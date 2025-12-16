The Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) estimate that both Medicare Savings Programs and Extra Help can save each enrollee $8,420 a year in out-of-pocket costs. As of September 2024, more than 12 million people participated, CMS says.
“These programs put money back in people’s pockets [to] help them afford healthier foods, afford health care and really secure the essentials,” says Nicole Heckman, the AARP Foundation’s vice president for financial well-being programs. That’s important as inflation creeps up and the Medicare trustees expect Part B premiums to top $200 a month in 2026.
New law puts streamlining of process on hold
But challenges to eligibility and publicity about the programs will remain a problem. Changes meant to streamline the application process for Medicare Savings Programs will be delayed nine years, until Oct. 1, 2034, because of a provision in the budget reconciliation bill signed into law in July 2025.
“CMS was trying to make it easier to enroll, easier to get access, easier to take advantage of the benefits,” says Elizabeth Fowler, a distinguished scholar in health policy and management at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. “And now they’ve cut back all those attempts to streamline eligibility.”
Each state can now use its own methods for verifying income and assets, but the states have the option to adopt the delayed federal regulations on their own. One proposal would have required all states to use the same criteria as the Part D Extra Help program.
Without that rule, “it may be harder procedurally for people to apply for and retain access to the Medicare Savings Program,” Schwarz says.
One regulation not delayed requires states to automatically enroll recipients of Supplemental Security Income (SSI) — a federal safety net program for people with very limited financial resources who are age 65 or older, blind or disabled — in the Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program, KFF says. That’s the Medicare Savings Program that serves the lowest-income recipients and covers deductibles, coinsurance and copayments, in addition to Part A and Part B premiums.
SSI recipients are also automatically enrolled in Extra Help. If you apply for Extra Help through the Social Security Administration, which vets those Extra Help applications, and are approved for it, the agency will share its information with your state to determine whether you qualify for a Medicare Savings Program.
More than 10 percent of people in program may lose it
Changes in federal law are expected to reduce the number of people in Medicare Savings Programs by 1.3 million. Use of Medicare services is also expected to decline as people have more difficulty paying their premiums.
“Even if they can pay the premium themselves, they won’t have help to pay for the cost sharing that’s associated with actually using health care services,” says Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, an associate director for the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF.
Some Medicare beneficiaries with limited incomes told the JAMA researchers that they picked Medicare Advantage plans to reduce their cost sharing. Medicare Advantage plans, a private-insurer alternative to original Medicare that includes Medicare Parts A and B and usually Part D, have annual maximum out-of-pocket caps that original Medicare doesn’t have.
However, the reduced out-of-pocket costs from participating in a Medicare Savings Program can lessen original Medicare enrollees’ need to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan and its restricted provider networks, researchers said. Some of the money saved can be used to pay for Medicare supplement insurance, better known as Medigap.
The new law Congress passed this past summer that cuts hundreds of billions of dollars from Medicaid in the next decade will also hurt beneficiaries who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid.
“The extent to which states have to cut Medicaid services would affect people who rely on not just the financial assistance from these services but also things that Medicare doesn’t cover, like long-term care or home and community-based services,” Biniek says.
The 4 Medicare Savings Programs
Apply through your state’s Medicaid office for these financial assistance programs. Your State Health Insurance Assistance Program has counselors who can help you through the application process.
Medicare Savings Programs are not available in U.S. territories. Here are the programs listed from lowest to highest incomes:
Qualified Medicare Beneficiary Program
- Pays for Part A and Part B premiums if you don’t have premium-free Part A. Includes Part B deductibles, coinsurance and copayments for covered services.
- This program has the lowest income limit of the four.
- Federal law prohibits Medicare providers from billing you.
Specified Low-Income Medicare Beneficiary Program
- Pays for Part B premiums.
- You must have Medicare Parts A and B to qualify.
- You can be reimbursed for premiums up to three months before the effective date, including from the previous calendar year.
Qualifying Individual Program
- Pays for Part B premiums, but you must also have Part A to qualify.
- You can be reimbursed for up to three months of premiums before the effective date but only in the same calendar year.
- Apply early. If money allocated in your state is used up before the end of a year, your benefits stop or you won’t be admitted to the program.
Qualified Disabled and Working Individual Program
- Pays for Medicare Part A premiums only.
- You can be reimbursed for up to three months of Part A premiums (more expensive than Part B) that you paid before your enrollment.
- Designed for people with disabilities who are younger than 65 and working. They have not earned the 40 calendar quarters of work to qualify for premium-free Part A but qualify for Medicare.
Contributing: Dena Bunis
This story, originally published July 14, 2022, has been updated throughout with information about the challenges and changes facing Medicare Savings Plans.
