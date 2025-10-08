AARP Hearing Center
You’ll find an alphabet soup of letters when you learn about Medicare — Parts A, B, C and D for Medicare and another 10 letters that refer to Medigap plans, the supplemental insurance that can cover many of your expenses under original Medicare.
Part A handles hospitalization; Part B deals with doctors; Part C is Medicare Advantage, private plans that combine many services in one place with some restrictions; and Part D covers much of your prescription drug costs. Medigap’s options let you tailor lower premiums with higher out-of-pocket costs or vice versa.
Dive into this series to help you choose the right combination.
Series overview
1. Understanding Medicare’s Many Parts
5. What is Part C, Better Known as Medicare Advantage?
8. Original Medicare vs. Medicare Advantage
9. Choosing the Best Medicare Advantage Plan for You
Next in Series
Understanding Medicare's Plans and Costs
Medicare's role in simplifying health care costs