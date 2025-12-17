The best mattresses of 2025

Features

Firmness: Medium

Medium Trial period: 120 nights

120 nights Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Edges hold shape and support movement. Of all the mattresses we tested, the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling provided the strongest edge support. When we placed a 150-pound sandbag on the edge, it lost only 18.5 percent of its height. While Donna admired the edge's strength while lying down, she was most impressed when sitting. "This is the best support I have experienced with any mattress," she said. "I really like the edge support because I sit on my bed a lot to put on or take off my shoes."

Superb temperature regulation. The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling ranked second in our temperature regulation test, just behind the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid. "The cover is extremely cooling and has a slick feel to it, making it great for hot sleepers," one of our lab testers noted. The brand's trademarked GlacioTex cooling cover contains silky polyethylene fibers that help draw heat away from the body and wick moisture.

Surface felt thin and not plush. "I'm not impressed with the construction of this mattress," said Donna. "Its flat topper design feels thin and a little uncomfortable." However, she did note that the cover felt cool to the touch, a nice feature for hot sleepers.

Best for Pain Relief: Saatva Rx

Impressive pressure relief and support for back and stomach sleepers

Designed with joint pain in mind

Thick, quality materials and pillowy texture

Edges feel firm at first, but prove weaker under weight

Pricey

Firmness: Supportive plush

Supportive plush Trial period: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty length: Lifetime

Balances comfort with support. Sherry McAllister, a chiropractor and president of the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, says hybrid mattresses work well for people with pain and weakness. She also suggests a mattress with medium-firm support, especially for chronic low back pain. Our testers found the Saatva Rx checked all of those boxes, and they loved the overall feel. Although it's advertised as soft, Donna said the bed felt firmer than expected but still provided enough cushion. "I feel like I'm floating almost, and my weight feels non-existent," she said.

Thick, conforming layers. Our team expected this mattress to tilt awkwardly on an adjustable base, similar to the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling, but they were surprised by how well it flexed. The bed conformed to their head and foot movements with minimal gaps.

Weak edge support. The Saatva Rx is one of the most expensive mattresses on our list, so our lab testers expected it to perform well across every test. However, the bed's 15-inch edge lost half of its height under a 150-pound sandbag. This was the weakest edge support score in our tests, which could make getting out of bed more difficult depending on your pain or mobility needs.

Best Memory Foam: Nectar Classic Memory Foam

Balanced support and cushioning

Reasonably priced

Above-average motion isolation

Poor cooling performance

Mediocre edge support

Firmness: Medium firm

Medium firm Trial period: 365 nights

365 nights Warranty length: Lifetime

Basic but cozy materials. Our testers found the Nectar Classic's memory foam construction to be basic, yet comfortable. "It is very lightweight and seems to have an uncomplicated approach, with only a couple of layers of memory foam," explained our lab tester, Kayla. Each layer provided a good amount of cushioning under the joints for side and back sleepers, and the matttress filled in the body's curves to reinforce the spine's alignment. Some memory foam beds feel too forgiving and sag under weight, but this bed felt dense and supportive. It's also more affordable than its higher-priced counterpart, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam.

Isolates motion better than most. This mattress is among our top three beds for couples because its foam layers prevent motion from rippling across the surface. "This wasn't surprising for a memory foam mattress. I could feel some motion on the side of my body closest to my test partner, but that was about it," said Donna. "Someone getting in and out of bed on the other side was almost unrecognizable."

Mediocre cooling. The Nectar Classic flunked our cooling test due to its memory foam construction. "Materials like memory foam can trap heat," explains Nandkeshwar. If you're a hot sleeper who loves the feel of a memory foam mattress, you can try a cooling cover or adjust your thermostat - a recent study found the ideal sleep temperature for older adults ranges from 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit.

How we tested the best mattresses

We started our process by researching the market. What mattresses are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews - and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 that we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

These testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief? What sleeping positions feel the best? Does your spine feel straight while lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for you

Selecting the right mattress depends on what factors matter most to you for a good night's sleep. Our experts and survey participants said sleeping position, comfort preferences, price and purchase terms (like warranties, delivery fees and trial periods) are their top considerations when shopping for a mattress.

Sleeping position and firmness

Around two-thirds of our survey participants said they care about choosing the right firmness when shopping for a mattress.

Firmness is measured on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest. These firmness levels are industry standards and set by the manufacturers. We don't test for firmness in our lab testing. Preferences often vary by sleep position - side sleepers generally like softer surfaces to relieve pressure at the shoulders and hips, while back and stomach sleepers may need firmer support to maintain spinal alignment. Combination sleepers who switch positions throughout the night may want to choose a firmness level based on their preferred position for falling asleep.

Side sleepers: Soft to medium firm ( 4-6.5 out of 10)

Soft to medium firm ( 4-6.5 out of 10) Back sleepers: Medium to medium-firm (5-6.5 out of 10)

Medium to medium-firm (5-6.5 out of 10) Stomach sleepers: Medium-firm to firm (6.5-9 out of 10)

There are exceptions. For example, one of our testers felt too much pressure buildup around her chest while stomach-sleeping on the medium-firm Silk and Snow Hybrid; she preferred a softer bed.

Is back sleeping good for your spine?

"Back sleeping is considered [supportive] for spinal alignment…It evenly distributes body weight and minimizes tension on pressure areas," says Trudy Messer, a physical therapist and sleep coach at HEAL Wellness and Therapy in Greenville, South Carolina. However, for people with sleep apnea, sleeping on your back may worsen airway obstruction due to tongue position.

Everyone is unique, so you should take your body shape and sleeping preferences into account.

Comfort and materials