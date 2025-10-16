Jennifer Aniston, 56, is optimistic about aging in Hollywood.

“The societal idea of an expiration date just doesn’t exist anymore — it’s an old ideology,” the Friends and Horrible Bosses actor recently told Harper’s Bazaar, referring to the idea that women are not welcome in the film and TV industry after a certain age. “We’re here and we’re more than half the population … and would any of you schmucks be here if it weren’t for us anyway?”

The Emmy award winner added, “The wisdom older women have to contribute is quite extraordinary, and it’s one of the areas where we’ve seen genuine progress in the film world.”

But Aniston boldly stated that she is not going to “take credit for blazing anything,” instead acknowledging her fellow stars: “Reese [Witherspoon], Nicole [Kidman], Julianne [Moore], Sandy [Sandra Bullock] … All of these women who have been here, and are still here, have been examples of what we are capable of. So if we are trailblazers, I will gladly wear that with honor.”

Aniston is currently starring in the fourth season of the Apple TV drama The Morning Show.

One of Hollywood’s — and AARP’s — hottest actors, George Clooney, 64, gave some straightforward advice to older actors in Hollywood while speaking to Vanity Fair in August.

“If you can’t make peace with aging, then you’ve got to get out of the business and just disappear,” he said.