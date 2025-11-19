Sigourney Weaver Is At the Top of Her Game

No one kicks butt on-screen quite like Sigourney Weaver. During her 50-year career, she has fought off killer space creatures in the Alien franchise, battled to save great apes in Gorillas in the Mist and clawed her way to the top of the ruthless Wall Street food chain in Working Girl.

Statuesque, gorgeous and ripped, she’s a feminine icon you don’t want to mess with.

In person, though, curled up on her dressing room couch in a comfy pair of Uggs, Weaver is striking, of course, but not at all intimidating. Her angular face is softer off camera, and her deep, smoky voice is gentler than you might expect—especially when she’s speaking about friends and family. (The day before this interview, she dissolved into tears while shooting a video tribute for friend and Avatar producer Jon Landau, who died from cancer in 2024.) And she’s the first person to tell you she’s nothing like the formidable Ellen Ripley in Alien.

“I’m terribly shy,” admits Weaver during a break from shooting promos for the newly released Avatar: Fire and Ash, in which she reprises her 2022 The Way of Water role as the sensitive and spiritual Kiri. Indeed, beyond Weaver’s dressing room door sprawls the cavernous Hollywood soundstage where she shot the film—an otherworldly maze of Avatar paraphernalia: sleek motion-capture bodysuits, head-rig cameras and eerie rubber masks stippled with white reflective sensor thingamajigs.

“I think I’ve been successful playing strong women because I am vulnerable,” she continues. “I don’t try to pretend that I have the answers.”

When you ask how a self-confessed bashful, overly sensitive girl like her ended up a Hollywood star with a five-decade, blockbuster career and four franchises (Avatar, Alien, Ghostbusters and Marvel’s miniseries The Defenders), she seems genuinely baffled at the turns her life has taken.

“A working actor is always what I wanted to be,” she says. By “working actor” she means a stage actor, and not necessarily a famous one. “I like it when everyone puts on makeup in front of one cracked mirror, you know?” she says. “Four franchises was never a goal of mine.”

But whatever her protestations about how she got here, one thing slowly becomes clear as we talk and sift her life: Sigourney Weaver may not wear Ellen Ripley’s emotional armor, but beneath her grace and vulnerability lies the quiet tenacity of a warrior.

‘Dear, They Will Eat You Alive!’

Born Susan Weaver in Manhattan—dad was NBC president Sylvester “Pat” Weaver, who created Your Show of Shows and the Today show, and mom was British actor Elizabeth Inglis (Hitchcock’s The 39 Steps)—the future actor had a ringside seat to the postwar entertainment boom.

Her early years were shaped by VIP jaunts to the TV studio (like a giddy on-set visit with Mary Martin as she taped Peter Pan) and regular trips to Radio City Music Hall. “I thought everyone’s family lived in show business,” she says with a laugh.

Not only did her parents pass along show business DNA, they also unwittingly trained young Susan for a future as a nomadic actor who drifts from set to set.

“We moved around a lot,” she recalls of life for her and her older brother, Trajan. “But my parents would never tell us we were moving. They would just say, ‘After school, come to this address.’ And we’d walk in and all our furniture would be in this completely different place. It was very destabilizing not to be able to say goodbye to a place where you’d spent a few years. I think they wanted to skip anything that might upset us, so they just pretended it didn’t happen.”

Entering her tweens, Weaver faced her first immovable obstacle: her height. By 12, she had reached 5-foot-11 and all the insecure awkwardness that goes with it. “I was like a big spider moving around, knocking things over,” she has said. “Being that tall made me want to disappear.”

She soon found ways to cope with her ungainly stature. One was by reinventing herself with a new name. (“I felt too tall to have a short name like Susie or Sue,” she has said.) She adopted “Sigourney” from a minor character in F. Scott Fitzgerald’s The Great Gatsby.

Another way she learned to navigate life’s ups and downs? Humor. “In my household, the most important talent in the world was to make people laugh,” she says, “and I knew I had that capacity—I was funny. I could make my father laugh. He would convulse with laughter, and tears would come out of his eyes.”