Time is running out to get health insurance on the state and federal marketplaces.

Dec. 15 was the final day to enroll for coverage that began Jan. 1. If you missed that deadline, you can still sign up by Jan. 15 for coverage that kicks in Feb. 1.

Many consumers shopping for plans on the marketplace are noticing changes, including rising premiums and expiring subsidies that lawmakers have not extended. Here’s what else you need to know before you enroll.

Premiums are increasing for almost everyone

People who buy their health insurance on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) marketplaces should expect to pay more for their 2026 coverage.

First, insurers in the marketplaces increased their premiums by 26 percent on average, citing factors like rising health care costs and high prices for popular prescription drugs, according to the health policy nonprofit KFF. This is the largest premium increase since 2018.

In addition to rising premiums, enhanced premium tax credits — first introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021 and extended in 2022 through 2025 — expired Dec. 31. These credits capped monthly premiums at no more than 8.5 percent of household income, helping to make coverage more affordable for both low- and middle-income adults.

Health policy experts warn that the more than 5 million adults 50 to 64 who depend on ACA coverage are being hit hardest as enhanced premium tax credits expire.

Roughly 92 percent of marketplace enrollees received some amount of premium tax credit, according to KFF.

“Currently, about 4 out of 5 marketplace enrollees can find a plan for $10 a month or less,” because of these credits, Sabrina Corlette, a research professor, founder and codirector of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy, said in 2025.

Since the introduction of the enhanced credits, marketplace enrollment had more than doubled from 11 million to 24 million.

“That’s mainly been driven by red states in the South that haven’t expanded Medicaid and that had high uninsured rates prior to the COVID-19 pandemic,” says Matt McGough, a policy analyst for the Program on the ACA at KFF. “They’ve seen a huge influx of people into the Affordable Care Act marketplaces.”

What’s more, people with incomes above 400 percent of the federal poverty guidelines, “which disproportionately tends to be early retirees, like 50- to 64-year-olds, they’ve also [enrolled] in the marketplaces more than they had before,” McGough says.

Because Congress didn't renew the enhanced premium tax credits before the end of 2025, annual out-of-pocket premium payments for enrollees are more than doubling on average, a KFF analysis finds.

The premium increase varies by age, income and location. But health policy experts warn that the more than 5 million adults ages 50 to 64 who depend on ACA coverage are being hit hardest, partly because of the higher costs of their health plans.

“There’s this group that’s going to be facing a double whammy” of both premium hikes and the loss of enhanced premium tax credits, McGough says. “And it’s those middle-income people who are disproportionately early retirees.”