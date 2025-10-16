Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Looking to move up in your current job or change careers? Try a free online course to enhance your skills.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

At 54, Ethan Hawke Appreciates His ‘More Interesting’ Older Self

And he used that to play songwriter Lorenz Hart in his new movie ‘Blue Moon’

By

Gayle Jo Carter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 16, 2025
ethan hawke posing for a portrait in front of a green background
“You’re only as good as your opportunities,” says actor Ethan Hawke. His latest opportunity is the upcoming film “Blue Moon,” in which he portrays lyricist Lorenz Hart.
Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

In the 40 years since Ethan Hawke, 54, made his film debut alongside River Phoenix in the sci-fi adventure Explorers, the Texas native has won acclaim —  and four Academy Award nominations — for his range of creative roles, including actor, screenwriter, director, producer, documentarian and novelist.

In the new movie Blue Moon, his ninth collaboration with innovative filmmaker Richard Linklater, Hawke portrays lyricist Lorenz Hart, who was part of the legendary songwriting team of Rodgers & Hart alongside composer Richard Rodgers.

It’s a role Hawke says he couldn’t have pulled off in his younger years. In fact, he kept trying to get Linklater to make the movie with someone else. But it was Linklater, says Hawke, who prevailed, “confident” he would get there and “patient enough to wait until I was more interesting.”

Off-screen, the father of four is still figuring this aging thing out. “One thing is taken away and something else is given,” Hawke says. “And the trick is, can you see what you’re being given and can you be happy with what you have?”

In a recent interview from the Crosby Street Hotel in New York City, Hawke talks with AARP about what it physically required to play the much shorter and much more hair-challenged Hart; the legendary actors who graciously helped him along his way, such as Denzel Washington, 70, and Robert Redford; and the advice he gave — and didn’t give — to his oldest child [actor and singer Maya Hawke, 27, with ex-wife Uma Thurman, 55] about finding her own footing in the entertainment industry.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

margaret qualley and ethan hawke in a scene from blue moon
Margaret Qualley and Hawke in “Blue Moon,” which is almost entirely set in Sardi’s, a famous restaurant in New York City's Theater District.
Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy ID PR

There is so much dialogue in Blue Moon! A conversation-led melancholic movie — I miss those. How was it to make?

Incredibly difficult. I’ve worked with Rick [director Richard Linklater, 65] since 1994. He’s so wonderful. He gave me that script 12 years ago. And about every other year we would get together and do a reading of it and talk about it and prune it and shape it and work on it. And it slowly just kind of grew and grew and grew. And then all of a sudden he was ready to make it. The actual making of it felt like being shot out of a cannon. We had to work so fast, and it’s so dialogue-heavy. The character is so multidimensional and strange and fun and heartbreaking. That’s about the most exhausted I’ve ever been at a wrap party in my life. 

Blue Moon takes place at Sardi’s, an iconic New York City Theater District restaurant. Did you go there to get the feel of it?

Yes! Bobby Cannavale [55, who plays Eddie, a bartender at the restaurant] and I met and had a drink at Sardi’s on our way to the airport. There were a bunch of Broadway stars in there while we were there. It was perfect — it felt like a real blessing on it.

Lorenz Hart had quite the combover. How did you like sporting that?

The fun was that Rick had edited so many of my performances that he knows every trick I have in the book. And he was adamant. He was like, “I don’t want to see you in this movie. I want you to completely disappear.” And so after certain takes, he’d say, “I saw Ethan.” But it was not fun. I had to grow my hair long on the side so I could shave the middle of my hair and would comb it over. I lived like a monk. I did not go out. If I did, I had a big hoodie.

Most Popular

How do you feel about getting older?

Well, there’s no alternative, right? The important thing I always think to remember is that it’s not personal. It happens to everyone. It’s part of what we’re here to do. One of the things you learn as an actor is when you’re young, you don’t realize how much of the entertainment industry is geared and pitched towards young people. You don’t realize it because it’s pitched to you. And then as you start getting older, you realize that the world at this particular moment isn’t as interested in maturity, grace, wisdom — all the benefits that come from maturity, you know, are somehow not sexy to people in the entertainment business. And so that presents a challenge. And simultaneously, there’s this huge opportunity for playing richer and stronger, more multidimensional characters.

Like Lorenz Hart in Blue Moon?

