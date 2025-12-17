AARP Hearing Center
A high-quality mattress is key to a good night's sleep, but shopping for one can be an undertaking, to say the least. In our survey of 300 adults ages 50 and older, one-third said they felt overwhelmed by the number of mattress brands on the market and were unsure where to begin their search.
But look no further. Our lab team tested 26 mattresses from 11 brands alongside older adult testers, rating each bed on the top priorities named by our survey participants and sleep experts. We made selections based on affordability, spinal alignment and pressure relief to help you find the best mattress for your needs.
Read on to see which models delivered the strongest results in our testing.
Our top mattress pick
- Best overall for spinal alignment, motion isolation, pressure relief and material quality
- Comfortable for all sleeping positions
- Lifetime warranty and 365-night trial
The best mattresses of 2025
- Nectar Premier Memory Foam: Best Overall
- Silk and Snow Hybrid: Best Value
- DreamCloud Premier Hybrid: Best Hybrid
- Saatva Classic Luxury Firm: Best for Side Sleepers
- Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid: Best for Cooling
- Helix Midnight Luxe: Best for Back Sleepers
- The WinkBed Luxury Firm: Best Adjustable Bed
- Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling: Best Edge Support
- Saatva Rx: Best for Pain Relief
- Nectar Classic Memory Foam: Best Memory Foam
Comparing the best mattresses
Meet the testers
Best Overall: Nectar Premier Memory Foam
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Excellent pressure relief and spinal alignment in all sleep positions
- Best motion isolation on this list
- Great edge support for a memory foam bed
Cons
- Low bounce can make movement difficult
- Foam layers retained some heat during testing
Features
- Firmness: Medium firm
- Trial period: 365 nights
- Warranty length: Lifetime
Key takeaways from our testing
High-quality, cozy feel. Our testers praised the Nectar Premier Memory Foam's supportive, luxurious feel. One tester, 60-year-old Donna, said she could lie on the bed in any position comfortably with good support and pressure relief - even on her stomach. "I'm shocked. I usually don't sleep on my stomach, but with this mattress, I would be able to do this position," she said.
Top-notch motion isolation for couples. Our team measured motion isolation - how well a mattress limits motion transfer to a partner - to gauge how well mattresses perform for couples. Our ripple test involved placing a beaker of water on one side of the bed while a lab tester bounced on the other. During the test, the water in the beaker barely moved, earning a perfect motion-isolation score. This means partners are unlikely to disturb each other when moving or getting out of bed. This bed's strong edge support also helps couples reposition without feeling like they might roll off the side. Donna said she sank into the material enough to feel supported and protected. Most foam mattresses have weak edges, so this support was a standout feature.
So-so temperature regulation. We performed a cooling gun test to measure how well the mattress regulates temperature. The test measured the change in surface temperature before and after applying a heating pad. After one minute, our heat sensor showed the surface was 18.9 degrees Fahrenheit hotter than its original temperature, earning an average score (3 out of 5). This was an improvement over the brand's base model, the Nectar Classic Memory Foam (1 out of 5), but we expected better cooling from a high-performance mattress. Hot sleepers seeking better temperature control may prefer the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid, which outperformed this model in our cooling test.
Best Value: Silk and Snow Hybrid
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Low-priced High-quality feel, but low cost
- Very comfortable for back and side sleeping
- Secure, stable edges while sitting and lying down
- Minimal motion transfer from one tester to the other
Cons
- Poor spinal alignment and pressure relief while stomach sleeping
- Didn't conform well to the adjustable bed's foot elevation
Features
- Firmness: Medium firm
- Trial period: 365 nights
- Warranty length: 15 years
Key takeaways from our testing
Impressive comfort - at an affordable price. The Silk & Snow Hybrid gave our testers a strong first impression. "I immediately notice how the quilted cover feels soft and breathable, giving it a cozy, inviting vibe," said Donna. As she tested different sleeping positions, she reported that her body weight felt evenly distributed on her back and side without any uncomfortable sagging. Considering the bed's strong performance all-around, our testers were pleasantly surprised it costs less than $1,000. The tradeoff is the mattress's warranty length - at 15 years, it's the shortest on our list at 15 years.
You get what you pay for?
Among our survey respondents, 1 in 4 said they spent between $500 and $1,000 for a new mattress. Of those, 64 percent said they were very satisfied, and 30 percent said they might spend that much money again. The only other budget range that had higher satisfaction scores were people who spent $3,000 to $5,000 (76 percent were very satisfied).
Great motion isolation for couples. During our ripple assessment, the beaker of water barely moved as our lab team sat up and changed positions. Moreover, when two older adult testers laid side by side, neither could feel the other moving. "Vibrations on the mattress were very minimal," said Donna, "My testing partner's average weight, and the motion isolation was outstanding," said Donna. If you and your partner spread out at night, the edges feel secure. It is one of the top performers for edge support, second only to the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe.
Not good for stomach sleepers. Our tester, Donna, said stomach sleeping was too uncomfortable. "I feel like my stomach and chest are having some pressure buildup. I think my lower back would feel uncomfortable sleeping in this long term," she said. If you want an affordable hybrid with more cushioning, consider the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, especially during the brand's sales.
Best Hybrid: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Only hybrid mattress with perfect motion isolation in our tests
- Most comfortable for back and stomach sleepers
- Secure, stable edges
Cons
- Needs more bounce
- Fabric bunches during adjustable base movement
Features
- Firmness: Medium firm
- Trial period: 365 nights
- Warranty length: Limited lifetime
Key takeaways from our testing
First-rate motion isolation. This mattress is the only hybrid in our lineup that earned a perfect motion-isolation score. That's because of its stellar construction - each coil is individually wrapped (or "pocketed") to minimize the transfer of motion across the bed. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid passed our ripple test with flying colors, and testers barely felt each other move while lying side by side. "That was probably the best motion isolation I've tried so far," said Toni, a 50-year-old tester who worked with our lab team.
Strong support for all sleep positions. Donna tested every position to evaluate the bed's support and pressure relief. She rated its side-sleeping score a 4 out of 5, docking it a point because she prefers a softer cushion under her joints. She found it more comfortable for her back (4.5 out of 5) and stomach (5 out of 5). "The mattress is very conforming to my body, and my weight feels light overall," she said.
Lacks bounce. Having extra bounce in a mattress can make it easier to switch positions or get in and out of bed. But when our lab team tested how high a 10-pound ball bounces after dropping it from five feet, they were surprised the Premier Hybrid earned only a 3 out of 5. Hybrids tend to be springier, since they have a base layer of coils, but the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid bounced only 17 inches. Other mattresses, like the Saatva Classic, performed much better (the Classic bounced 28 inches).
Best for Side Sleepers: Saatva Classic Luxury Firm
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Excellent spinal alignment and pressure relief for side sleepers
- Bouncy and easy to switch sides
- Strong edge support helps side sleepers feel secure near the perimeter
