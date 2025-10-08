How to Sign Up for Medicare: Your Guide to Enrollment

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View in Series 

How to Sign Up for Medicare: Your Guide to Enrollment

When you can enroll for health coverage, the best ways to do it and how to avoid penalties

By

Dena Bunis and Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated September 09, 2024
AARP
Published December 08, 2022
/ Updated September 09, 2024
medicare card with a doorway
AARP (Source: Getty Images)

Key takeaways

Turning 65 is a milestone for most Americans because they become eligible for Medicare health care coverage.

But you can sign up only at certain times, and you need to make important decisions about other types of coverage, so doing your homework before your birthday is a good idea. If you make Medicare enrollment mistakes, you could end up with lifetime late enrollment penalties and expensive coverage gaps.

Here are the most important things you need to know about when and how to enroll in Medicare.

When can I sign up for Medicare?

Your 65th birthday sets the stage for your initial enrollment period (IEP) when you can enroll in Medicare without fear of a penalty for signing up late. Your IEP lasts seven months: the three months before your birthday month, your birthday month and the three months after.

At this time, you can sign up for Medicare Part A, which covers hospitalization, and Part B, which covers doctors’ services and outpatient care.

You can delay signing up for Medicare at 65 if you or your spouse still works and you have health insurance from that employer. In that case, you will qualify for a special enrollment period (SEP) that lasts up to eight months after you lose employer coverage.

Most Popular

If you neglect to sign up for Medicare Part B during your IEP and don’t qualify for a SEP, you’ll get another chance to sign up during Medicare’s annual general enrollment period Jan. 1 to March 31 each year. Your coverage will begin the first of the month after you enroll, but you’ll likely have to pay a late enrollment penalty for as long as you have Medicare.

Some people younger than 65 qualify for Medicare if they receive disability benefits or have certain conditions, such as end-stage renal disease (ESRD), better known as kidney failure, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

​How do I sign up for Medicare for the first time?

If you receive Social Security or Railroad Retirement Board (RRB) benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday, you’ll be enrolled automatically in Medicare Part A and Part B. Rules are different for residents of Puerto Rico.

You’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail and can start using it the month you turn 65. If your birthday falls on the first day of a month, your coverage will start a month earlier. If you hold off enrolling in Part B, send back the Medicare card and enroll later.

If you’re not getting Social Security or RRB benefits at 65, you can sign up on the Social Security Administration website during your initial enrollment period or a special enrollment period if you delayed enrolling while you had employer coverage. If you miss those deadlines, call Social Security at 800-772-1213﻿, or visit a local office to sign up during a general enrollment period.

Do I have to sign up for Medicare at 65 if I have insurance?

You may not have to enroll in Medicare at age 65 if you or your spouse is still working and has comprehensive health insurance through that employer. The rules depend on the size of the employer:

Help to enroll in Medicare

The Social Security Administration (SSA), which handles Medicare enrollment, recommends signing up online for Medicare. If you need additional assistance to sign up, you can meet with a representative at a local SSA office.

You also can get enrollment help through your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and other resources.

If the company has 20 or more employees, the employer coverage is primary and Medicare is secondary. The employer can’t require you to sign up for Medicare at 65.

You’ll qualify for a﻿n SEP to sign up for Medicare without penalty while you have the employer coverage and for up to eight months after that job-based coverage ends.

Even though you aren’t required to enroll in Medicare at 65, many people sign up for Part A during their IEP because you typically don’t pay premiums for Part A. You can delay signing up for both Part A and Part B if you want to make tax-advantaged contributions to a health savings account (HSA).

If the employer has fewer than 20 workers, it may require that you enroll in Medicare Parts A and B. Your work insurance often becomes secondary and fills gaps in Medicare coverage.

You’ll also have to sign up for Medicare at 65 if you have:

  • The Affordable Care Act’s (ACA) health insurance marketplace. When you turn 65 with ACA, you must transition from an ACA plan to Medicare.
  • Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act (COBRA) coverage. If you lost your job and signed up for COBRA to extend employer insurance, this doesn’t protect you against late penalties for not signing up for Medicare.
  • Retiree health insurance. You typically need to enroll in Medicare at 65 for these programs to help fill in the gaps. (Special rules apply for federal retirees.)
  • Tricare military health insurance. You must enroll in Medicare Parts A and B when you’re eligible. Then Tricare for Life fills in the gaps for some services Medicare doesn’t cover.
generic-video-poster

Do I need other coverage?

Enrolling in Medicare Part﻿s A and B is the first step, but you’ll need to make other decisions.

Original Medicare or Medicare Advantage? Do you want coverage from original Medicare, the federal program that allows you to use any doctor who accepts Medicare, or a private Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan, which has limited provider networks but usually includes prescription drug coverage? Most Advantage plans offer some dental, hearing and vision benefits.

Original Medicare decisions. If you choose original Medicare, you may need to get a separate Part D prescription policy unless you have comparable drug coverage from an employer, former employer, Tricare or other source.

You may want a Medicare supplement policy, also known as Medigap, to help pay Medicare’s deductibles and copayments. Private insurers sell both types of policies.

Look at the steps to choose and enroll in a Part D prescription drug plan and Medigap policy before your 65th birthday.

Medicare Advantage decisions. If you choose this all-in-one private coverage, you won’t need extra policies. You’ll have several plans to choose from in your area with different coverage, costs and provider networks.

Here, too, learn the steps to choose and enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan ahead of time.

You can sign up for a Part D or Medicare Advantage plan only at certain times after you enroll in Medicare. You can switch plans every year during open enrollment Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 for new coverage starting Jan. 1.

You can buy a Medigap policy at any time, but insurers in most states can reject you or charge more because of preexisting conditions if you buy a policy more than six months after enrolling in Medicare Part B.

This article, originally published in 2020, has been updated with new information for 202﻿4.

generic-video-poster
%{postComment}%

About the authors



Dena Bunis covered Medicare, health care, health policy and Congress. She also wrote the “Medicare Made Easy” column for the AARP Bulletin. An award-winning journalist, Bunis spent decades working for metropolitan daily newspapers, including as Washington bureau chief for the Orange County Register and as a health policy and workplace writer for Newsday.

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.

Back to Top

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All