Medicare and Medicaid may sound alikeand are spelled similarly, but the government health insurance programs are very different.

Both were established July 30, 1965, when President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Medicare and Medicaid Act — also known as the Social Security Amendments of 1965 — into law. Medicare is a health insurance program for older Americans﻿ while Medicaid provides health insurance for people with limited incomes.

Eligibility and coverage for both programs have expanded since they began.

Medicare covers medical expenses for more than 68.5 million Americans age 65 and older as well as younger people who qualify because of a disability. Medicare eligibility is not based on income or assets, and you can’t be denied coverage or charged more because of preexisting medical conditions.

Medicaid is run jointly by federal and state governments to provide health care and long-term care coverage for more than 78.5 million Americans, including children, parents, low-income adults, older adults and people with disabilities. The government sets general standards for Medicaid, but specific eligibility requirements and coverage details vary by state. Your income must fall below certain levels to qualify.

The number of people on Medicaid decreased from a high of 94.8 million in April 2023, the end of rules put in place during the pandemic that directed states to keep all Medicaid recipients on their rolls.

Meanwhile, the number of Medicare beneficiaries is expected to continue rising. By 2030, when all baby boomers will be eligible, the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission, an independent congressional agency, projects enrollment at 77 million. After that, the number of people in the program will still increase but at a slower rate.

First is a look at Medicare, then Medicaid.

What does Medicare cover?

Medicare covers any doctor or hospital in the United States that participates in the Medicare program, which encompasses a vast majority of providers. Also known as original Medicare or traditional Medicare, this coverage has two parts: Part A and Part B.

Medicare Part A﻿ helps pay for inpatient stays in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, some home care and end-of-life hospice care.

Medicare Part B covers doctors’ services, diagnostic screenings, lab tests, preventive services, outpatient care, plus some medical equipment and transportation.

Medicare doesn’t cover everything. Many people with original Medicare choose to buy a Medicare supplement policy, also known as Medigap, to help cover deductibles and copayments.

And Medicare doesn’t automatically cover medications, but you can buy a Part D prescription policy from a private insurer to help cover drug costs.

Another coverage option. Some people choose to get coverage from a private Medicare Advantage plan, also known as Part C, rather than original Medicare. These plans must provide at least the same coverage as Medicare Part A and Part B.

But they may have different cost sharing, and they usually have provider networks. They also may provide additional coverage for prescriptions and some dental, hearing and vision care.