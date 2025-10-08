Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View Series

How can I pick the best Medicare Part D prescription drug plan for my needs?

By

Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated November 02, 2023
AARP
Published May 20, 2022
/ Updated November 02, 2023

Your goal in choosing a Medicare Part D prescription drug plan is to select a plan that:

  • Covers all your drugs with the lowest out-of-pocket cost.
  • Provides good service.
  • Checks the box on any other personal requirements you might have.

But Part D plans can change their costs and coverage every year, just as the prescription drugs you take can change. And there are a lot of options out there, so consider this when selecting a plan.

Depending on your state, you may have from 15 to 24 stand-alone Part D plans to choose from in 2024, according to KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation. Comparing that many plans can be overwhelming, but several tools and resources can help you assess the right plan for your needs.

Here’s how to determine your best Part D plan when you first sign up or during Medicare’s annual open enrollment period from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for coverage starting January 1.

Tip: Don’t look just at a plan’s premiums. Also compare the coverage and total costs for your medications. Your answers to these questions will help narrow the field.

How does the Part D plan cover my prescriptions?

Using the Medicare Plan Finder, make sure the drugs you take are part of a plan’s formulary, what insurers call a list of covered drugs. Otherwise, you’ll pay full price for drugs that your plan won’t cover.

After you’ve entered all of your medications, you can see how much you’ll pay for them with each plan. Two plans that cover your medicines may have very different costs, depending on the copayments they charge for your drugs.

Most Popular

To find potential costs in the Plan Finder, type in your ZIP code, choose Medicare drug plan (Part D) and type in your drugs, dosages and the pharmacies you use. You can sort plans by Lowest drug + premium cost. Click on ﻿Plan ﻿Details to see how much you would pay for your medications under each plan. You’ll also see an estimate of your drug costs by month.

Most Part D plans have four or five pricing tiers, starting with the lowest copayments:

  • Preferred generic medications.
  • Generics not on the preferred list.
  • Preferred brand-name drugs.
  • Other brand-name drugs.
  • A separate high-priced tier for specialty medications (on some, not all).

That’s not how you’ll see the information presented in the Plan Finder, but this can help you understand why you might see different prices for the same prescription when you compare plans in your area.

You may uncover other information by going to the website of a plan you’re interested in, including how the plan regulates your medicines.﻿ You’ll want to know whether a plan imposes any restrictions, such as requiring your doctor to complete prior authorization forms before a drug will be covered or using a lower-cost drug before the plan will cover a similar but more expensive medication. That’s known as step therapy.

Other options: Call 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) for help, or work with representatives from your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).

Does the Part D plan cover the pharmacies I use?

This can be just as important in determining the price you pay for your prescriptions as the plan’s formulary. Many Part D plans have preferred pharmacies that charge lower copayments than other pharmacies in the plan’s network.

You can enter up to five pharmacies in the Plan Finder to determine if they’re preferred in-network pharmacies, standard in-network pharmacies that have higher copayments, or not in a plan’s network. Click view your pharmacies to see what your out-of-pocket costs would be for your medications at different pharmacies.

One example: If you use a preferred in-network pharmacy, the least expensive Part D plan in one area could charge $0 for a 30-day supply of 5 milligrams of amlodipine, the generic equivalent of the blood pressure medication Norvasc. The same prescription could be more than $40 per year at another in-network pharmacy that’s not on the plan’s preferred list and more than $600 at a nearby out-of-network pharmacy.

What are the total costs for the plan and my drugs?

Several factors can affect the total cost for a Part D plan during the year, including premiums, deductibles and copayments for your medications. Plans were allowed to charge a deductible of up to $505 in 2023, and that will rise to $545 in 2024, while some plans have no deductible.

Premiums can vary, but a plan with low premiums may cost you more if it has high copayments for your drugs. When you’re in the Plan Finder, you can sort the plans by Lowest drug + premium cost to find out which plan’s total costs will be least expensive for you for the year.

The Plan Finder also shows your estimated total monthly drug costs for each plan. That can be helpful if you’re looking for a plan that spreads expenses throughout the year rather than charging the biggest bills in the first few months.

Part D currently has no coverage caps, but after you spend $7,400 out of your pocket in 2023, you reach Medicare’s catastrophic coverage level. After that, you pay 5 percent or less of your drugs’ retail costs.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 changed the rules starting in 2024. You’ll reach the catastrophic level after spending $8,000 out of pocket, and you won’t have to pay additional costs the rest of the year. Starting in 2025, out-of-pocket costs are capped at $2,000 for people who have Part D.

How does the Part D plan rate for customer service?﻿

The Plan Finder can show you each plan’s star ratings, which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services award to Part D and Medicare Advantage plans based on several quality measures. For Part D plans, the categories include accuracy of pricing, complaints, customer service and members’ experiences. 

Five stars is the highest rating; one star is the lowest. Part D plans receive star ratings based on up to 1﻿2 measures, as well as an overall star rating.

Keep in mind

  • Three ways to enroll. After you find the best prescription drug plan for your needs, you can sign up through the Medicare Plan Finder, by calling the Medicare help line at 800-MEDICARE (800-633-4227) or by contacting the plan directly. You can also find contact information for Part D plans in your area in the Plan Finder or by calling the Medicare help line, as well as by reaching out to your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP).
  • One plan at a time. If you switch to another Part D plan, the old one is automatically canceled as soon as the new coverage becomes effective. If you switch plans during the open enrollment period of Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, your new coverage automatically begins Jan. 1.
  • Financial help is available. If your income is below a certain level, you can qualify for the Extra Help program, which can help pay your Part D premiums and copayments. Eligibility is expanding in 2024.
generic-video-poster
%{postComment}%

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.



Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Back to Top

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All