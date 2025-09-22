If you apply for a Medigap policy when you don’t have a guaranteed issue right, you’ll usually have to answer questions about your health. An insurer may reject you or charge more if you’ve had certain medical conditions, usually within the past two years. But the conditions, timeframe and effect on your coverage can vary a lot by insurer and state.

When do I have a Medigap guaranteed issue right?

An insurance company can’t refuse to sell you a Medigap policy because of past or present health problems if you qualify for Medicare when you’re 65 or older:

For six months starting the month you sign up for Medicare Part B when you’re 65 or older. You’ll get the best price for any policy in your area based on your age, gender and smoking status.

Up to 63 days after you’ve lost job-based health insurance that’s considered secondary to Medicare. If you or your spouse works for a company with fewer than 20 employees and you’re 65 or older, your insurance is generally considered secondary to Medicare.

Up to 63 days after you move out of your Medicare Advantage plan’s service area or your plan leaves the business, and you decide to switch to original Medicare and buy a Medigap plan to continue your health coverage.

Within 12 months of enrolling in Medicare Advantage in two situations. If you signed up for a Medicare Advantage plan when you first enrolled in Medicare, you have up to 12 months to drop the plan, switch to original Medicare and get any Medigap policy in your area. If you dropped a Medigap policy to enroll in Medicare Advantage and want to switch back to original Medicare, you have up to 12 months to get the same Medigap policy.﻿ (You have up to 63 days after your Medicare Advantage coverage ends to get the Medigap policy.)

If you are younger than 65 and have Medicare because of a disability, federal law provides no protections when buying Medigap. Some states have additional guaranteed issue rights for people older or younger than 65. Contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to find out more about the rules in your area.