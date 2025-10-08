If I retire at age 62, will I be eligible for Medicare?

No, you can’t qualify for Medicare before age 65 unless you have a disabling medical condition.

People younger than 65 who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits typically get Medicare 24 months after they become eligible for disability benefits. The waiting period is waived for people who have permanent kidney failure, known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Everyone else needs to wait until age 65 to become eligible for Medicare, no matter when they retire. You can sign up during your seven-month initial enrollment period (IEP), beginning three months before the month you turn 65 and ending three months after your birthday month. The coverage begins no earlier than the month you turn 65. If your birthday is on the first of the month, coverage starts at the beginning of the previous month.

How can I get health insurance before age 65?

If you retire at 62 and lose your employer’s health insurance, you’ll need to find other coverage until Medicare begins. You have several options﻿.

You can transition to retiree health insurance if your employer offers it. But few companies offer retiree health insurance benefits these days.

You can get insurance through your spouse’s employer if the company offers coverage to dependents. You can qualify for a special enrollment period (SEP) to switch to this coverage within 30 days of losing coverage under your plan, or your spouse can add you to the coverage during the company’s annual open enrollment period.