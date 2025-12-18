Javascript is not enabled.

What Is Inflation?

A primer on why prices for consumer goods and services rise

By

Daniel Bortz and John Waggoner,

 
Updated December 18, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published April 13, 2022
Updated December 18, 2025
a red arrow on a blue background pointing up
Getty Images

If you grew up in the 1970s and early 1980s, inflation may be one of the monsters in your closet of economic anxieties. You probably remember gas rationing and soaring prices for everything from Hamburger Helper to halter tops.

The economy is in a much better place these days. Despite President Donald Trump’s seesawing tariffs, consumer prices edged up 2.7 percent year-over-year in November, according to the government's closely watched Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures price changes across commonly purchased goods and services.

Nevertheless, rising prices is the top financial concern for 45 percent of Americans, a December NPR/PBS News/Marist survey found, not entirely surprising in light of a spike in prices in recent years that saw the inflation rate top 9 percent in the summer of 2022 before gradually coming back to Earth.  

So, what is inflation, what causes it and what cures it? Here's what you need to know.

What is inflation?

Put simply, inflation is a rise in prices. Price changes are tracked by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and reported monthly. While referred to generically as the CPI the broadest and most commonly used inflation index — BLS has more than one — is actually the CPI-U, which﻿ measures the average price change in a basket of goods likely to be bought by people who live in cities and suburbs. (The "U" stands for urban.) The CPI-U covers more that 90 percent of the population. 

Your experience of inflation may be somewhat different from what’s reflected in the CPI, which weights each item according to a formula meant to mirror the average household.

What causes inflation?

A simple definition of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services. Sometimes the economy speeds up so quickly — because of either low unemployment or high levels of government spending or both — that consumers, flush with cash, drive up prices and employers keep hiking﻿ wages to keep up with rising prices. In the late 1960s, for example, unemployment fell to 3.4 percent, and inflation rose to nearly 6 percent.

Another way inflation rises is when a sudden shortage of a key material, such as oil, drives prices higher. In 1973, the Arab oil embargo severely reduced the supply of oil. People waited in line for hours to fill up gas tanks, and in 1974, the federal government imposed a 55-mile-an-hour highway speed limit to conserve fuel. The CPI rose 6.2 percent in 1973 and 11 percent in 1974. The COVID-19 epidemic prompted oil companies to reduce production sharply, but oil production levels have bounce backed.

War often sparks inflation: The CPI rose 18 percent in 1918, thanks to shortages of everything from canned goods to copper in World War I. In 1942, as World War II heated up, the CPI gained 10.9 percent. The Vietnam War era combined an overheated economy and massive government spending, which fueled another inflationary spiral. The CPI jumped 13.5 percent in 1980 and averaged an 8.5 percent annual increase from 1972 through 1981. 

What are the effects of inflation?

The most obvious effect of inflation is that it makes necessary things harder to afford. For anyone on a fixed income, such as a pension or Social Security, inflation means that your monthly payments buy a bit less every month. Some people find themselves compelled to switch to cheaper cuts of meat, turn the thermostat down in the winter or even skip doses of medicine.

A less obvious effect of inflation is higher interest rates. Bankers who make a loan at 3 percent will lose money — adjusted for inflation — if inflation is at 4 percent. Typically, when inflation starts to rise, so do interest rates charged for mortgages and other loans. For savers, yields on bank certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market funds will typically rise also, though perhaps less quickly than the rates banks charge for loans.

Inflation is cumulative, because prices rarely go down after they go up. A $100 monthly payment will have the purchasing power of about $82 after a decade of just 2 percent inflation. Because of inflation’s long-term effect on retirees, Congress in 1975 authorized annual cost-of-living adjustments for Social Security beneficiaries.

Wildly out-of-control inflation, typically aided by central banks continually pumping out more money, is called hyperinflation. In Germany in 1923, for example, consumer prices doubled every few days. During these periods, people often trade their money for more stable currencies or gold, and political unrest is common. The instability of the German economy in the 1920s was one reason Adolf Hitler rose to power.

What cures inflation?

Often, but not always, it takes a recession. When unemployment rises, consumer demand slackens and prices tend to stabilize — or at least stop rising so rapidly. In the 1980s, the Federal Reserve sent short-term interest rates soaring in an effort to slow the economy and reduce the supply of money pouring into the system. Businesses and consumers tend to slow their spending when it becomes more expensive to borrow money. The interest rate on a 30-year conventional fixed mortgage hit a staggering 16.63 percent in 1981.

Although the Fed tries not to induce a recession — central bankers aim for what they call a “soft landing” — rising rates often do exactly that. The rising interest rates in the 1980s caused two short, sharp recessions, and inflation has remained largely contained since then.

Daniel Bortz is a personal finance editor at AARP, where he writes and edits money content for the website, from saving and budgeting to building wealth and money management skills. His work has been published by the New York Times, the Washington Post, Consumer Reports, Entrepreneur, Kiplinger, Newsweek, Money and other national publications.

John Waggoner is a contributing writer of all things financial for AARP, from budgeting and taxes to retirement planning and Social Security. Previously, he was a reporter for Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and USA Today and has written books on investing and the 2008 financial crisis. Waggoner’s USA Today investing column ran in dozens of newspapers for 25 years.

