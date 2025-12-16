Perhaps the toughest part about needing help to pay your Medicare Part B premiums is knowing to ask your state for the aid.

That’s right: Medicare Savings Programs, which the federal government helps finance but state Medicaid agencies administer, assist Medicare beneficiaries with limited incomes and assets in paying for the Part B premiums, Part A premiums if you don’t qualify for premium-free Part A, deductibles, copayments and coinsurance associated with Medicare, a federal program.

You can apply any time, not just during Medicare open enrollment, Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.

Members only

One option for people with the lowest income and assets “covers the amount that you would pay for your copay or coinsurance when you see a doctor, go to the hospital or receive any other service,” says Casey Schwarz, senior counsel for education and federal policy at the Medicare Rights Center. The New York City-based nonprofit works to ensure access to affordable health care for older or disabled adults.

“That amount is limitless in terms of how much a person would save,” Schwarz says.

More than 1 in 5 people enrolled in Medicare are eligible for one of the four Medicare Savings Programs, according to an analysis of three years of monthly Medicare beneficiary survey data published Oct. 3 in the medical journal JAMA Network Open. But from 2018 to 2020, more than 40 percent of those who qualified didn’t take advantage of the financial help.

Programs not easy to find out about, apply for

Among the reasons for the lack of uptake, according to the Medicare Rights Center; KFF, a San Francisco–based health policy nonprofit with an office in Washington, D.C.; and a report earlier this year from the federal Department of Health and Human Services:

A confusing application process

Frequent recertification requirements

Little promotion of the program

And some stigma associated with asking for public benefits

One application puts you in the running for all the Medicare Savings Programs. Your state’s Medicaid office will enroll you in the one that best fits your financial resources.

But be aware: You must reapply each year for these programs or update your previous information. The benefits will not continue automatically.