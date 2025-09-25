Javascript is not enabled.

Exclusive: Sly Stallone Tells AARP How He Wrote His Way Into Hollywood

At 79, the ‘Rocky’ star opens up about his fraught childhood, his singular career and his struggles to remain relevant—even as his hit streaming show, ‘Tulsa King,’ drops its third season

By

Rob Tannenbaum,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 26, 2025
generic-video-poster

“The problem isn’t sitting down,” Sylvester Stallone announces as he slowly lowers himself into a treacherous-looking camping chair on the lawn of a waterfront estate in the Hamptons. “It’s getting up.”

It was a few weeks past his 79th birthday in July, and Stallone had left the East Hampton, New York, summer house he recently purchased for a reported $25 million (he resides mainly in Palm Beach, Florida) and come to a neutral spot nearby to talk about his life and career, including his Paramount+ series Tulsa King (in which he plays a fish-out-of-water crime boss) and his work on a forthcoming memoir.

Stallone has been one of Hollywood’s biggest earners, to use Tulsa King’s gangster lingo, for almost 50 years. He has been the star, and sometimes writer and director, of three film franchises that together have grossed more than $3 billion worldwide: Rocky (and its Creed spin-offs), Rambo and The Expendables. More remarkably, he has sustained that success across decades: Rocky launched his career in 1976 via the story of a hapless, turtle-loving Philadelphia boxer who’s given one shot at the heavyweight title; his biggest-­grossing movie, The Expendables 2, opened in 2012; and Tulsa King first streamed in 2022. (Its third season started in September.)

Today Stallone is still physically imposing, with a narrow waist that flares into that battleship chest and shoulders. He’s somewhat reserved and stylish (in jeans and a Tom Ford dress shirt) without being flashy. Even when he’s talking about his insecurities and disappointments, he exudes confidence and an unflappable affability.

Rocky Balboa is such a famous and enduring character in the American consciousness—an archetype of an uncultured palooka—that anyone grunting, “Hey, how ya doin’?” in a slurred, working-class accent instantly conjures the character—and the actor. So I ask Sly if people are surprised when they meet him.

sylvester stallone leading a horse down a tree lined dirt road
AARP

“All the time. Quite often, they’re stunned. They think I am Rocky,” he says, chuckling, though it clearly grates. “They think, He’s dumb, and it’s hard for them to come off that.”

Depending on how much you know about Stallone, lots of things about him might surprise you. For starters, in stark contrast to the Rocky and Rambo personas he is so often confused with, he’s well-read—“Do you remember Kafka’s Metamorphosis?” he asks later in the context of discussing Tulsa King—as well as a painter and art collector who has owned works by Claude Monet, Francis Bacon and Pablo Picasso. He wrote all six Rocky movies and directed four of them, cowrote five Rambo films and cowrote three Expendables, directing one.

Less well remembered is that he has had a roller-coaster career, bombing in some roles and movies and even wandering the Hollywood wilderness for nearly a decade in the late ’90s and early 2000s, unable to get work. Yet he has always found a way to get back into the ring and, often, revive his career in box-office triumph. Indeed, in December he will be among those feted at the Kennedy Center Honors for his culturally important body of work.

“I was surprised by what a great orator he is,” says Emmy-­winning actor Dana Delany, 69, who plays rancher Margaret Devereaux, the love interest of Stallone’s character, Dwight Manfredi, on Tulsa King. “Since Rocky, he’s understood the balance that makes a film star: a little danger, a little inaccessibility, but ultimately likable. You end up rooting for him. To me, he’s one of the last of the stars. There aren’t many people like him anymore.”

I’ve interviewed Stallone before—during those rough, in-the-wilderness days—and what surprises me this time is how little he seems to have changed. Funny, sure of himself but not cocky—I’d almost call him winsome. Late in the afternoon, near the twilight hour, he lights a cigar, settles into his seat facing me and the becalmed Sag Harbor, and opens up about his singular journey to stardom and beyond.

