At 69, actor Linda Hamilton is focusing on health and joy, enjoying the steadiness of her later years. “I’ve found a great balance between work and life,” she tells AARP. “I have found a way to weave it together very beautifully. I certainly feel like everything is a blessing right now.”

Hamilton, who is best known for her portrayal of Sarah Connor in the iconic 1984 sci-fi classic The Terminator, headed back to that decade for her latest role as scientist Dr. Kay on Stranger Things, which debuts its final season Nov. 26 on Netflix. “I couldn’t wait to tell people. I just couldn’t wait,” she says of joining the cast.

In a recent interview from her home in New Orleans, Hamilton talked with AARP about the joys of grandparenting, the benefits of living simply and her admiration for her hometown.

Hamilton stars as the intelligent and intimidating Dr. Kay in the final season of “Stranger Things.” Netflix

I read you were a fan of Stranger Things before being cast. What was it like to be asked to join the fifth season?

When they invited me, I thought, Oh, they’re wrong. No, no, no, no. That’s a whole other world that I’m not in, but I love watching. There was a funny little disconnect for a minute. And then I was like, “Yippee!”

With all the secrecy around the series, what are you able to say about your character?

Only that she is the head scientist for the military, and Hawkins is under quarantine so the military is in charge, and they are also in charge of the Upside Down. She’s a scientist, a doctor, and there’s a bit of a hint that she might be trying to continue Dr. Brenner’s work on some level.

Hamilton has starred in three “Terminator” films, including “Terminator 2: Judgement Day” in 1991. “I’m very lucky to play certain women that solidified my place in Hollywood lore somewhere,” she says. TriStar Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

What does it feel like to still be in the mix of things 40 years after The Terminator?

I actually spend quite a lot of time thinking about that, because it’s still rather improbable that I’m doing it. Many things are improbable — like stunt rehearsal [in my late 60s]! I’m very lucky to play certain women that solidified my place in Hollywood lore somewhere.

You’ve said you want to own your age. What does that mean to you?

I do not spend a moment trying to look younger on any level, ever. I have just completely surrendered to the fact that this is the face that I’ve earned. And it tells me so much. And sometimes it’s stuff I don’t want to hear.