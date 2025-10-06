6. No massage therapy, even for chronic pain

​Original Medicare doesn’t cover massage therapy, often used to help reduce chronic pain. Research suggests it may provide short-term, but not long-term, relief.

Some acupuncture added Medicare beneficiaries who have had lower-back pain for 12 weeks or longer now are able to get up to 20 acupuncture treatments each year. Allowing doctors, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and other qualified personnel to provide acupuncture to enrollees provides an alternative to prescription opioids to handle chronic pain, federal officials say.

For pain management, Medicare does cover chiropractic care in certain limited circumstances (see above) as well as physical and occupational therapy when a doctor prescribes it.

Some Medicare Advantage plans might cover some massage therapy. It’s best to call your plan to find out.​​

Solution: Ask your health care provider to recommend a pain management strategy that Medicare will pay for. If you are set on getting massage therapy, you’ll likely have to pay for it yourself.

7. You’re on your own for a podiatrist’s routine foot care

Routine medical care for feet, such as callus removal, is not covered. Medicare Part B does cover foot exams or treatment related to nerve damage because of diabetes or foot injuries or ailments, such as bunions, hammertoe and heel spurs.

Solution: If you face these costs, you may want to set up a separate savings program for them.

8. Add insurance to your dream vacation overseas

Original Medicare and most Medicare Advantage plans offer virtually no coverage for medical costs outside the U.S. ​​

Solution: Some Medigap policies cover certain overseas medical costs, typically paying 80 percent of the billed charges for specific medically necessary emergency care you receive outside of the U.S. after a $250 annual deductible. Medigap’s foreign travel emergency coverage has a lifetime limit of $50,000.

In addition, some travel insurance policies provide basic health care coverage — but they may exclude preexisting conditions, so check the fine print. Finally, consider medical evacuation, also known as medevac, insurance for adventures abroad. It will help pay to transport you to a nearby medical facility or back home to the U.S. in case of emergency.

9. Long-term care often comes out of your pocket

​Medicare pays for limited stays in rehab facilities — for example, if you have a hip replacement and need inpatient physical therapy for several weeks. But if you need long-term help with the activities of daily living in a nursing home or assisted living center, you will have to pay the costs yourself.

Nursing homes average about $90,000 a year for a semiprivate room and more than $100,000 for a private room. Costs vary based on where you live and what place you choose.​​

Solution: Lots of decisions go into planning for nursing home care. Some people buy long-term care insurance, and others include these potential costs in their retirement plans.

Veterans may have access to some long-term care programs. For those with limited income and savings, Medicaid might help fill in the gaps.

10. If you want concierge care, you’ll pay extra

Some physicians and their practices require a membership fee. They advertise that this makes them more responsive and available to their patients.

The fees, which can run in the thousands of dollars a year, vary depending on the concierge or boutique practice. Medicare will not cover these fees.

Once you’ve paid that fee, if your doctor participates in Medicare, that physician must offer all the services Medicare does with the same copays and coinsurance rules.

Solution: You can either pay the fee or find another doctor. You might talk to your physician about the terms of when you have to pay. Some states have laws that provide consumer protections for these arrangements.

This article, originally published Aug. 8, 2018, has been updated with new information.