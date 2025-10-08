The Big Choice: Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage

Once you’re signed up for Medicare Parts A and B, you get to choose the type of coverage that best meets your needs — original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.

If you decide on federally run original Medicare, you’ll have several separate pieces that work together:

Part A helps pay for inpatient hospital and skilled nursing care, some home care and end-of-life hospice care.

Part B covers doctors’ services, diagnostic screenings, durable medical equipment, lab tests, outpatient care and preventive services.

A separate Part D plan is available to purchase because original Medicare doesn’t cover prescription drugs that you pick up from pharmacies.

A Medicare supplement policy, better known as Medigap, also can be bought to help with Medicare’s deductibles and copayments.

If you choose a Medicare Advantage plan, a privately issued alternative also known as Part C, you may have Part A, Part B and Part D all in one plan. In 2025, nearly 9 in 10 Medicare Advantage plans included prescription coverage.

If you select a Medicare Advantage plan, you’re not allowed to purchase a Medigap policy. Medicare Advantage plans have different copayments and deductibles than original Medicare.

These all-in-one plans have become increasingly popular. As of May 2025, more than 35 million people — about 51 percent of eligible Medicare beneficiaries — were enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan.

In 2025, the average beneficiary had 42 Medicare Advantage plans to choose from.​

“There are trade-offs in choosing one kind of coverage over the other,” says Meredith Freed, senior policy manager with KFF’s Program on Medicare Policy. KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation, is a Washington-based nonpartisan health policy nonprofit.

“A Medicare Advantage plan may have zero-dollar premiums, availability of extra benefits, reduced cost sharing for many services and an out-of-pocket spending limit,” Freed says. “Those things are attractive to people, but it also comes with provider networks and prior authorization.”

You’ll use Medicare differently depending on whether you pick original coverage or Medicare Advantage. Here’s a comparison of how each works.​

The way you pay for your doctors could change

​Original Medicare. You can choose any primary care doctor or specialist who accepts Medicare. You don’t need referrals to see any provider, and you don’t have to worry about your doctor leaving a plan’s network.

Only 1 percent of doctors who treat adults don’t participate in Medicare, according to KFF. So chances are good your current doctor accepts Medicare and you won’t have to change providers. ​​

But be aware: If you’re looking for a new doctor, about 1 in 6 primary care physicians won’t take new patients in general. That’s something to note if you plan to move or your doctor is retiring.

Medicare Advantage. Similar to employer coverage with provider networks that limit you to their doctors, the plans may not pay for out-of-network services. So your costs will increase if you use a doctor not in the network.

Often, you’ll have a primary care physician directing your care, but many Medicare Advantage enrollees need a referral to see a specialist. Make sure the doctors you want to see are in the plan’s network.