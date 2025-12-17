Javascript is not enabled.

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

The Best Mattresses of 2025

Our lab team tested 26 beds to find the top mattresses for comfort, support and value

By

Taylor Leamey,

 
AARP
Medically Reviewed by

Dr. Jamila Battle

Published December 10, 2025

The products and services discussed on this page have been independently tested and researched.

a mattress
Courtesy Silk and Snow

A high-quality mattress is key to a good night's sleep, but shopping for one can be an undertaking, to say the least. In our survey of 300 adults ages 50 and older, one-third said they felt overwhelmed by the number of mattress brands on the market and were unsure where to begin their search.

But look no further. Our lab team tested 26 mattresses from 11 brands alongside older adult testers, rating each bed on the top priorities named by our survey participants and sleep experts. We made selections based on affordability, spinal alignment and pressure relief to help you find the best mattress for your needs.

Read on to see which models delivered the strongest results in our testing.

Our top mattress pick

Nectar Premier Memory Foam

  • Best overall for spinal alignment, motion isolation, pressure relief and material quality                                                                                    
  • Comfortable for all sleeping positions
  • Lifetime warranty and 365-night trial

The best mattresses of 2025

Comparing the best mattresses

Meet the testers

testers of mattresses
AARP Smart Picks™

Best Overall: Nectar Premier Memory Foam

Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress
Courtesy Nectar

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Excellent pressure relief and spinal alignment in all sleep positions
  • Best motion isolation on this list
  • Great edge support for a memory foam bed

Cons

  • Low bounce can make movement difficult
  • Foam layers retained some heat during testing

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

High-quality, cozy feel. Our testers praised the Nectar Premier Memory Foam's supportive, luxurious feel. One tester, 60-year-old Donna, said she could lie on the bed in any position comfortably with good support and pressure relief - even on her stomach. "I'm shocked. I usually don't sleep on my stomach, but with this mattress, I would be able to do this position," she said.

a person sitting on a mattress with a container of red liquid
Despite our lab testers sitting and standing on one side of the Nectar Premier Memory Foam, the water in the beaker barely moved.
AARP Smart Picks

Top-notch motion isolation for couples. Our team measured motion isolation - how well a mattress limits motion transfer to a partner - to gauge how well mattresses perform for couples. Our ripple test involved placing a beaker of water on one side of the bed while a lab tester bounced on the other. During the test, the water in the beaker barely moved, earning a perfect motion-isolation score. This means partners are unlikely to disturb each other when moving or getting out of bed. This bed's strong edge support also helps couples reposition without feeling like they might roll off the side. Donna said she sank into the material enough to feel supported and protected. Most foam mattresses have weak edges, so this support was a standout feature.

So-so temperature regulation. We performed a cooling gun test to measure how well the mattress regulates temperature. The test measured the change in surface temperature before and after applying a heating pad. After one minute, our heat sensor showed the surface was 18.9 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than its original temperature, earning an average score (3 out of 5). This was an improvement over the brand's base model, the Nectar Classic Memory Foam (1 out of 5), but we expected better cooling from a high-performance mattress. Hot sleepers seeking better temperature control may prefer the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, which outperformed this model in our cooling test.

Best Value: Silk and Snow Hybrid

a mattress
Courtesy Silk and Snow

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Low-priced High-quality feel, but low cost
  • Very comfortable for back and side sleeping
  • Secure, stable edges while sitting and lying down
  • Minimal motion transfer from one tester to the other

Cons

  • Poor spinal alignment and pressure relief while stomach sleeping
  • Didn't conform well to the adjustable bed's foot elevation

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: 15 years

Key takeaways from our testing

Impressive comfort - at an affordable price. The Silk & Snow Hybrid gave our testers a strong first impression. "I immediately notice how the quilted cover feels soft and breathable, giving it a cozy, inviting vibe," said Donna. As she tested different sleeping positions, she reported that her body weight felt evenly distributed on her back and side without any uncomfortable sagging. Considering the bed's strong performance all-around, our testers were pleasantly surprised it costs less than $1,000. The tradeoff is the mattress's warranty length - at 15 years, it's the shortest on our list at 15 years.

a person laying on a mattress
Our tester said she felt extra comfortable resting on the Silk & Snow mattress.
AARP Smart Picks

You get what you pay for?