‘I Didn’t Have a Childhood’

When Stallone was born, at a charity ward in the blue-­collar Hell’s Kitchen section of Manhattan, a forceps accident caused permanent nerve damage on the left side of his face. As a result, he has always spoken slowly, with a slight lisp, in a preternaturally low voice and with a kind of permanent snarl. Stallone’s father, Frank, a hairdresser, and mother, Jackie, an aspiring entertainer who worked as a cigarette girl in a nightclub, both had violent tempers, and Sly and younger brother Frank Jr., who became a singer, were beaten regularly, sometimes with a riding crop. (Sly was taught how to ride and play polo by his father.) Stallone later found out that when his parents married, his mother was already wed to a man with whom she had a child. All told, she had four children with three men, though she denied it when Sly asked her about them. To hear him tell it, she was his first and most damaging critic.

SS: My mother didn’t want me. She said, “If you had any defect whatsoever, I would have put you on the windowsill and let you get pneumonia. And I’d be doing you a favor.” And she thought that this was OK to tell me that. She was a narcissist with a borderline personality disorder. Also kind of witty, but in a wicked way, at other people’s expense. And she hated affection. She couldn’t give it. She never hugged me, my brother—forget a kiss. My father certainly was not prepared to be a father. They really didn’t want children, and they had them and thought, So how do we get rid of them?

I was extremely hyperactive. So they sent me at age 2 to a boardinghouse in Jackson Heights [in Queens, New York]. Transients, salespeople, just in and out. I lived there for almost four years. I never went home, and my parents came maybe once a month for an hour. I didn’t have a childhood. It was just taken away. I was around adults all the time. So I started to talk to adults.

And I think it paid off further down the line when I got into writing stories. But I never bought that Nietzsche quote—“That which does not kill you makes you stronger.” No, that which does not kill you leaves you pretty f---ing beaten up, and you’re never quite the same. It made me more defiant, and, yeah, I might have learned something, but I left a piece of myself there—as we leave pieces of ourselves throughout our life when we have these different traumas—rough childhoods, death, divorce.

‘I Was Always Trying to Attract Chaos’

young sylvester stallone in a yearbook portrait
Sylvester (Michael) Stallone in eighth grade in 1960. He attended Montgomery Hills Junior High School in Silver Spring, Md.
Seth Poppel/Yearbook Library

Stallone passed through about a dozen schools, compiling a record of fighting and failing courses, including finally Devereux, a Philadelphia-area school for emotionally troubled kids. He has joked that some classmates voted him Most Likely to End Up in the Electric Chair.

SS: I was so disruptive. Once, they put me into a day camp, and when everyone went out for a hike, I went into the cabins and took all their pocket knives—25 of them! And they knew it. They’d say, “You took our knives! Thief, thief, thief!” And they kicked my teeth in. But I was trying to attract chaos because I couldn’t function if everything was copacetic.

I finally channeled it when they put me in Devereux. That’s where the state would send the incorrigibles. We were not dangerous; we just didn’t fit in. It was 12 months a year. That’s when I really started to focus on art. I became quite proficient at it. They tell everyone to draw a horse, and you’d see: horse, horse, horse. “OK, that’s very good, Marvin. A horse.” And then they’d look at mine, and it was this contorted thing. They’d go, “That doesn’t look like a horse.” And I said, “That’s what the horse is thinking.” So I found a way to paint abstracts. That’s how I started to interpret and started to channel. I stayed there for two years and then eventually found an ad in the back of Popular Mechanics for the American College of Switzerland. It was 89 students who were basically dysfunctional losers sent over there by their parents, like, “Get out.” I got in because they needed a phys ed instructor, and I lied on the application: I said I was a champion Golden Gloves boxer and this and that. But I wasn’t even athletic!

I got into acting by accident, just joined the drama club. I wasn’t planning to be an actor. I love when people go, “Oh, I knew what I wanted to do at age 4.” Stop it.

‘Acting Is 97 Percent Guaranteed Unemployment’

A stage was the first place Stallone felt comfortable. “I wasn’t nervous,” he says in the recent Netflix documentary Sly. “I felt in control of the situation, because this comes easily to me.” He took his poor grades to the University of Miami, where he continued to study acting. After dropping out, he went to New York with nothing but lint in his pocket and slept where he could, often at the Port Authority Bus Terminal. Casting agents snubbed him, he says, because his birth injury made him ill-suited to play anything but goons and thugs; pre-Rocky, he was cast in mugging scenes with both Woody Allen and Jack Lemmon, in separate movies. Bigger roles came in The Lords of Flatbush—where he met and became lifelong pals with Henry Winkler—and Death Race 2000, but true success as an actor eluded him.

