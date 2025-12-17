Best Blood Pressure Monitors of 2025

Checking your blood pressure isn’t just something to do at the doctor’s office. According to the American Heart Association (AHA), half of U.S. adults should measure their blood pressure at home to make sure that their numbers aren’t creeping up or that their blood pressure medications are working effectively.

The best blood pressure monitors should be accurate, simple to use and easy to read. But adults ages 50 and older who regularly use an at-home blood pressure monitor told us it’s difficult to find one with all three of those qualities that’s also affordable.

Members only

To help make it easier to monitor your blood pressure at home, we conducted a series of lab tests and user testing of five of the most popular devices for accuracy, comfort, ease of use, data sharing capabilities and other key criteria.

We started our testing process by talking with relevant medical experts, surveying 300 adults ages 50 and older who use blood pressure monitors and researching the top-selling brands on the market. That helped us identify dozens of blood pressure monitors to investigate. From there, we whittled down the list based on factors like consumer reviews, affordability, accessibility and our survey results.

We only recommend three of the five devices we tested. A&D Medical’s Premium Multi-User rose to the top, earning a perfect score in every category. The Omron 3 Series stood out for its all-around strong performance and low price, while the Homedics 5-Day Trend-at-a-Glance delivered superior data tracking. Read our full reviews below to find the right model for you.

Our top blood pressure monitor

Best type of blood pressure monitor: wrist, finger or arm? This list only includes Food & Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized arm cuff blood pressure monitors. The American Medical Association (AMA) doesn’t recommend wrist and finger monitors, and neither do we, unless approved by your doctor. (For more information, see the section on FDA authorization below.)

A&D Medical Premium Multi-User

Best in accuracy, user-friendliness and easy-to-read display

Competitive price

Strongly recommended by home testers

The best blood pressure monitors of 2025

Comparing the best blood pressure monitors

Meet the home testers

AARP Smart Picks™

Best Overall: A&D Medical Premium Multi-User

Courtesy A&D Medical Premium Multi-User

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

Accurate, clinically validated readings

Simple, user-friendly design

Compact and lightweight for travel

Cons

Home testers didn’t like manually logging data

Doesn’t identify trends in readings

Features

App : Yes

: Yes Cuff size : 8.6–16.5 inches

: 8.6–16.5 inches Third-party validated: Yes

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Easy to use. Our home testers said taking a reading and understanding the results was intuitive and straightforward. “Its display was really well organized. There was no guessing when looking at my results,” said Donna, a 60-year-old tester who uses a blood pressure monitor at home. “The numbers are large, clear, and easy to read at a glance. This is the best screen I tried.” Testers found the readings to be accurate compared to their usual readings, and devices performed accurately in our lab tests as well. Our home testers also loved the color-coded display, which told them whether their results were normal (green), elevated (yellow) or high (orange).

Our home tester, Donna, liked the A&D Medical Premium Multi-User’s color-coded display (left of screen), which she said helped her see quickly whether her readings were normal, elevated or high. AARP Smart Picks

The cuff has a firm but comfortable fit. “This cuff feels very secure, and the material is firmer than most of the other cuffs,” Donna said. “Wrapping it around my upper arm by myself is easy.”

Manually logging data can be time-consuming. Our home testers liked how much data the A&D stores in the device itself (60 readings per person, for up to four users). It can store unlimited readings in the app, but testers didn’t like that you have to input them manually – “I wish it did that automatically so it’d be easier to break down the trends in my readings,” Donna said. Other devices on this list (like the Omron 3 Series) use Bluetooth to store data automatically in the app, which can make it easier to share with your doctor.

Do you like this device but want a better way to track readings for an upcoming checkup? Check out this printable blood pressure log from the AHA.

Best Value: Omron 3 Series

Courtesy Omron 3 Series

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

Low-priced

Simple, straightforward features

Accurate, clinically validated readings

Cons

Short cord is inconveniet

Limited data storage on the device

Features

App : Yes

: Yes Cuff size : 9–17 inches

: 9–17 inches Third-party validated: Yes

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Accurate readings — at a lower cost. Home testers found the Omron 3’s accuracy is on par with the A&D Medical Premium Multi-User, our pick for the best blood pressure monitor overall. “My Omron 3 readings were really accurate,” said Daria, our 57-year-old tester who uses a blood pressure monitor at home to track her general health. While both the A&D Medical and the Omron 3 monitors received 5/5 scores for accuracy, the Omron 3 is 20 percent less expensive.