Among our survey respondents, 1 in 4 said they spent between $500 and $1,000 for a new mattress. Of those, 64 percent said they were very satisfied, and 30 percent said they might spend that much money again. The only other budget range that had higher satisfaction scores were people who spent $3,000 to $5,000 (76 percent were very satisfied).

Great motion isolation for couples. During our ripple assessment, the beaker of water barely moved as our lab team sat up and changed positions. Moreover, when two older adult testers laid side by side, neither could feel the other moving. "Vibrations on the mattress were very minimal," said Donna, "My testing partner's average weight, and the motion isolation was outstanding," said Donna. If you and your partner spread out at night, the edges feel secure. It is one of the top performers for edge support, second only to the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe.

Not good for stomach sleepers. Our tester, Donna, said stomach sleeping was too uncomfortable. "I feel like my stomach and chest are having some pressure buildup. I think my lower back would feel uncomfortable sleeping in this long term," she said. If you want an affordable hybrid with more cushioning, consider the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, especially during the brand's sales.

Best Hybrid: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid

a mattress
Courtesy DreamCloud

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Only hybrid mattress with perfect motion isolation in our tests
  • Most comfortable for back and stomach sleepers
  • Secure, stable edges

Cons

  • Needs more bounce
  • Fabric bunches during adjustable base movement

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

First-rate motion isolation. This mattress is the only hybrid in our lineup that earned a perfect motion-isolation score. That's because of its stellar construction - each coil is individually wrapped (or "pocketed") to minimize the transfer of motion across the bed. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid passed our ripple test with flying colors, and testers barely felt each other move while lying side by side. "That was probably the best motion isolation I've tried so far," said Toni, a 50-year-old tester who worked with our lab team.

the inside of a mattress
Our lab team sliced open the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid to examine its individually-wrapped coils.
Courtesy DreamCloud

Strong support for all sleep positions. Donna tested every position to evaluate the bed's support and pressure relief. She rated its side-sleeping score a 4 out of 5, docking it a point because she prefers a softer cushion under her joints. She found it more comfortable for her back (4.5 out of 5) and stomach (5 out of 5). "The mattress is very conforming to my body, and my weight feels light overall," she said.

Lacks bounce. Having extra bounce in a mattress can make it easier to switch positions or get in and out of bed. But when our lab team tested how high a 10-pound ball bounces after dropping it from five feet, they were surprised the Premier Hybrid earned only a 3 out of 5. Hybrids tend to be springier, since they have a base layer of coils, but the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid bounced only 17 inches. Other mattresses, like the Saatva Classic, performed much better (the Classic bounced 28 inches).

Best for Side Sleepers: Saatva Classic Luxury Firm                                                

Saatva Classic mattress
Courtesy Saatva

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief for side sleepers
  • Bouncy and easy to switch sides
  • Strong edge support helps side sleepers feel secure near the perimeter

Most Popular

Cons

  • Lackluster cooling
  • Poor motion isolation

Features

  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Ideal for side sleeping. Dana, a 67-year-old tester, liked how the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm mattress felt while sleeping on her side. "The right side of my lower back feels much more supported. I usually have trouble with that area of my body, and this mattress is offering great support," she said. She also liked how her hips sank into the Euro pillow top (a 3-inch cushioned top layer), which she said helped align her spine.

Did you know?

More than half (54.1 percent) of people sleep on their sides. Side sleeping can reduce the severity of obstructive sleep apnea and may help alleviate symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). Also, early research suggests that side sleeping may support the brain's waste clearance process.

Fortified edges. Dana said she felt secure by the edge while sleeping on her side. "My right side, the closest to the edge, feels just as supported as when I'm on my left side, toward the center of the bed," she said. As she rose to sit, she felt the edge helped her get out of bed: "I sink in slightly, but not enough to cause any issues with getting back out." That support comes from the mattress's thick foam reinforcement that circles the mattress's perimeter - it's as dense as a yoga block.

a person sitting on a mattress
Couretsey Saatva

Poor temperature regulation. The Saatva Classic Luxury Firm isn't ideal for hot sleepers. After performing our cooling gun test, the mattress's surface was still 26 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than the original temperature. That surface reading was among the highest of any model we tested. Hot side sleepers may prefer the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, which excelled in our cooling test.

