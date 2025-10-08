Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View Series

How do I choose the best Medicare Advantage plan for my needs?

By

Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated December 04, 2023
AARP
Published July 27, 2022
/ Updated December 04, 2023

You first should know how Medicare Advantage, also known as Part C, works. Private insurance companies sell Medicare Advantage plans as an all-in-one alternative to original Medicare that is approved by Medicare. The plans bundle together coverage for two or three parts of Medicare:

Medicare Advantage plans may have some coverage for services not included in original Medicare, such as dental, hearing and vision care.

If you choose to get Medicare coverage from a private insurer through a Medicare Advantage plan, you’ll generally have several plans to choose from in your geographic area. The average Medicare beneficiary has 43 Medicare Advantage plan choices in 2024, according to KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation. The premiums, copayments for medical and drug coverage, covered drugs and provider networks can vary from plan to plan.

When choosing a plan, consider costs and coverage for your typical medical needs and prescription drugs, coverage for major medical issues, and which providers and facilities the plan’s network includes. You can find out more about the costs and coverage for all Medicare Advantage plans available in your area by using Medicare’s Plan Finder.

Consider the following questions when choosing a plan:

How does a Medicare Advantage plan cover my drugs?

To find out about each plan’s coverage for your medications, go to the Plan Finder and log into your online Medicare account. Refer to your saved list of medications and pharmacies to compare plan costs and coverage.

The other option is to go to the Plan Finder and continue without logging in. Type your zip code, then under Plan Type, click the circle next to Medicare Advantage Plan and scroll down to the Apply button.

You’ll need to identify if you receive help with your costs from government programs before you can start adding your drugs, dosages and nearby pharmacies you use.

You’ll get a list of plans in your area, which shows the Monthly premium and  Total drug & premium cost specifically for your medications. A plan with little or no premium may end up being more expensive if it charges large copayments for your medications.

You can click on the drop-down menu at the top of the page to sort the plans by Lowest drug + premium cost and other criteria. Click on Plan Details for each plan to learn about copayments and monthly costs for the drugs on your list.

Most Popular

How will an MA plan cover all my health care needs?

The Medicare Plan Finder outlines copayments for various services. Click on Plan Details and then Benefits & Costs to see copayments for primary doctor and specialist visits, diagnostic tests, lab services, diagnostic radiology services such as MRIs, X-rays, emergency care, inpatient and outpatient hospital coverage, physical therapy and other services.

Also look at the plan’s out-of-pocket spending limit. In 2024, the maximum out-of-pocket spending limit, which includes copayments and deductibles for medical care but not premiums or drug costs, must be $8,850 or less for in-network care, and $13,300 for covered in-network and out-of-network care. Some plans have lower limits.

Will a plan cover my doctors, facilities, other providers?

Most Medicare Advantage plans have provider networks, so you’ll need to find out whether you’ll have coverage for the doctors, hospitals and outpatient clinics you want to use. Scroll down to Benefits & Costs for a link to the plan’s provider network directory.

After you narrow the possibilities, call the plan and ask your doctors to verify their participation. Ask about specific plans by name. Some Medicare Advantage insurers offer several plans with different provider networks.

Also find out how your Medicare Advantage plan will work with an out-of-network provider:

  • Some health maintenance organizations (HMOs) pay nothing for out-of-network providers except for emergencies.
  • Some preferred provider organizations (PPOs) cover out-of-network providers but charge higher copayments and have higher out-of-pocket spending limits for out-of-network care.

The Benefits & Costs section lists the plans’ in-network copayments for each type of care and the out-of-network copayments if covered.

Does the plan offer other coverage I’m interested in?

Many Medicare Advantage plans offer some coverage for dentalhearing and vision care. Some plans offer additional benefits, such as a gym membership, in-home safety devices and transportation to medical appointments. A Medicare Advantage special needs plan may offer coverage for specific chronic conditions.

Click on Plan Details for general information about extra benefits. Click on the link to the plan’s website for more details.

How does the plan rate for customer service?

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services gives Medicare Advantage and Part D plans star ratings based on several quality measures. Five stars is the best. You can see a plan’s overall star rating in the Plan Finder, as well as a breakdown of the rating for each of the categories and subcategories.

Keep in mind

You have several opportunities to choose a Medicare Advantage plan after you sign up for Medicare parts A and B. You must be enrolled in both before you can enroll in an Advantage plan:

  • During open enrollment, which runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 each year with new coverage starting Jan. 1.
  • During the yearly Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, Jan. 1 to March 31, that allows people with a Medicare Advantage plan to switch to another Advantage plan or leave and return to original Medicare.
  • All year, if an overall five-star Medicare Advantage plan is what you want and one is available in your area. Technically, the five-star special enrollment period doesn’t include the first week in December, but that’s the final week of open enrollment.

To get additional help comparing and enrolling in a plan, contact your federally financed State Health Insurance Assistance Program.

%{postComment}%

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.



Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Back to Top

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All