You’re eligible for Medicare at age 65, but you may not need to sign up then.

The best time to enroll in Medicare depends on whether you or your spouse is still working and you have health insurance from that employer. If you make the wrong decision, you could end up with late enrollment penalties and coverage gaps.

Who is automatically enrolled in Medicare?

If you’re already receiving Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday, you’ll be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A and Part B. If you live in Puerto Rico and are receiving those benefits, only Part A will come to you automatically; you’ll need to take extra steps to enroll in Part B.

You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail and can start using it the beginning of the month you turn 65. If your birthday is on the first day of a month, your coverage will start a month earlier.

Part A, which covers hospitalization, is free if you or your spouse has paid Medicare taxes for 40 quarters, the equivalent of 10 years. Part B, which covers doctor and outpatient services, has a monthly premium of $174.70 for most people in 2024. High earners pay more. The Social Security Administration will automatically deduct the premium from your monthly benefit.

But if you or your spouse is still working and you have health insurance from that employer, you may not have to enroll in Part B yet. You can send back the Medicare card and enroll in Part B later. Follow the instructions on the back of the card to delay enrolling in Part B if you’re already receiving Social Security or RRB benefits.

What if I’m not automatically enrolled in Medicare?

You’ll need to take steps to sign up for coverage.

Almost 40 years ago, Congress passed a law to gradually raise the full retirement age — the age at which you get your full Social Security benefits. Before then, full retirement age was 65, the same age as Medicare eligibility for those not receiving Social Security disability benefits.

Because the full retirement age for Social Security benefits is now 66 or older for people born in 1943 and later, most folks who turn 65 haven’t signed up for Social Security yet. So they won’t be enrolled automatically in Medicare.﻿

Should I sign up during my initial enrollment period?

For most people, the answer is yes. You need to sign up for Medicare during your seven-month initial enrollment period (IEP), which starts three months before the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month. If your 65th birthday is in June, your IEP begins March 1 and ends Sept. 30.

If your birthday falls on the first day of a month, the whole initial enrollment period shifts one month earlier. For example, if your birthday is June 1, your IEP begins Feb. 1 and ends Aug. 31.

If you or your spouse is still working and you have health insurance coverage from that active employer, you may be able to wait. But otherwise, you need to sign up for Medicare during your initial enrollment period to avoid late enrollment penalties and delayed coverage.