Our home tester, Daria, praised the Omron 3 Series device’s accuracy. AARP Smart Picks

Straightforward data tracking. Home testers said they liked the simple data tracking. “This device is a little more basic, but it’s just what you need,” said Daria. “I can average my last 14 readings by pushing a button. For somebody like me who’s just looking to do readings quickly and doesn’t need long-term tracking, I think this is a good choice.” The Omron 3 connects to an app using Bluetooth for unlimited data storage, but it only stores 14 readings on the device itself.

Daria said the Omron 3 Series’ cord was a little too short — a longer cord would make it easier to put the cuff on without knocking over the monitor. AARP Smart Picks

Cord was too short. “The cord isn’t very long, so it has to be sitting on your lap or somewhere very close,” said Daria. If you’re not careful, a shorter cord can force you into an awkward position, which may throw off the accuracy of your reading.

Best for Data Tracking: Homedics 5-Day Trend-at-a-Glance

Courtesy Homedics

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

Displays five-day history for quick reference

Accurate, clinically validated readings

Companion app offers detailed tracking

Cons

Display glitched during testing

Tightly packaged and hard to unbox

Features

Cost : $69.99

: $69.99 Cuff size : 9–17 inches (extra-large cuff available, 17–22 inches)

: 9–17 inches (extra-large cuff available, 17–22 inches) Third-party validated : Yes

: Yes App: Yes

Key takeaways from our hands-on testing

Helpful weekly trends. Our home testers were impressed by the Homedics 5-Day Trend-at-a-Glance's informative display, competitive price and easy-to-use companion app. Daria liked how the screen showed a lot of data clearly, including a color-coded blood pressure reading with pulse and irregular heartbeat detection. She also liked being able to view her five most recent readings without needing to flip through the library’s results. “The five-day trend graph is the standout feature,” Daria said. “It’s an easier way to track my health patterns over time with just a quick glance at the screen.”

Home testers liked how the Homedics blood pressure monitor automatically stores and sends readings to the app for tracking data. Courtesy Homedics app

Straightforward data tracking. Our home testers appreciated that the Homedics 5 Day Trend monitor connects to an app using Bluetooth and automatically defines (normal, elevated, etc.) and stores readings. It also allows them to share results with their doctor with the tap of a button.

Display was hard to read at times. Although the Homedics boasts top-notch accuracy, one of our home testers experienced a glitch. “The numbers are displayed like a digital clock, and some lines are missing numbers. For example, a two could be mistaken for an eight since you aren’t sure which lines are missing,” said Daria. We flagged the issue to Homedics customer service via email. Three hours after reaching out, an agent responded and confirmed the display was indeed not working correctly and committed to resolving the issue. (We’ve ordered another device to test a fully functional display ourselves. We’ll update this article with the results.)

Our home testers said the Homedics display was hard to read at times (notice the missing lines that would complete the numbers two and seven). AARP Smart Picks

Other blood pressure monitors we tested

We also tested two devices from Oxiline: the Pressure 9S Pro and the XS Pro. Neither performed well enough to make it onto our list of the best blood pressure monitors.

Oxiline Pressure 9S Pro and XS Pro

Courtesy Oxiline Pressure 9S Pro and XS Pro

Our home testers found both Oxiline devices easy to use. They especially liked the display icons, which helped them verify the cuff fit well and the reading was accurate. “It’s super easy to get a reading,” said our home tester, Donna, about the 9S Pro. “An icon lights up if the cuff is on too tight, and another lights up if you’re moving around too much.” She liked the XS Pro’s screen as well: “The display is very clear and straightforward,” she said.

However, Donna reported her readings were slightly off with the 9S Pro. “There’s some slight variation in my numbers,” she said. “It’s nothing crazy or off enough that it would make me worry. It falls more or less into my typical blood pressure range.”

Our home tester, Donna, said her readings on the Oxiline Pressure 9S Pro and the XS Pro were slightly more elevated than normal. AARP Smart Picks

She also noticed variations with the XS Pro. “My first reading was higher than what I know to be my typical blood pressure. I adjusted the cuff to be a little tighter for the second reading, causing an 18-point drop in my numbers. Then, the last one gave me an error,” said Donna. After two more tries, she got the XS Pro to return her normal blood pressure readings.

That variation gave us pause, considering the U.S. Food and Drug Administration received an adverse event report about an Oxiline blood pressure monitor from a customer in March 2025. The report alleges the Oxiline device (model not named) showed higher-than-normal readings at home, which could have led to an unnecessary increase in blood pressure medication.

After comparing the monitor’s readings to those at the doctor’s office, the customer asked Oxiline for a replacement. The company sent a new monitor, but the readings were still off by about 20 points from the individual’s normal levels. We reached out to Oxiline to see whether they’ve fixed the issue and are waiting for a response.

We recommend always confirming the accuracy of your device, no matter the brand, by comparing your at-home blood pressure results to those taken at your doctor’s office.

