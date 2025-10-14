The Medicare trustees who oversee the program’s long-term finances expect a more than $20-a-month increase in the standard Part B premium next year.

But the anticipated rate hike probably won’t be large enough for most beneficiaries to sidestep at least part of the rise through the Social Security Act’s hold-harmless provision. The rule prevents Medicare Part B premium increases from reducing some recipients’ monthly benefits to less than what they received the previous year.

This year, Part B enrollees pay a standard monthly premium of $185, the exact amount that the trustees estimated last year. That’s up $10.30, nearly 5.9 percent, from $174.70 in 2024. The 2025 Part B annual deductible is $257, up 7 percent from $240 in 2024.

But next year the Part B premium is projected to jump 11.6 percent, $21.50, to $206.50, the Medicare trustees reported in July. That would raise the Part B annual deductible by 12 percent, $31, to $288 in 2026.

Accelerating health care costs mean greater increases

Both estimates are about double their rise from 2024 to 2025. If the predictions hold true, the increases could further squeeze the finances of older Americans who struggle with food, housing and energy costs amid stubborn inflation.

“It’s the persistent high costs that [are] presenting a significant challenge,” says Executive Director Shannon Benton of The Senior Citizens League, a nonpartisan, nonprofit advocacy group based in Alexandria, Virginia. That’s true “especially for those who are on fixed incomes, like so many senior citizens who rely on their Social Security check for 100 percent of their income.”

While a nearly 12 percent Part B premium bump would hurt, 312 insurers who offer policies in the Affordable Care Act marketplaces nationwide are proposing an average premium increase of 20 percent, the largest rate change insurers have requested since 2018, according to the Peterson-KFF Health System Tracker. ACA enrollees who have relied on enhanced premium tax credits to make health insurance more affordable may see what they pay rise by more than 75 percent because of expiring tax credits.