SS: I had tried to pursue something that made me happy. But acting is 97 percent guaranteed unemployment. I might have had a career for 15 years as the second goon at the door: “Hey, boss, let me open the door.” I realized I was never going to make it as an actor. That’s when I decided to learn about writing. I was terrible. I mean, I still, today, don’t know what a pronoun is. I’m just still working on a verb. It’s an action word, right? Because it doesn’t matter in screenwriting. When you’re writing dialogue, the way you speak is as personal as your fingerprints. I just had that ear. So my point is, I knew I was going to be a thug, and then an older thug, and then an unemployable thug. But maybe, instead, I could write a story about a thug who is not a thug. He’s really quite a broken man, kind, and just realizes he’s a failure.

sylvester stallone in the drivers seat of a vintage vehicle
AARP

‘That One Comment Changed My Whole Life’

Stallone took a $35-a-week job as an usher in a midtown theater so he could watch movies over and over and study why they did or didn’t work.

In 1975, Muhammad Ali defended his championship against Chuck Wepner, a New Jersey boxer whose day job was selling liquor. The fight wasn’t supposed to last long, but Wepner, a 40-1 underdog, knocked Ali down—becoming one of only four fighters ever to do so—and lasted until seconds before the end of the 15th round, when Ali won on a TKO.

Stallone, by then married to his first wife, Sasha Czack, saw Ali vs. Wepner in a movie theater. He was already thinking about the screenplay that would become Rocky. But the first drafts featured a main character very different from the lovable underdog who eventually became an emblem of American grit and endurance.

SS: Not many people know this—and I didn’t think about it for many, many years—but in the first draft of Rocky, he was not a nice character. He wasn’t even a boxer. He was just a thug. And at the time, my wife, who was typing the script on this crappy typewriter, said, “I hate this character.” She was teary-eyed, sad. That one comment from my wife changed my whole life. And I went, Holy f---. I need to change this paradigm and give Rocky hope, like he still has one foot in the game, maybe as a sparring partner. That opened up that gigantic world of all these other characters in the fight world.

So when people say, “You wrote the screenplay in three days,” I say I wrote a spine. And then it just continued to branch out into something better, more empathetic. No, the original was rough.

I am actually writing a book now about the Rocky thing. [The Steps will be published by William Morrow next year.] I didn’t want to go into my life after Rocky; that’s a different journey. That’s all the ups and downs, or where you make tons of mistakes. I said, I don’t want to go there. I’m not going to do a tell-all like Errol Flynn with My Wicked, Wicked Ways.

‘Everything Is a Fight’

After he’d written some 15 drafts, United Artists wanted to buy the script and cast Burt Reynolds or Robert Redford as Rocky, but even though Czack was pregnant with their first child, son Sage, Stallone refused to sell unless he could star in it. The UA script offer reportedly went as high as $350,000—huge money for a chronically broke guy who had done a soft-core porn film because he needed the $200—but he held his ground, and UA cast him as Rocky, though for an initial fee of $35,000 for the script—plus 10 percent of the film’s net profits. Rocky grossed more than $225 million, Stallone got Oscar nominations for best actor and best original screenplay, and the film itself won three Academy Awards, including for best picture. There are few better examples of overnight success in Hollywood, even if it took years of striving to make it happen.

SS: It’s interesting how this absolute going-nowhere human being, who was barely literate, did something miraculous. The odds of the film succeeding were millions-to-one. I’m an unknown, boxing is not a popular subject, it’s 25 days of filming on a million-dollar budget, and I didn’t know it, but at the Oscars we’d be going up against all these big political movies—Network, All the President’s Men, Bound for Glory. And what I found out is that people really want simple stories that reflect their own lives. Rocky wasn’t about boxing; it was a love story. He happened to be a fighter that people could relate to. Because everything’s a fight, every f---ing thing. From the day we take our first breath until we drop dead.

‘I Believe in an Eye for an Eye’

In the flush of success, Stallone swore he’d never do a sequel. But that didn’t last long: Rocky II came out just three years later (there would eventually be five sequels), and Stallone’s next big sensitive-underdog-warrior franchise, the Rambo films, began in 1982 with First Blood, the saga of a hunted, misunderstood Vietnam vet. Stallone acknowledges that the extreme violence of much of his work may be directed at trying to understand his overly violent childhood.