How we tested blood pressure monitors

We started our process by researching the market. What products are popular and why? Who has the best reviews – and are the reviews legitimate? After performing in-depth research and talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from dozens of blood pressure monitors to the five that we wanted to test.

We purchased and unboxed each device ourselves, like any normal consumer would.

AARP Smart Picks

To put the blood pressure monitors through their paces, we tested each device in our lab, assessing things like battery life, ease of use and maximum data storage. Then we recruited two testers ages 50 and older who use blood pressure monitors at home to give us their unbiased feedback. They took a minimum of three readings on each device and compared them to their normal blood pressure readings to gauge their accuracy.

AARP Smart Picks

Our home testers answered questions like: Were the devices easy to set up and use? How comfortable were the cuffs? Were the readings accurate? Products that shined in our tests made our list of the best blood pressure monitors.

For more details, see our blood pressure monitors testing methodology page.

Source: October 2025 AARP survey of 300 adults 50 and older AARP

How to choose the best blood pressure monitor

According to our survey participants, the three most important factors when selecting a blood pressure monitor were accuracy (56 percent), user-friendliness (25.5 percent) and affordability (11.3 percent).

Accuracy

A device’s accuracy largely depends on its parts and its validity. An incorrect cuff size can skew results, and faulty equipment may cause unnecessary stress or doctor visits, says Dr. Rana Afifi, a vascular surgeon and associate professor at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. She suggests checking whether a monitor is validated by looking it up on reputable databases like validatebp.org, which is run by the AMA. You can also take it to a doctor’s office to compare readings to those taken by a calibrated office monitor.

User-friendliness

Picking a blood pressure monitor that is easy to use and understand can help you effectively manage your heart health. For many of our survey participants, this means having a large screen with clear numbers or a comfortable cuff that’s easy to put on and take off. For some, it also means simplifying data tracking and sharing by connecting to a mobile app. And for a few, it’s having voice guidance to talk them through the steps of taking a reading.

Affordability

You don’t need to drain your wallet to get a reliable blood pressure monitor. Generally, blood pressure monitors cost between $50 and $100, says Dr. David Hsi, chief of cardiology and co-director of the Heart and Vascular Institute at Stamford Health in Stamford, Connecticut. Most people can find simple monitors with good cuffs in this price range that do their job well. “Some insurance carriers or community programs may offer incentives, like free blood pressure monitors for population health,” he adds.

Does Medicare cover blood pressure monitors?

Original Medicare doesn’t typically cover blood pressure monitors. But in some situations, Medicare Part B may cover a specific type called an ambulatory blood pressure monitor (ABPM). This device is designed to be worn all day and collects readings on a set schedule to track blood pressure patterns. ABPMs are prescription-only, while the blood pressure monitors reviewed in this article are over-the-counter. You may be eligible for a new ABPM each year if your doctor diagnoses you with white coat syndrome, masked hypertension or other certain medical conditions (see “factors that can skew your results” below).

Some Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans offer expanded coverage or wellness benefits that include home blood pressure monitors, says Afifi. Call your insurance provider to see if you’re covered — terms vary between plans and can change from year to year.

If you’re enrolled in Medicaid, your coverage depends on where you live. As of 2025, Medicaid in 41 states and Washington, D.C., covers blood pressure monitors, and more than half of these states will reimburse physicians for the time spent calibrating the device and showing you how to use it. Check your state’s Medicaid program to see what it covers.

Does private insurance cover blood pressure monitors?

Private insurance may cover blood pressure monitors, depending on your state and your specific plan. Typically, private insurance plans only cover monitors and other durable medical equipment (DME) if you have a prescription. You’ll also need to buy the device through an approved in-network supplier. Most insurers provide a list of approved suppliers on their website.

You may also be able to secure insurance coverage through disease management programs, remote patient monitoring initiatives or chronic care management, Afifi says. These programs and initiatives are provider- and region-specific. For example, Blue Cross Blue Shield’s Federal Employee Program offers a hypertension management program that provides eligible members with a free blood pressure monitor along with other tools and guides.

Contact your insurance provider to see if your plan covers a blood pressure monitor and under what conditions. Also ask about their programs — you may be eligible for free (or discounted) resources and devices.

How much do the best blood pressure monitors cost?

How to save money on blood pressure monitors

There are two primary ways to lower blood pressure monitor costs:

Tax-exempt savings plans . If your insurance won’t cover a blood pressure monitor, consider using your health reimbursement account (HRA), flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), if you have one. These accounts are designed to help pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance. Most savings plans cover blood pressure monitors, but it's best to check your account’s terms before buying a device.

