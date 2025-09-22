One of Medicare’s four main parts, Part B covers doctors’ services, diagnostic screenings, lab tests, preventive services﻿ and outpatient care, plus some medical equipment and transportation.

The other types of coverage fall under:

Part A, which helps pay for inpatient stays in hospitals and skilled nursing facilities, some home care and end-of-life hospice care. Together, Part A and Part B are known as original Medicare.

Part C, also known as Medicare Advantage, which is a private health insurance alternative to federally run original Medicare. You still need to sign up for Medicare Parts A and B if you choose to get coverage from a Medicare Advantage plan.

Part D, which is prescription drug coverage. You can get Part D through a stand-alone policy or from a Medicare Advantage plan.

What services does Medicare Part B cover?

Part B covers the bulk of your medical needs beyond hospitalization and prescription drugs, including:

Even though Part B covers many doctor services, it doesn’t cover everything. Part B generally doesn’t cover routine dental, hearing and vision care.

What’s more, care not considered medically necessary, such as elective cosmetic surgery, isn’t covered, either. Chiropractor and acupuncture visits are paid for only if you meet very specific criteria, and Part B doesn’t cover medical services outside the United States, except in rare circumstances.