The reason why Rick took so long to make this movie is to wait for me to be older. Most directors would just cast somebody older, but he really wanted me. He was patient enough to wait until I was more interesting — and because he was confident that would happen. And so that’s kind of wonderful. And parts this year — in The Lowdown, in Blue Moon — are two of the greatest parts I’ve ever had. And so I guess like everything, one thing is taken away and something else is given. And the trick is, can you see what you’re being given and can you be happy with what you have?

maya hawke and ethan hawke seated while holding microphones
Hawke says his oldest daughter Maya (left) is "the real thing." She's gained critical acclaim for her work on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things."
Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Your daughter Maya is now a young actress in the entertainment world, with a lead in Stranger Things. Did you encourage or discourage her to go into the business? How did you feel about that?

She didn’t care what I thought. There was no stopping her. And that’s the right attitude. Because if that’s the attitude you have, it actually can’t go badly. Because, my line about it is if your focus is what you can give the arts, you’re going to be really happy. And if your focus is what can the arts give you back, you’re going to be really unhappy. … But if you really love it and you’d like to teach it and you’d like to be a part of it in any capacity, then good things happen.

Did you give her any advice?

Advice is useless if not asked for. It’s only helpful on a specific … Some assistant director will be getting on our nerves and I might have a good trick for how not to let that rattle your nerves or something. But she’s the real thing. And she’s at the point now where she helps me not be stuck in the 1990s and understand what the business is working now.

Did anybody give you good advice?

Peter Weir, 81, Robin Williams, Olympia Dukakis were extremely helpful in my career. I remember because it’s apropos of the moment: The last time I saw Robert Redford, he told me to stop wearing cowboy hats because people will think I’m losing my hair. And I thought that was really funny. And he was very helpful and kind to me when I was younger, too. He was the first real champion of Before Sunrise. A lot of people weren’t interested in that movie when it first came out. And he made us the opening night of the Sundance Film Festival [1995] and he introduced the film, made it seem like it was a real proper movie. But there was just really so many. Denzel Washington was so good to me, taught me so much.

julie delpy and ethan hawke in a scene from before sunrise
Hawke says Robert Redford, who died earlier this year, went out of his way to promote 1995's “Before Sunrise,” which starred Julie Delpy and Hawke.
Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

So did you stop wearing cowboy hats?

No, I did not. Like I said, unasked-for advice is never listened to!

Who in the next generation of actors is coming along that excites you?

I get insecure about saying one person — Paul Mescal excites me, he’s terrific; Jacob Elordi is great; and John David Washington is phenomenal. There are so many people.

What’s next? I enjoyed The Last Movie Stars [Hawke directed the 2022 documentary about Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward].  Do you want to direct again? Would you go back to a documentary?

Yeah, I just made a documentary that we premiered at Telluride in August on Merle Haggard [Highway 99: A Double Album]. He’s a really great poet and songwriter, and I think could be a valuable voice right now. He managed to sing and write politically without ever being left or right, and really wrote from a humanist point of view.  And I think he could be a useful person to revisit in a time period where people are having so much difficulty listening to each other.

ethan hawke in a scene from dead poets society
Hawke had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Dead Poets Society," playing a sensitive student at an elite boarding school.
Buena Vista Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

When did you know, “OK,  this is going to work out, I’m going to be able to be an actor for my life”?

It happened on The Good Lord Bird. Because I was finally playing older men. If I can make this turn, there’s no turn after this. I’m going to be able to finish the race.

That was just five years ago — is there that much insecurity in the acting profession?

Yeah. It’s a strange lifestyle that you don’t understand when you first get into it about never knowing what your next job is. And an understanding that you’re only as good as your opportunities. If you don’t have an opportunity to excel, you can’t excel. And so I have a tremendous amount of gratitude for the opportunities I’ve had. But you’re never sure that they’re coming. And sometimes people do great work that is ignored or mocked.  And some people do mediocre work that is heralded and given prizes. And you just don’t know. You just have to keep marching.

What’s your perfect day off?

My two youngest [daughters with wife Ryan Hawke] are soccer players — the same soccer team now. One’s a senior [Clementine, 17] and one’s a freshman [Indiana, 14], and they’ve never been on the same soccer team before. They played a game yesterday, and they both scored. And that was a perfect day.

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore, 62 (The Substance), and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody, 52 (The Brutalist).

%{postComment}%

Gayle Jo Carter is a former entertainment editor at USA WEEKEND, who during her 30-year reporting and editing career, has worked at USA TODAY, Voice of America and Feature Story News. When not interviewing high-profile people, she’s teaching reformer Pilates classes and doing her best to raise two empathetic, curious, healthy young people to adulthood.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

    

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All