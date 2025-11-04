Anthony Hopkins, 87, will forever be associated with his most famous character, the cannibal Hannibal Lecter from 1991’s The Silence of the Lambs, for which he won his first Oscar. (The uber-villain says of one victim, “I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice Chianti.” Slurp, slurp, slurp.)

He once told AARP , “I’ll never escape from that guy.... [The role] changed everything for me.” Of course, the Welsh actor has also masterfully embodied the erudite butler of The Remains of the Day (1993), President Richard Nixon in Oliver Stone’s 1995 biopic Nixon, King Lear (in 2018) and many other memorable characters — including in The Elephant Man (1980) and The Father (2020), for which he won his second Oscar.

But who is “the real” Sir Anthony Hopkins, off-screen? He tries to answer that question in his new, painfully honest and often sad memoir, We Did Okay, Kid, which includes recollections of his socially isolated childhood in Wales, life-changing discovery of Shakespeare and acting, alcohol abuse and sobriety, and rise to fame and knighthood (Queen Elizabeth II knighted him in 1993 for his contributions to drama).

Hopkins won his second Oscar for his role in 2020’s ‘The Father.’ Alamy Stock Photo

Here are nine takeaways from his memoir.

1. Hopkins is likely on the autism spectrum.

Near the end of his book, he mentions that he is probably on the autism spectrum — a fact that might help explain his social avoidance (he even hid from other children during his own birthday party) and other issues throughout his life. “[My wife’s] belief that I probably have Asperger’s is likely right, given my proclivity for memorization and repetition,” he writes of this late-in-life realization, “But, like any stoic man from the British Isles, I’m allergic to therapeutic jargon. Even if the world might prefer I accept the Asperger’s label, I’ve chosen to stick with what I see as a more meaningful designation: cold fish.” (Note: Asperger’s is no longer an official clinical term for autism spectrum disorder, but some still favor it.)

2. He struggled as a kid.

Hopkins grew up in Wales, the only son of a baker, Richard, and his wife, Muriel. His working-class parents sacrificed to send him to private schools. Although he memorized facts from a 10-volume children’s encyclopedia and read Charles Dickens at a young age, he failed in the classroom. It wasn’t easy to be a child with differences in his time and place. One headmaster excoriated him in front of his classmates. “You’re totally inept. Does anything go on in that thick skull of yours?” and then slapped him. Hopkins — nicknamed “elephant head” by other kids for his large head — withdrew, refusing to socialize or participate in sports. When he was 17, a particularly bad school report came home, and his father lost it: “What the hell is wrong with you.… You’re bloody useless.”