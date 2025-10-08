Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Life’s better together. That’s why AARP brings free events and activities to your neighborhood.

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View Series

What is original Medicare?

By

Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated October 17, 2023
AARP
Published December 09, 2022
/ Updated October 17, 2023

Originally conceived as a big step toward ensuring health care coverage and financial stability for our nation’s older population, Medicare is a federal insurance program that provides guaranteed health insurance for people age 65 and older and for younger people who qualify because of a disability. More commonly known as original Medicare or traditional Medicare, the program refers to the first two parts of Medicare, Part A and Part B, included in a bill that President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law in 1965.

Medicare eligibility isn’t based on your income or assets, and you can’t be denied coverage or charged more because of existing medical conditions. With original Medicare, you can use any doctor or other provider in the United States that participates in the program. More than 95 percent of surgeons, as well as some 90 percent of nonpediatric physicians, 80 percent of most other specialists and 60 percent of psychiatrists, are accepting new Medicare patients.

Other parts of Medicare were introduced later and are not considered original Medicare.

Medicare isn’t free. You’ll find that original Medicare has fees similar to private-sector insurance you probably had during much of your work life.

Premiums. Most people don’t have to pay premiums for Part A because they or their spouse had Medicare taxes withheld from their paychecks for 40 quarters, 10 years of work that don’t have to be continuous. Almost everyone pays a premium for Part B, typically $164.90 a month in 2023 and $174.70 in 2024; high earners can expect to pay more.

Deductible. You must pay this predetermined amount of out-of-pocket costs before your Medicare coverage kicks in. In 2024, the Part A deductible is $1,632 per benefit period and the Part B deductible is $240.

Copayment. After you meet your deductible, you’ll pay a fixed dollar amount for certain services and supplies, such as $20.

Coinsurance. Also after you meet your deductible, you’ll pay a set percentage of certain bills, such as 20 percent of the cost for most Part B services.

Most Popular

Do I need to buy any supplemental policies?

While original Medicare covers a lot of health care expenses, its coverage has some gaps. Consider whether you need extra policies for:

Prescription drug coverage. Original Medicare doesn’t cover prescriptions, but you can buy a Part D policy from a private insurer.

If you don’t have other drug coverage considered to be at least as good as Medicare’s, called “creditable coverage,” you must sign up for Part D or you could face a late enrollment penalty later. Drug coverage from an employer, a former employer, Tricare for career military members and retirees, or the Department of Veterans Affairs can be considered creditable coverage.

You can buy a Part D policy when you first enroll in Medicare or within two months of losing other prescription coverage. You also have an option to sign up or switch policies every year during open enrollment, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. Coverage will start Jan. 1.

Medigap insurance. Many people with original Medicare buy a Medicare supplement policy, also known as Medigap, to help pay Medicare’s deductibles and copayments.

Private insurance companies can sell you these policies at any time. But be forewarned: Insurers in most states may reject you or charge more if you have preexisting medical conditions unless you buy a policy during certain times.

How do original Medicare and Medicare Advantage differ?

You have the option to get Medicare coverage either from federally run original Medicare or through a private Medicare Advantage plan. The choices have some key differences.

With original Medicare, you can use any doctor, provider or facility in the United States that accepts Medicare, and you don’t need permission to use a specialist. You will have to pay deductibles and copayments for Part A and Part B, and prescription drug coverage isn’t automatically included.

With a Medicare Advantage plan, your coverage comes from a private insurer even though you sign up for Part A and B through the federal government. You still must pay the Part B premium. These plans must provide at least as much coverage as original Medicare, but they can have different out-of-pocket costs.

Advantage plans may offer additional coverage not part of original Medicare, such as dental, hearing, prescriptions and vision. Because most Medicare Advantage plans have a provider network, doctors you have already who are not part of the network could cost you more or not be covered at all. You may need permission from the plan’s officials, called prior authorization, to see a specialist.

You can choose from several Medicare Advantage plans available in your area and can enroll in Medicare Advantage during your initial enrollment period or during open enrollment each year.

Keep in mind

The time frame for signing up for original Medicare and the steps you need to take depend on whether you’re already receiving Social Security benefits and if you or your spouse is still working.

Some have automatic enrollment. If you’re receiving Social Security benefits at least four months before you turn age 65, the first day of your birthday month marks the day you’re enrolled in Medicare Part A and Part B. If your birthday is on the first of the month, your Medicare coverage will begin the first day of the previous month.

Some register themselves. You can sign up during your seven-month initial enrollment period, which starts three months before the month you turn 65 and ends three months after your birthday month. So if your birthday is May 15, you can sign up as early as Feb. 1 or as late as Aug. 31.

Some can sign up later. If you choose to enroll after age 65, you may have to pay a late enrollment penalty unless you or your spouse is still working and you have health insurance from a current employer. In that case, you may be able to delay signing up for Part A and Part B until eight months after you or your spouse leaves the job and you lose that coverage.

%{postComment}%

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.



Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Back to Top

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All