Best for Cooling: Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid

Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid mattress
Courtesy Sapira

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Best cooling performance of any mattress we tested
  • Springy feel supports movement
  • Pressure-relieving in every sleep position

Cons

  • Weaker edges
  • Below-average motion isolation

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

High-performing temperature regulation. The Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid proved to be the best mattress for hot sleepers in our lab's cooling gun test. It cooled about 6 degrees Fahrenheit from the starting temperature - roughly 15 degrees better than average.

heat coming from a mattress
The Leesa Sapira Chill outperformed other mattresses we reviewed in our heat mapping test (temperature shown in Celsius)
AARP Smart Picks

Why temperature matters

Our survey found that 16 percent of mattress shoppers ages 50 and older prioritize cooling performance. It's a key factor in choosing a bed, since the temperature of your sleep environment is among the most important factors in sleep quality. Temperature and circadian rhythm are closely tied, and you're more likely to fall asleep when your core body temperature decreases.

Easy to change positions. "This mattress is ideal for me as an average-weight sleeper who likes to switch up my positions," said Donna. The bed relieves pressure and is supportive in every sleeping position, and its bounce makes movement easy. If you tend to get warm during sleep or often switch positions because of heat, you'll appreciate the Leesa Sapira Chill's temperature-regulating materials.

Needs stronger edges. Our testers rated this mattress average (3 out of 5) for edge support, due to noticeable sagging when sitting and lying down. "It is sinking in a little bit, but it's not bothersome. It doesn't have a firm edge, but it's still supportive enough," said Donna. Although she felt secure despite some sinkage, we put it to the test: After placing a 150-pound sandbag on the edge, as if someone were sitting, our lab team measured a significant 5.5-inch dip in the 14-inch-tall mattress, a 40 percent loss in height. If you prefer a taller, firmer mattress for getting out of bed easier, consider the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe, which has stronger edges and delivers better cooling performance.

Best for Back Sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe

Helix Midnight Luxe mattress
Courtesy Helix

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Near-perfect pressure relief for back sleepers
  • Secure edges
  • Very good motion isolation

Cons

  • Traps heat
  • Doesn't work well on adjustable bases

Features

  • Firmness: Medium
  • Trial period: 100 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Relaxing balance for back sleepers. One of our testers, 51-year-old Allison, really liked the Helix Midnight Luxe while sleeping on her back, rating it 4.5 out of 5 in pressure relief and 4 out of 5 for spinal alignment. "I'm not sinking much through the comfort plush topper, but I am loving the firm support. My hips feel great, and my spine is well aligned," she said. "My body feels fluid and pressure-free even without a pillow."

Solid choice for couples. "Overall, great motion isolation. The individually wrapped coils seem to be doing their job," Allison said. Motion isolation is especially important for back and stomach sleepers, who tend to create more movement when getting out of bed by rolling to the side and pushing up to sit. Like the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, the Helix Midnight Luxe reduces movement by using individually-wrapped coils.

a person laying on a mattress
Courtesy Helix

Traps heat. The bed earned a rock-bottom score in our cooling test. After removing a heating pad from the surface of the mattress and waiting one minute, the Midnight Luxe showed a temperature difference of 22.5 degrees, one of the highest swings we recorded. If you're a hot sleeper, look at the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, which earned a 5 out of 5 for cooling in our lab.

Best for Adjustable Beds: The WinkBed Luxury Firm

WinkBed Luxury Firm mattress
Courtesy WinkBeds

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Conformed perfectly to adjustable base
  • Excellent support for back sleepers
  • Secure and safe edges

Cons

  • Lacks bounce for a hybrid
  • Subpar cooling
  • Uncomfortable for stomach sleepers

Features

  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Most compatible with adjustable bases. The 13.5-inch WinkBed Luxury Firm was one of the only taller mattresses we tested that conformed to adjustable-base movements without gapping, tilting or bunching. "This mattress performed perfectly with the base, even with the head and feet up at the same time," noted one of our lab testers. Its smooth adjustments make it easier to find a comfortable position.

a reclining mattress
Our lab tests found almost no gaps when we placed the Winkbeds mattress onto an adjustable base.
Courtesy Winkbeds

Pleasant balance for back sleepers. Dana felt well supported on the mattress while on her back, rating it a 4 out of 5. "I usually like a more plush topper, but with this mattress, the firmness is good for the support," she said. If you like to sleep on your back with your head elevated, this bed could be a good fit.