. If your insurance won’t cover a blood pressure monitor, consider using your health reimbursement account (HRA), flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), if you have one. These accounts are designed to help pay for medical expenses not covered by insurance. Most savings plans cover blood pressure monitors, but it's best to check your account’s terms before buying a device. Employer or labor union. If you’re still working, check with your employer or labor union. They may partner with an organization that offers wellness support as a benefit. For example, Hello Heart partners with many employers to provide free resources to protect heart health, including blood pressure monitors and free access to compatible health tracking apps.

How to take a blood pressure reading at home

Follow these steps to get an accurate reading:

Don’t smoke, drink caffeine or exercise 30 minutes beforehand.

Before taking a reading, rest for five minutes. That means no walking or talking on the phone.

Wear short sleeves and don’t take the reading over clothing. Placing the cuff directly on your bare skin gets the most accurate reading, because clothing can constrict blood flow and lead to inaccurate readings.

Place your arm on a flat surface level with your heart. (You can use a pillow to prop up your arm if needed.) Keep both feet flat on the floor and your back straight.

Wrap the cuff around your arm so that the bottom is right above the bend of your elbow.

Medical experts recommend taking the reading at the same time every day for an accurate comparison.

Factors that can skew results

A couple medical conditions can lead to inaccurate blood pressure readings both at home or at the doctor’s office:

White coat syndrome . This is a condition where your blood pressure readings are higher in a health care setting but lower in other settings. Medical experts think white coat syndrome is due to stress or anxiety about visiting a doctor. Several respondents in our survey reported having white coat syndrome, which they said made it difficult to get accurate readings.

. This is a condition where your blood pressure readings are higher in a health care setting but lower in other settings. Medical experts think white coat syndrome is due to stress or anxiety about visiting a doctor. Several respondents in our survey reported having white coat syndrome, which they said made it difficult to get accurate readings. Masked hypertension. The opposite of white coat syndrome, masked hypertension is when you have normal blood pressure readings at your doctor’s office but higher readings in everyday settings like at home or work.

Who should monitor their blood pressure?

Anyone can track their blood pressure, but it’s especially important if:

You’re diagnosed with high blood pressure.

You’re taking a blood pressure medication.

You have risk factors for high blood pressure, such as a family history of high blood pressure or a certain racial background (Black, Hispanic and Asian adults tend to have higher rates of high blood pressure)

In addition, Hsi recommends tracking blood pressure at home if you have diabetes, chronic (long-term) hypertension, coronary artery disease or kidney disease. “This data can be very helpful for medication adjustment,” he says.

What is a normal blood pressure range?

A normal blood pressure range for most adults is 90–120 systolic and 60–80 diastolic mm Hg, although it can vary by age. Systolic refers to the pressure produced when your heart beats to pump blood through your body. Diastolic refers to the pressure in your vessels when your heart is at rest.

In general, these are the different blood pressure ranges:

What should I do if I get a low or high reading?

A sudden fall or spike in blood pressure readings can be dangerous

High readings . If your blood pressure is 180/120 or higher (hypertensive crisis), call 911 immediately. If your numbers are elevated, Stage 1 or Stage 2 hypertension, you don’t need to call emergency services but you should alert your doctor.

. If your blood pressure is 180/120 or higher (hypertensive crisis), call 911 immediately. If your numbers are elevated, Stage 1 or Stage 2 hypertension, you don’t need to call emergency services but you should alert your doctor. Low readings. If your blood pressure is below 90/60, you may be experiencing low blood pressure, or hypotension. If you’re showing symptoms of extremely low blood pressure, such as low readings coupled with blurred or fading vision, feeling dizzy, fainting or fatigue, call 911 immediately.

FDA authorization and third-party validation for blood pressure monitors

The FDA has warned customers to not use unauthorized blood pressure monitors. But what does that mean?

What is an authorized blood pressure monitor?

Authorized blood pressure monitors are devices that have been approved by the FDA for sale in the U.S. To be authorized, a blood pressure monitor must receive a 510(k) Premarket Notification, which means the manufacturer submitted the device to the FDA and the administration deemed it safe and effective.

To check whether a blood pressure monitor is authorized by the FDA, enter the device’s name in the FDA’s 510(k) database. All three of the blood pressure monitors we recommend are authorized by the administration.

What is a validated blood pressure monitor?

A validated blood pressure monitor has passed testing by the AMA. “This means it has been tested and approved through standardized protocols by recognized medical organizations,” Afifi says. “These independent tests confirm that the device provides readings consistent with those obtained by trained professionals using clinical-grade equipment.” The AMA validates devices and shares the results at validatebp.org.

Lacking validation from the AMA doesn’t necessarily mean a device is dangerous or inaccurate – it just means the association hasn’t tested it.

Every blood pressure monitor we recommend in this article has been validated by the AMA.

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.