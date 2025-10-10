Javascript is not enabled.

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

7 Changes Coming to Medicare in 2026

Lower prices on 10 drugs, new features in plan finder, no reenrollment in prescription payment plan? Check, check and check

By

Tony Pugh,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 10, 2025
Medicare 2026 card with pill bottle and dollar signs
AARP

Key takeaways

The new year will bring a new round of Medicare coverage, cost and policy changes that will affect each beneficiary differently, depending on their medical needs, income and other factors. To help you stay in the know, AARP lists some of the most significant changes that will shape your 2026 coverage.

1. Medicare-negotiated lower drug prices start

Ten prescription drugs with high costs for Medicare will be available at lower prices in 2026.

The first round of these Medicare-negotiated prices, made possible under a prescription drug law passed in 2022 that AARP supported, will help make medications more accessible and affordable. The lower prices for these 10 medications — which include arthritis, blood clot, cancer and diabetes drugs — are expected to improve quality of life for millions of beneficiaries.

The negotiated prices, which become effective Jan. 1, must be made available to eligible Medicare beneficiaries, and the 10 drugs must be included among the covered drugs for all Medicare Advantage prescription drug plans and stand-alone Part D drug plans that beneficiaries in original Medicare can buy.

The savings are expected to lower recipients’ out-of-pocket spending by an estimated $1.5 billion in 2026, and the savings will continue every year. If lower prices had been in effect in 2023, Medicare itself would have saved about $6 billion, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) says.

2. Some enrollees may get another chance to switch plans

If you’ve looked at the 2026 Medicare Plan Finder, readied for Medicare open enrollment Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, CMS has included information about which doctors and other health care providers are included in a Medicare Advantage plan’s network.

Now many consumers interested in a Medicare Advantage plan won’t have to leave the plan finder to see if their doctors, hospitals and other health care providers are included in an insurer’s provider network. Previously, potential enrollees had to get that information by visiting each plan’s website, calling each company or enlisting an insurance broker to assist them. Be advised: The provider-directory information is not listed for all plans; new information will be added and updated as CMS receives it.

Enrollees who choose original Medicare can see any physician who accepts Medicare, which is about 98 percent of all doctors who aren’t pediatricians, according to KFF, a nonpartisan health policy nonprofit headquartered in San Francisco with a presence in Washington, D.C.

About half of Medicare beneficiaries have Medicare Advantage plans, the privately run alternative to original Medicare. These plans limit participants to their lists of providers and charge more or require full payment for out-of-network services.

If Medicare Advantage enrollees who used plan finder during their first three months on a new plan discover that its information was wrong and their doctors are not in-network, they’ll be eligible to switch to a plan that has their providers or go to original Medicare during an only-in-2026 special enrollment period. So as soon as coverage begins, you should determine whether the providers you want really do take your insurance.

3. Deductibles and spending caps for Part D plans go up

The $2,000 limit on out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drug plans, which includes stand-alone plans that go with original Medicare and drug coverage provided through Medicare Advantage plans, is rising in 2026 to $2,100. The cap was introduced in 2025.

This $100 increase, a 5 percent climb, reflects the annual percentage increase in average spending for covered Part D drugs that occurred in 2024.

Also increasing is the maximum Part D deductible, adjusted each year. It will be $615, up from $590 in 2025. Some Part D plans will have lower deductibles or none at all.

4. No reenrolling in Medicare drug payment plan needed

In 2025, original Medicare enrollees in Part D prescription plans and Medicare Advantage plans with prescription coverage had the option to pay out-of-pocket costs in monthly installments rather than all at once at a pharmacy. Paired with the $2,000 cap on out-of-pocket prescription costs, that might have meant that a $2,000 bill in January became a $167-a-month payment through the Medicare Prescription Payment Plan.

To make enrollment in the program easier in 2026, those who participated in 2025 will be reenrolled automatically unless they opt out or change to a new Part D or Medicare Advantage plan. If you do change plans and want to continue on a payment plan, just contact your new drug plan.

“Automatic renewal eases burden for both participants and plan sponsors,” CMS said. For participants who decide not to stay, Part D plans must process their opt-out request within three days.

5. Original Medicare begins prior authorization test

In a six-year experiment that begins Jan. 1, millions of original Medicare beneficiaries in six states could be required to get advance approval, called prior authorization, before certain medical services, procedures or devices are covered.

If successful, the pilot project could lead to wider use of prior authorization in original Medicare, possibly using artificial intelligence (AI). The practice is already widely used in Medicare Advantage, with some plans using AI and algorithmic software to help make coverage decisions.

Learn how AARP is fighting for you

On Medicare and Social Security, as well as other issues that matter to people 50-plus, AARP is your fierce defender. 

  • Sign up to help protect the programs.
  • Read more about how AARP fights for you every day in Congress and across the country.﻿
  • See the latest AARP research on Medicare and more.﻿ ​

The experiment runs through December 2031 and could involve up to 6.4 million original Medicare beneficiaries in parts of Arizona, New Jersey, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Washington, according to estimates from McDermott+, a health care consulting firm in Washington, D.C.

It’s designed to speed up coverage decisions and cut wasteful spending on at least 16 devices, procedures and services that are “particularly vulnerable to fraud, waste and abuse or inappropriate use,” according to CMS. Technology companies that participate will be paid based on savings from denied medical claims, which has drawn the ire of the American Medical Association and consumer organizations.

The pilot project comes amid concerns from lawmakers, government watchdogs and others that Medicare Advantage plans’ prior authorization procedures can create burdens for caregivers, who have to figure out how to appeal, and risk the health of patients by delaying or denying care that would otherwise be covered under original Medicare.

6. Medicare shutters supplemental benefits pilot

More than 7 million people enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans, including many who are chronically ill and have limited incomes, may no longer be eligible for an array of extra benefits when a pilot project is terminated Jan. 1 because of excessive costs.

The Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design Model, which started in 2017, was developed to remove obstacles to care for vulnerable Medicare beneficiaries. The 62 plan sponsors participating in 2025 provide tailored benefits, such as lower prescription drug costs, food assistance, transportation to medical appointments and support to help manage chronic health conditions.

It targeted low-income beneficiaries. Those include people dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid and those who qualify for Medicare’s Extra Help program, which lowers prescription drug prices f

The pilot program was designed to modernize Medicare Advantage and test whether the additional benefits improved health and lowered costs, according to CMS. But its high cost — $2.3 billion in 2021 and $2.2 billion in 2022 — caused CMS to end it.

7. Medicare Advantage plans limit nonmedical benefits

The Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018 expanded the types of supplemental benefits that Medicare Advantage plans could offer to chronically ill enrollees. In 2026, CMS is limiting the types of allowable coverage.

This help, called Special Supplemental Benefits for the Chronically Ill, doesn’t have to relate to health but must have a reasonable expectation of improving or maintaining the health or function of someone who has a persistent medical condition, according to CMS.

Among the benefits and treatments that won’t be allowed in 2026:

  • Alcohol, cannabis and tobacco products
  • Certain cosmetic surgeries and procedures, such as facelifts, treatment for facial lines and remedies for atrophy of collagen and fat
  • Funeral planning and expenses
  • Life insurance and hospital indemnity insurance
  • Unhealthy foods

“We believe that codifying a nonexhaustive list of examples of items or services that do not meet these standards will provide transparency and greater certainty for MA organizations and enrollees about the rules that govern these benefits,” CMS says in the rule.

Tony Pugh is an award-winning writer and editor covering Medicare for AARP. He has also covered Medicare for Bloomberg Law and as a national correspondent for Knight Ridder/McClatchy Newspapers.