Surprisingly little bounce for a hybrid. This mattress delivered disappointing results in our bounce test, even though it has a thick coil layer. Our lab team said the thick cover and foam layers likely counteracted the springy coils, absorbing motion like we'd expect from an all-foam mattress. "I had to use my hands to help assist me in and out of bed," said Dana. If you rely on bounce to help with mobility on an adjustable base, consider the Saatva Rx instead.

Best Edge Support: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling

a mattress
Courtesy Brooklyn Bedding

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Outperformed all mattresses in our edge support test
  • Good bounce makes it easier to change positions
  • Very good cooling

Cons

  • Surface feels thinner and less comfortable than a pillow-top design
  • Doesn't bend well with an adjustable base

Features

  • Firmness: Medium
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Edges hold shape and support movement. Of all the mattresses we tested, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling provided the strongest edge support. When we placed a 150-pound sandbag on the edge, it lost only 18.5 percent of its height. While Donna admired the edge's strength while lying down, she was most impressed when sitting. "This is the best support I have experienced with any mattress," she said. "I really like the edge support because I sit on my bed a lot to put on or take off my shoes."

a person sitting on a mattress
Our tester said she felt secure even at the very edge of the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe mattress.
Courtesy Brooklyn Bedding

Superb temperature regulation. The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling ranked second in our temperature regulation test, just behind the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid. "The cover is extremely cooling and has a slick feel to it, making it great for hot sleepers," one of our lab testers noted. The brand's trademarked GlacioTex cooling cover contains silky polyethylene fibers that help draw heat away from the body and wick moisture.

Surface felt thin and not plush. "I'm not impressed with the construction of this mattress," said Donna. "Its flat topper design feels thin and a little uncomfortable." However, she did note that the cover felt cool to the touch, a nice feature for hot sleepers.

Best for Pain Relief: Saatva Rx

Resort Luxury Room
Couretsey Saatva

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Impressive pressure relief and support for back and stomach sleepers
  • Designed with joint pain in mind
  • Thick, quality materials and pillowy texture

Cons

  • Edges feel firm at first, but prove weaker under weight
  • Pricey

Features

  • Firmness: Supportive plush
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Balances comfort with support. Sherry McAllister, a chiropractor and president of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, says hybrid mattresses work well for people with pain and weakness. She also suggests a mattress with medium-firm support, especially for chronic low back pain. Our testers found the Saatva Rx checked all of those boxes, and they loved the overall feel. Although it's advertised as soft, Donna said the bed felt firmer than expected but still provided enough cushion. "I feel like I'm floating almost, and my weight feels non-existent," she said.

Thick, conforming layers. Our team expected this mattress to tilt awkwardly on an adjustable base, similar to the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling, but they were surprised by how well it flexed. The bed conformed to their head and foot movements with minimal gaps.

Weak edge support. The Saatva Rx is one of the most expensive mattresses on our list, so our lab testers expected it to perform well across every test. However, the bed's 15-inch edge lost half of its height under a 150-pound sandbag. This was the weakest edge support score in our tests, which could make getting out of bed more difficult depending on your pain or mobility needs.

Best Memory Foam: Nectar Classic Memory Foam

a mattress
Courtesy Nectar

Pros and Cons

Pros

  • Balanced support and cushioning
  • Reasonably priced
  • Above-average motion isolation

Cons

  • Poor cooling performance
  • Mediocre edge support

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Basic but cozy materials. Our testers found the Nectar Classic's memory foam construction to be basic, yet comfortable. "It is very lightweight and seems to have an uncomplicated approach, with only a couple of layers of memory foam," explained our lab tester, Kayla. Each layer provided a good amount of cushioning under the joints for side and back sleepers, and the matttress filled in the body's curves to reinforce the spine's alignment. Some memory foam beds feel too forgiving and sag under weight, but this bed felt dense and supportive. It's also more affordable than its higher-priced counterpart, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam.

