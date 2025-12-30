What to Look for in a Medicare Agent or Broker

AARP Hearing Center
Key takeaways
- Medicare complexity means people may use insurance advisers.
- But do your homework before using them. Plans can change.
- Commissions, bonuses from insurers may influence them.
- But people often crave one-on-one counselors.
- Protect yourself. Ask questions about their compensation.
The barrage of television, print and online ads during Medicare open enrollment from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 is sure to confuse millions of older adults as they try to compare and select high-quality, affordable coverage that meets their unique needs.
Research shows nearly 1 in 3 people turn to licensed Medicare agents and brokers for help finding the right Medicare Advantage plan, stand-alone Part D prescription plan or Medicare supplement insurance plan, better known as Medigap.
Agents enroll beneficiaries in Medicare plans, while brokers act as go-betweens for potential enrollees and insurers. Both advise consumers and make coverage recommendations. And both can receive commissions from the insurers they represent.
While most agents and brokers sell coverage from multiple insurers, they aren’t required to sell or present all available Medicare plans in your area. So knowing your full range of coverage options — and finding the right agent or broker — can be crucial to finding the right Medicare plan.
Do your homework before seeking help from advisers
Before contacting an agent or broker, first identify all your available Medicare Advantage and stand-alone Part D plan options by checking the Medicare Plan Finder tool on Medicare.gov, experts say. Medigap policies are on a different plan finder.
Also, realize that counselors with your local State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) are potentially a better alternative because they put your interests first.
Through SHIP, the federal government provides grants to states to support Medicare education and advice in all 50 states and the District of Columbia — plus the U.S. territories of Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
SHIP counselors can provide free, unbiased, personalized information on all available Medicare Advantage, Part D and Medigap coverage, says Gretchen Jacobson, vice president of Medicare at the New York–based Commonwealth Fund. They don’t receive commissions or bonuses.
