Hollywood veteran Michelle Pfeiffer, 67, is expressing her excitement about what she feels is one of the best roles in her life: becoming a first-time grandmother.

During a Sept. 29 episode of the SmartLess comedy podcast, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, 56, Sean Hayes, 55, and Will Arnett, 55, the actor revealed exciting news, saying she “became a grandmother last year,” which she’s been “very quiet about.”

Members only

“It is — it’s heaven,” Pfeiffer explained. “It’s ridiculous. And if I had known that I was going to be a grandmother, I wouldn’t have taken on so much work, but I’ve enjoyed everything, and I’m really grateful.”

Pfeiffer has always embraced getting older and what comes with it. O﻿n aging , Pfeiffer quipped: “I’m now at, ‘She looks great for her age.’ But you know, it’s kind of liberating. I don’t need to look younger than I am because it ain’t gonna change anything.”

The legendary actor, known for films such as Scarface, Batman Returns and Dangerous Minds isn’t the only celebrity relishing the joy of being a grandparent.

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, 63, talked about his role as a new grandfather on a Sept. 22 episode of the Dumb Blonde podcast, hosted by entrepreneur Bunnie Xo.

Bon Jovi’s son, actor Jake Bongiovi and his wife, actor Millie Bobby Brown, revealed they adopted a baby girl in August.

“They adopted a girl, and we met the baby, obviously,” Bon Jovi said. “And immediately that becomes your grandchild, you know what I mean? Your baby. So, it’s beautiful.”

He also admitted that he’s the type of doting grandfather who loves photos.

Andie MacDowell﻿ is another celebrity enjoying the perks of being a grandparent.

In August, she shared a picture of herself and her granddaughter, Cozette, on Facebook, whom she affectionately called “Grandbaby number one.”

In the caption, MacDowell alluded to balancing her role as a grandmother with keeping her lively spirit, because being a 67-year-old grandma “doesn’t mean you look like a frumpy person.”

“We still have fun,” she wrote. “We laugh, we have a good time, we’re vibrant. We’re interesting. We are FUN!”

Many grandparents are busy and active these days, just like their grandkids. ﻿But there are ways for grandparents to connect more with their grandchildren. These include teaching them something new, texting them using emojis, not trying to buy their love and asking for help.

AARP offers resources for grandparents, including a guide to grandparenting,﻿ the best social media apps to connect with your grandchildren ﻿and what to know when you’re watching your grandchildren for long or short periods of time.