SS: I feel closer to Rambo than Rocky in many ways because he’s a scorned child. He’s rejected by America, his parent. “I did everything you wanted me to do, but I wasn’t good enough. And I came back and you want to bury me.” So I would fill Rambo with over-the-top violence. Actually, my season finales in Tulsa King are extraordinarily, unnecessarily violent. I want to make a statement that if you become my enemy, a quick death is too merciful.

I really believe in an eye for an eye. And people go, “Oh, that’s horrible.” I don’t know if it’s healthy for me to feel that way, but I do.

sylvester stallone with his arm around his son
Sylvester Stallone and his son Sage Stallone on the set of 'Rocky V.'
Sygma via Getty Images

‘I Felt I Should Have Been Closer’

From the start, the Rocky series has paralleled and intersected with Stallone’s life. In 1990, for Rocky V, he even cast his son Sage as Rocky’s son Robert, who accuses his father of parental absence. “You never spent time with me,” Robert complains, and because Stallone wrote the dialogue, it feels like a confession on his part and an apology to Sage for not being home more often when his son was young. (Sage died at age 36 in 2012 of heart disease.)

SS: In some of that dialogue, you can hear me apologizing. I felt I should have been closer to Sage. I don’t know if my reticence was a holdover from the way I was raised, but I truly regret it, and it’s something I have to live with. I can’t even watch the film. When people say they have no regrets, I want to laugh. Really? My God, I should have “regrets” tattooed across my forehead.

‘Let Me Try One More’

He and Czack had a second son, Seargeoh, but divorced in 1985. Stallone then wed actor Brigitte Nielsen, a marriage that lasted two years.

When Stallone was 42, he met Jennifer Flavin, a model, in a West Hollywood restaurant. They married in 1997 and have three daughters—Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet—who appear with their parents in The Family Stallone, a Paramount+ reality show that launched in 2023.

Around the start of his marriage to Flavin, Stallone had agreed to forgo his usual $20 million fee to take on a more serious acting role in the crime thriller Cop Land. He hoped that by changing his voice and demeanor, and by packing on an extra 40 flabby pounds, people might better appreciate his acting skills. In a warm New York Times review, Janet Maslin said Stallone “holds the film together and emerges with a shrewdly revitalized career in store.” There was just one problem.

SS: Nobody wanted me after Cop Land. Even my agents. I was fired from CAA. My personal manager at the time let me go. He said, “I can’t do anything for you. Nobody really wants you anymore.” And I go, “How’d this happen?” I was told these studios feel as though you’re not what you were. Time has passed. Your genre is over. For almost a decade, I couldn’t find work. My former agent, Ron Meyer, was running Universal Studios. And I would go in and say, “Please, I’ll take anything.” He goes, “I’ll try to help you, but it’s not up to me.” And that was it.

sylvester stallone seated at a table with his wife while his daughters stand behind him
Sylvester Stallone in Las Vegas in 2024 with daughters Sistine, Scarlet, Sophia and wife Jennifer Flavin Stallone.
Getty Images for amfAR

So I wanted to go back to Rocky—I thought, Let me try one more, because that was my safe place. But there I am, 60 years old, and the previous one, Rocky V, was an abject failure, so the original producers didn’t want to do the sixth film, Rocky Balboa. They said, basically, “Over our dead bodies.” Even my wife was going, “I don’t know if it’s such a good idea.”

‘Life Is a Matter of Addition and Subtraction’

In a twist worthy of a screenplay, Stallone and Flavin were having dinner in Mexico on New Year’s Eve 2004 when film producer Joe Roth came to the table. Roth was interested in working with Flavin, who’d become a star on the Home Shopping Network. Stallone, with his habitual determination, mentioned he’d written a new Rocky script and gave a copy to Roth, who liked it and asked his wife for her opinion.

SS: A week later, Joe calls. “My wife read it, and she cried. I’ll do it.” All’s well that ends well. I wish the original Rocky producers well. I mean, if Al Pacino said to me, “I’m 82, and I want to play Michael Corleone,” I’d go … no. But I had no other choice.

The Lords of Flatbush (1974) Stallone’s first big-studio role has all the striving and struggling.

Rocky (1976) Yo, Adrian! This best picture Oscar winner remains one of the greatest underdog sports movies ever and sent Sly skyward.

Victory (1981) Stallone steps out of the ring and onto the soccer pitch for this rousing World War II escape thriller. 

Nighthawks (1981) This underrated drama teams a bearded Stallone with Billy Dee Williams as cool cops.

