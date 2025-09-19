Charlene Sterlace is feeling the pinch of higher health insurance premiums already.

The 60-year-old New York state resident has purchased insurance since 2019 through the state’s health insurance Marketplace enacted under the Affordable Care Act. She remembers her rates plunging during the pandemic when Congress enacted new tax credits. “I was so grateful,” she says.

Since then, she and millions of other older adults who rely on health coverage through the federal and state health insurance marketplaces enacted under the ACA have benefited from those enhanced premium tax credits, a form of savings that emerged in 2021 and expanded upon federal tax credits already available to low-income enrollees. Those tax credits lowered the cost of marketplace plans across the board.

But the enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at the end of this year. If Congress does not extend them, the cost of ACA health insurance will jump in January. The change will hit especially hard for nearly 5 million adults between the ages of 50 and 64 who rely on this coverage because they already pay up to three times more for private insurance than younger adults on the same plan.

Sterlace estimates that the tax credits are saving her $35 to $40 per month on her premiums.

“When you take away this extra help, even if it’s $5 a month, that’s still $5 a month, because your electric bill goes up $14 a month,” she says. “People can’t afford it.”

The importance of ACA tax credits

Health insurance rarely feels like a bargain. But enhanced premium tax credits have been a lifeline for those who otherwise felt priced out of their insurance.

Before the pandemic, people whose incomes fell between 100 percent and 400 percent of the federal poverty level and did not have access to affordable coverage through an employer could receive financial help for their ACA plans. But those limits froze out anyone above that 400 percent threshold.

“That was really hard for our folks, the 50 to 64, many of whom are right above that,” says Brendan Rose, a government affairs director at AARP. According to KFF, a nonprofit focused on health policy research and polling, 51 percent of ACA enrollees with incomes over four times poverty ($62,600 for an individual in 2025) fall in that age range.

In 2021, Congress boosted ACA tax credits for low-income enrollees as part of the American Rescue Plan Act and ensured that no one’s monthly premiums would exceed 8.5 percent of their annual household income. In 2022, Congress extended these benefits through the end of 2025 as part of the Inflation Reduction Act.

AARP is pushing Congress to make the enhanced premium tax credits permanent rather than letting them expire. In 2023, AARP joined Keep Americans Covered, a coalition of health care organizations and advocacy groups fighting for lower-cost premiums in the individual health insurance marketplace and a permanent extension of these credits.