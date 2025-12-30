What to Look for in a Medicare Agent or Broker

“It’s important for people to first know all of their plan options so they have an idea of which choices” their broker or agent “is not discussing with them or is not licensed to sell,” she says.

Also, prepare a list of key items and questions for anyone you talk to so they can give you answers about plan features important to you, such as:

“All of those things can help determine what the best plan﻿ is,” says Jeannie Fuglesten Biniek, an associate director for the Program on Medicare Policy at KFF, a San Francisco–based health policy nonprofit with an office in Washington, D.C.

Check your annual notice of plan changes

Even if you don’t plan to change your Medicare Advantage or Part D coverage next year, use the open enrollment period to review your annual notice of change, says Eric Krupa, a supervising attorney at the Center for Medicare Advocacy. The nonprofit, public interest law firm is based in Washington, D.C.

“You may be going into this enrollment period feeling relatively satisfied with your current Medicare setup. But know that it’s not guaranteed to stay that way,” Krupa said during his organization’s recent open enrollment webinar. Medicare Advantage and Part D plans “may change for the upcoming 2026 year. How will you know this? The annual notice of change.”

Members only

The document, typically sent to Medicare Advantage and Part D enrollees in September, details next year’s changes to your plan’s premium, deductible and co-payments; lists covered drugs and their cost; and mentions whether any doctors, hospitals and specialists are leaving your plan’s in-network list.

Generally, beneficiaries who make no coverage changes during open enrollment will automatically roll over into that same plan if it is offered next year.

Not all agents and brokers are created equal

Commissions that agents and brokers receive from Medicare Advantage insurers are tied to enrollment and plan retention. These advisers can also earn extra bonuses for meeting other goals insurers set.

Federal guidelines say agent and broker compensation must incentivize enrollment “in the Medicare Advantage plan that is intended to best meet [enrollees’] health care needs.” But conflicting financial incentives could affect the advice they provide.

In May, the Justice Department sued three large Medicare Advantage insurers and three broker organizations, alleging the insurers paid the brokers “hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal kickbacks” over five years to steer people into their plans, “regardless of the suitability of the MA [Medicare Advantage] plans for the beneficiaries,” a department press release said.

The plans and brokers named in the lawsuit have denied accusations that they violated the federal False Claims Act, which makes it illegal to knowingly submit fraudulent claims or cause them to be submitted to the federal government. Whistleblower allegations﻿ initially sparked the civil suit, which is ongoing. But the case has resurrected long-standing concerns about whether agents and brokers act in the best interests of Medicare beneficiaries and new enrollees.

As older adults look for help during open enrollment to secure the best Medicare coverage for their needs, they should feel free to ask agents and brokers about the government’s case and its troubling allegations, says Jessica Brooks-Woods, CEO of the National Association of Benefits and Insurance Professionals in Washington, D.C., which represents health insurance agents and brokers.

“Don’t be shy to bring this up,” Brooks-Woods tells AARP. “Most agents will welcome that conversation because they’re impacted by this as well. They’ve been harmed by this. A narrative has been painted and a broad brush has been stroked across the profession, and it’s creating vulnerabilities and risks to those who rely on the agent” and “who now have to add another layer of concern in a very complex industry.”