon. We had to work so fast, and it’s so dialogue-heavy. The character is so multidimensional and strange and fun and heartbreaking. That’s about the most exhausted I’ve ever been at a wrap party in my life.

Blue Moon takes place at Sardi’s, an iconic New York City Theater District restaurant. Did you go there to get the feel of it?

Yes! Bobby Cannavale [55, who plays Eddie, a bartender at the restaurant] and I met and had a drink at Sardi’s on our way to the airport. There were a bunch of Broadway stars in there while we were there. It was perfect — it felt like a real blessing on it.

Lorenz Hart had quite the combover. How did you like sporting that?

The fun was that Rick had edited so many of my performances that he knows every trick I have in the book. And he was adamant. He was like, “I don’t want to see you in this movie. I want you to completely disappear.” And so after certain takes, he’d say, “I saw Ethan.” But it was not fun. I had to grow my hair long on the side so I could shave the middle of my hair and would comb it over. I lived like a monk. I did not go out. If I did, I had a big hoodie.