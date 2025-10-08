Your goal in choosing a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan is to select a plan that:

Covers all your drugs with the lowest out-of-pocket cost.

Provides good service.

Checks the box on any other personal requirements you might have.

But Part D plans can change their costs and coverage every year, just as the prescription drugs you take can change. And there are a lot of options out there, so consider this when selecting a plan.

Members only

Depending on your state, you may have from 15 to 24 stand-alone Part D plans to choose from in 2024, according to KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation. Comparing that many plans can be overwhelming, but several tools and resources can help you assess the right plan for your needs.

Here’s how to determine your best Part D plan when you first sign up or during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for coverage starting January 1.

Tip: Don’t look just at a plan’s premiums. Also compare the coverage and total costs for your medications. Your answers to these questions will help narrow the field.

How does the Part D plan cover my prescriptions?

Using the Medicare Plan Finder, make sure the drugs you take are part of a plan’s formulary, what insurers call a list of covered drugs. Otherwise, you’ll pay full price for drugs that your plan won’t cover.

After you’ve entered all of your medications, you can see how much you’ll pay for them with each plan. Two plans that cover your medicines may have very different costs, depending on the copayments they charge for your drugs.