Isolates motion better than most. This mattress is among our top three beds for couples because its foam layers prevent motion from rippling across the surface. "This wasn't surprising for a memory foam mattress. I could feel some motion on the side of my body closest to my test partner, but that was about it," said Donna. "Someone getting in and out of bed on the other side was almost unrecognizable."

Mediocre cooling. The Nectar Classic flunked our cooling test due to its memory foam construction. "Materials like memory foam can trap heat," explains Nandkeshwar. If you're a hot sleeper who loves the feel of a memory foam mattress, you can try a cooling cover or adjust your thermostat - a recent study found the ideal sleep temperature for older adults ranges from 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

How we tested the best mattresses

We started our process by researching the market. What mattresses are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews - and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 that we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

These testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief? What sleeping positions feel the best? Does your spine feel straight while lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for you

Selecting the right mattress depends on what factors matter most to you for a good night's sleep. Our experts and survey participants said sleeping position, comfort preferences, price and purchase terms (like warranties, delivery fees and trial periods) are their top considerations when shopping for a mattress.

Sleeping position and firmness

Around two-thirds of our survey participants said they care about choosing the right firmness when shopping for a mattress.

Firmness is measured on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest. These firmness levels are industry standards and set by the manufacturers. We don't test for firmness in our lab testing. Preferences often vary by sleep position - side sleepers generally like softer surfaces to relieve pressure at the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers may need firmer support to maintain spinal alignment. Combination sleepers who switch positions throughout the night may want to choose a firmness level based on their preferred position for falling asleep.

  • Side sleepers: Soft to medium firm ( 4-6.5 out of 10)
  • Back sleepers: Medium to medium-firm (5-6.5 out of 10)
  • Stomach sleepers: Medium-firm to firm (6.5-9 out of 10)

There are exceptions. For example, one of our testers felt too much pressure buildup around her chest while stomach-sleeping on the medium-firm Silk and Snow Hybrid; she preferred a softer bed.

Is back sleeping good for your spine?

"Back sleeping is considered [supportive] for spinal alignment…It evenly distributes body weight and minimizes tension on pressure areas," says Trudy Messer, a physical therapist and sleep coach at HEAL Wellness and Therapy in Greenville, South Carolina. However, for people with sleep apnea, sleeping on your back may worsen airway obstruction due to tongue position.

Everyone is unique, so you should take your body shape and sleeping preferences into account.

Comfort and materials

About 80 percent of our survey participants said comfort is their top priority when shopping for a mattress. But we know that comfort is different for everyone, which is why we test mattresses made from a variety of materials that can promote spinal alignment, relieve pressure, keep the body cool and reduce motion from a partner.

We've developed a list of advantages and disadvantages of the most popular materials based on expert input and testing experience.

  • Memory foam. An all-foam bed conforms to the body and offers ample pressure relief. It also prevents motion from transferring between sleeping partners. However, memory foam responds slowly to movement, which can make repositioning harder on softer models. It can also trap heat.
  • Innerspring. Beds with coil-only construction are easy to move on, breathable and supportive. But innerspring mattresses may not relieve pressure well, and they tend to deliver below-average motion isolation, meaning couples are more likely to feel each other move at night.
  • Hybrid. Some beds combine memory foam and innerspring to give sleepers the benefits of both. These hybrids offer a well-balanced feel, but construction varies between brands and models. It's hard to predict how pressure-relieving, cool or supportive a hybrid will feel until you try it. If you sleep with a partner, look for a bed with pocketed coils to help reduce motion.
  • Latex. Mattresses made with latex (natural rubber) have similar properties to memory foam, but the material bounces back quickly and is more breathable. However, latex beds can be heavy and difficult to set up, even with a partner. They're also typically more expensive than memory foam and innerspring mattresses.

Price

Nearly 2 in 3 of our survey participants said cost was one of the most important considerations when shopping. About half of respondents budgeted $500 to $1,500 for their new bed, but many said that finding the right option within their budget proved challenging. "I didn't know what to get that would actually be affordable and last a long time," one survey respondent said.

