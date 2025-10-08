You may be 65 years old and ready to enroll in Medicare, but your spouse won't qualify until age 65 unless he or she has a disabling medical condition.

That’s because Medicare doesn’t operate like health insurance that you may have through your employer. It’s not a family plan. Your spouse can qualify for premium-free Part A based on your personal work record if he or she hasn’t paid 40 quarters of federal payroll taxes. But you both will start your Medicare coverage separately, usually based on age.

People eligible for Medicare can sign up during their seven-month initial enrollment period, which begins three months before the month they turn 65 and ends three months after their birthday month. The coverage begins no earlier than the month they turn 65.﻿ For those whose birthday is on the first of the month, coverage starts at the beginning of the previous month.

What are some ways to get Medicare before age 65?

People with disabilities may qualify for Medicare before age 65. Most people younger than 65 who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) benefits can get Medicare 24 months after they become eligible for disability benefits.

The 24-month waiting period is waived for people with permanent kidney failure, known as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), better known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.