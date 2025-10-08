If you neglect to sign up for Medicare Part B during your IEP and don’t qualify for a SEP, you’ll get another chance to sign up during Medicare’s annual general enrollment period Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. Your coverage will begin the first of the month after you enroll, but you’ll likely have to pay a late enrollment penalty for as long as you have Medicare.

Some people younger than 65 qualify for Medicare if they receive disability benefits or have certain conditions, such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), better known as kidney failure, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

​How do I sign up for Medicare for the first time?

If you receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday, you’ll be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A and Part B. Rules are different for residents of Puerto Rico.

You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail and can start using it the month you turn 65. If your birthday falls on the first day of a month, your coverage will start a month earlier. If you hold off enrolling in Part B, send back the Medicare card and enroll later.

If you’re not getting Social Security or RRB benefits at 65, you can sign up on the Social Security Administration website during your initial enrollment period or a special enrollment period if you delayed enrolling while you had employer coverage. If you miss those deadlines, call Social Security at 800-772-1213﻿, or visit a local office to sign up during a general enrollment period.

Do I have to sign up for Medicare at 65 if I have insurance?

You may not have to enroll in Medicare at age 65 if you or your spouse is still working and has comprehensive health insurance through that employer. The rules depend on the size of the employer:



Help to enroll in Medicare The Social Security Administration (SSA), which handles Medicare enrollment, recommends signing up online for Medicare. If you need additional assistance to sign up, you can meet with a representative at a local SSA office. You also can get enrollment help through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and other resources.

If the company has 20 or more employees, the employer coverage is primary and Medicare is secondary. The employer can’t require you to sign up for Medicare at 65.

You’ll qualify for a﻿n SEP to sign up for Medicare without penalty while you have the employer coverage and for up to eight months after that job-based coverage ends.

Even though you aren’t required to enroll in Medicare at 65, many people sign up for Part A during their IEP because you typically don’t pay premiums for Part A. You can delay signing up for both Part A and Part B if you want to make tax-advantaged contributions to a health savings account (HSA).