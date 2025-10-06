AARP Hearing Center
Medicare covers most health care needs for older Americans, from hospital care and doctor visits to lab tests and surgery.
But some necessities — and desires — aren’t part of the program. Here’s how you might pay for them.
1. Dental work is rarely covered
Original Medicare covers some dental-related expenses in very specific situations.
- In 2023, dental exams and necessary treatments before organ transplant surgery were added.
- In 2024, Medicare started covering a dental exam as part of a comprehensive workup at the same time as Medicare-covered treatments for head and neck cancer.
But it doesn’t cover routine dental care, such as checkups, or big-ticket items, including dentures and root canals.
Solution: Some Medicare Advantage plans offer dental coverage. They focus on preventive services, with some covering a portion of the cost of more extensive care, up to an annual limit.
If you opt for original Medicare, consider buying an individual dental insurance plan or a dental discount plan. Some Medigap insurers allow you to add coverage or membership in a dental discount program for an extra premium.
2. Routine eye exams and glasses? No. Cataracts? Yes
While original Medicare covers ophthalmologic expenses such as cataract surgery, it doesn’t pay for routine eye exams, glasses or contact lenses. Some private Medicare Advantage plans cover routine vision care and glasses.
Solution: For some people, buying a vision insurance policy for a few hundred dollars a year to defray the cost of glasses or contact lenses makes sense. Even though standard Medigap plans, the supplemental insurance available from private insurers to augment original Medicare coverage, don’t cover vision, some companies let you buy extra benefits that cover some in-network vision exams and a pair of glasses or contacts each year, up to an annual limit.