First Blood (1982) Debut of John Rambo in a surprisingly intimate film with a haunting, stunning performance by Stallone.

Cobra (1986) “Crime is the disease. Meet the cure.” Fashion-wise, peak-’80s. Stallone romps in this deliriously nasty B-movie pulp.

Tango & Cash (1989) Stallone and Kurt Russell (with Teri Hatcher) take on the then-hot buddy-cop genre as bickering LAPD narcotics officers.

Demolition Man (1993) It’s 2032. A cryogenically frozen cop from 1996 is thawed out to hunt down his nemesis.

Cliffhanger (1993) A vertigo-inducing ’90s popcorn movie has Sly tracking villain John Lithgow at high altitude.

Cop Land (1997) Stallone’s bid for awards-bait respectability, this is a subtler film than the star was known for, and he delivers an A+ performance.

Rocky Balboa (2006) At 60, Stallone got back into fighting shape and returned to the ring for a welcome—and final—match.

The Expendables (2010) Sly returned to the he-man genre … and brought pals. Like its sequels, a giddy, self-aware action orgy.

Creed (2015) The high-water mark from the back half of Stallone’s career was a return to his most beloved character—Rocky Balboa.

The Suicide Squad (2021) Sly goes from Great White Hope (Rocky) to animated great white shark in this anarchic DC Comics’ supervillain mash-up.

Tulsa King (2022–) After 2024’s finale, how will Sly blast and bluff his way out? Payback will no doubt be brutal.

Chris Nashawaty

I knew another fight movie was not a good idea, but it’s not about fighting. It’s about grief, loss. Because life is a matter of addition and subtraction. But once you hit 50, it’s all about subtraction, and you lose the most precious things. And for Rocky, he lost a life with Adrian. So Rocky didn’t know how to purge himself of this grief, except through flagellation, getting hit, to replace old pain with new pain. He had survivor’s guilt, and that’s what the whole story was about. I mean, I never explained it this way to anyone, but that’s what it was.

‘I Want to Let Loose the Reins’

After the success of Rocky Balboa in 2006, Stallone largely went back to the comfort of self-determination: He made a fourth Rambo movie; launched the Expendables action-thriller franchise, making three of them in five years; revived the Rocky character in two Creed films, playing Michael B. Jordan’s reluctant trainer; and did a fifth Rambo movie. He also did voice work, mostly making fun of his persona, notably in The Suicide Squad and Zookeeper. Then, in 2022, he jumped into Paramount+’s Tulsa King, created by Taylor Sheridan, of Yellowstone fame, and starring Stallone as an exiled New York mob capo who has recently served 25 years in prison and is, to his extreme displeasure, shipped off to Oklahoma, with instructions from his crime boss to develop sources of illegal income in the Sooner State.

The role has Stallone thinking hard about mortality and the legacy he has built, as a man, a filmmaker and, in the end, as an actor, giving life to a collection of indelible characters who persevere against all odds.

SS: A streaming series was untilled soil for me. It’s much faster than film, and you have to learn much more dialogue, at least my character. To play the role, I just thought, I am now a gangster, but I will retain my personality, my mores, my interpretation of life. That’s a fresh take on that cliché character. I think the hardest thing to do is to pretend you’re something else. It becomes very mannered and actorish. Basically, what you see up there is me as a gangster.

But Father Time’s got me by one leg; he’s holding on. I think about it quite often. I’m 79-plus. So I want to let loose of the reins a little bit. For the first two seasons, I was monitoring almost every facet of Tulsa King, every character, dialogue, this and that. Starting at 3:30 or 4 in the morning and rewriting every freaking page. It doesn’t turn off. And I never want to go through that again. So I’ve delegated everything to the head writer, and I want to spend more time with my family.

The fate of my character? Well, he’s not going to be shot. He’s not going to be run over. He’s not going to find a lump in his neck and that’s the end. Every gangster goes out on a stretcher. I want this guy, because he already suffered for 25 years keeping his mouth shut, to actually revel in the fact that he went out as a success and didn’t face any kind of death threat or demise.

None of my characters have ever died. None.

%{postComment}%

With additional reporting by Caitlin Rossmann

Rob Tannenbaum is a journalist who has﻿ written for The New York TimesThe Wall Street JournalThe Washington PostBlenderGQ and many other publications.