Purchase terms

About 2 in 5 of our survey participants said purchase terms were major factors in their decision-making process. These include warranties (22 percent), white-glove delivery (11 percent) and trial periods (6 percent).

  • Warranty. Most brands cover manufacturer defects or failed construction materials for a specific period of time. Most of the brands on our list offer lifetime or limited lifetime coverage, except for Silk and Snow, which offers a 15-year warranty.
  • White-glove delivery. Many brands offer white-glove delivery for an additional fee. When you receive this service, the company will deliver and set up your mattress (and adjustable bed, if applicable) for you. White-glove delivery is useful for people who need help with lifting a heavy mattress, especially if the bedroom isn't on the ground floor. Saatva is the only brand on our list that offers this service for free.
  • Trial period. Many brands offer a risk-free trial period, during which you can try out the mattress at home before fully committing to the purchase. Trial periods typically range from 100 to 365 nights. If you have back or joint pain, a longer trial period can help you make sure the bed provides the level of pressure relief and support your body needs.

How much do the best mattresses cost?

The best mattresses on our list cost $950 to $3,399 for a queen, depending on the brand and model. The Silk and Snow Hybrid is our most affordable option, at $950, though it comes with a shorter warranty than our other picks. The Saatva Rx is the most expensive, at $3,399 - it's made with higher-quality and, therefore, more-expensive materials for people who want extra support and pressure relief.

Many mattress companies offer customers opportunities to save money or lower the upfront cost.

  • Financing. All brands on our list offer financing through third-party partners, with some offering interest-free payments (depending on credit score).
  • Discounts. Many brands offer discounts to certain groups. For example, DreamCloud offers 5 percent off to military members, health care professionals and first responders.
  • Savings accounts. Consider using a flexible spending account (FSA) or health savings account (HSA), if you have one. Some brands, such as Saatva and Nectar, partner with third-party organizations like Trumed to determine eligibility for a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). If you're eligible and receive a letter, you can submit it to your benefits administrator for reimbursement. Reimbursement is not guaranteed, so it's best to check with your benefits adminstrator to see if a mattress is an approved purchase.

How much do the best mattresses cost?

When to buy a new mattress

Half of our survey participants said they knew it was time to buy a new mattress when their old one stopped feeling comfortable. Many participants wished they had more affordable options or could find mattresses at a fair price when they were ready to buy.

For bargain hunters, there are several opportunities throughout the year to score mattress deals. We recommend shopping around holidays, including Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Black Friday and Labor Day. Some brands lower prices by up to 50 percent during these sales or offer discounted bundles with bedding or an adjustable base, depending on the promotion.

FAQs:

What is the top-rated mattress?

The Nectar Premier Memory Foam mattress claimed the number one spot on our list of best mattresses, based on our rigorous lab tests. It earned near-perfect scores for motion isolation, spinal alignment, pressure relief, material quality and edge support. Plus, it comes with a lifetime warranty and a generous 365-night trial.

What is the best mattress brand?

According to our testing, Nectar is the top-performing mattress brand. DreamCloud, Saatva and Leesa also earned high overall scores.

What is the best type of mattress?

The best type of mattress is the one that fits your comfort needs, at a price you can afford. Some people need extra pressure relief, while others prefer a bouncier mattress that makes movement easier. Some sleepers say hybrid mattresses offer the best of both worlds. Innersprings are good for people who need an extra bouncy surface to help them move or change positions. Memory Foam mattresses tend to excel at pressure relief and limiting motion. And latex mattresses are like memory foam but made from natural materials and tend to be bounce back quickly.

How much do the best mattresses cost?

The best mattresses on our list cost between $950 and $3,399 for a queen. You can often find big discounts during holiday sales events.

When is the best time to buy a mattress?

The best time to buy a new mattress is when your current one starts to sag or you notice discomfort from worn-out materials. Waiting until major holidays and sales could help you save money, but it may not be worth weeks or months of bad nights' sleep.

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.

Taylor Leamey is a Senior Writer based in North Carolina. She has also written for CNET, The Slumber Yard and creditcards.com.

