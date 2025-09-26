The Perfect Scam

AARP Hearing Center
AARP’s weekly podcast The Perfect ScamSM tells the stories of people who find themselves the target of a scam. Host Bob Sullivan introduces listeners to those who have experienced scams firsthand, as well as leading experts who pull back the curtain on how scammers operate.
The Perfect ScamSM is a project of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, which equips consumers like you with the knowledge to give you power over scams.
Job Seekers Targeted in Water Filtration Job Scam, Part 1
A water filtration company promises job seekers lucrative positions but steals thousands.
The Crypto Detectives: Tracking Down Stolen Funds
A detective with a talent for tracing cryptocurrency helps scam victims recover stolen funds.
All That Glitters is Not Gold: Gold Bar Scams
A tech support scam leads to criminals stealing one woman’s life savings in gold bars.
Bonus: Scam Survivors Use Experience to Help Others
Fraud survivors use their experience to help others who are targeted by scams.
Tech Support Scam Turns Romance Scam
A tech support scam turns romantic, leaving one man broke and brokenhearted.
Tech Startup Defrauds Investors
A scammer persuades investors to back his phony tech startups.
Romance Scammer Poses as Keanu Reeves Using AI
A connection with a Keanu Reeves impostor leads one woman to unwittingly become a money mule.
VIN Cloning Scams: What Car Buyers Need to Know
John buys a used pickup truck only to find that it is a stolen vehicle with a cloned VIN.
Title Pirates: How Scammers Use Quitclaim Deeds to Steal Homes
Scammers, known as ‘title pirates,’ try to steal homes using quitclaim deed transfers.
How AI is Making ‘Pump and Dump’ Investment Scams Easy for Criminals
AI is making the classic 'pump and dump' investment scheme easier for criminals.
Reverse Mortgage Scam Leaves Chicago Families Fighting to Save Homes
A reverse mortgage home repair scam leaves Chicago residents fighting to save their homes.
The NFT Scam Targeting Artists
An artist who is promised NFTs of his artwork becomes entangled in an elaborate crypto scam.
Lost But Not Found: The Lost Pet Scam
Scammers impersonating animal shelter workers target owners of lost pets.
Serial Scammer Targets Hockey League Parents, Part 2
A serial scammer who stole millions from his Texas neighbors finally faces justice.
Serial Scammer Targets Hockey League Parents, Part 1
A professional scammer targets neighbors and fellow hockey parents in a Texas town.
Bonus: Thelma Director Shares Grandmother’s Experience with Scam
Josh Margolin, director of the movie Thelma, discusses his grandmother’s experience with a scam.
Sextortion Scam Targeting Michigan Teen Ends in Tragedy
International criminals are brought to justice after a sextortion scam leads to tragedy.
Romance Scam Kingpin Brought to Justice, Part 2
A US Postal inspector catches the leader of a multi-million-dollar romance scam network.
Romance Scam Kingpin Brought to Justice, Part 1
A daughter learns that her mother was the victim of a $400,000 romance scam.
Dream Kitchen Renovation Ruined by a Scam
A couple's dream kitchen renovation is halted when their payment is hijacked by scammers.
PayPal Impostor Scam Steals Priest's Life Savings
A priest's life savings are stolen in a PayPal impostor scam; his students rally to help.
Family Fights to Disentangle Father from Romance Scam, Part 2
A family's efforts to stop their father from sending money to scammers end in tragedy.
Family Fights to Disentangle Father from Romance Scam, Part 1
A family tries desperately to free their father from a series of online scams.
Job Seekers Targeted by a Work-From-Home Reshipping Scam
Cathy's work-from-home shipping job seems perfect until she gets a promotion.
Phony Home Contractors Steal Over $450,000
Brothers run a construction scam, charging homeowners for unnecessary and costly repairs.
Minnesota Man Caught in Blind Mule Drug Trafficking Scam
Rodney Baldus finds himself the victim of a blind mule drug trafficking scam in Mozambique.
Whiskey Investment Scheme Goes Barrel-Up
Investment in rare whiskeys leaves investors with a bitter aftertaste.
SIM Swapping: Scammers Hijack Smartphones and Steal Thousands
Learn the simple step you can take today to safeguard your phone from a SIM swapping scam.
Scam Victims Taxed on Stolen Money
Scam victims owe taxes on stolen money; lawmakers are working to provide relief.
A Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Ruined by a SNAP Scam
A highly organized crime robs hundreds of thousands of people of their SNAP benefits.
Trusted Caregiver Steals Oklahoma Woman's Savings
Alice hires a caregiver to help her out, but he empties her bank account.
Love Online Leads to $60,000 Theft
Debbie makes a romantic connection with a businessman online but is he who he seems?
AI is Making Virtual Kidnappings More Real Than Ever
A mother receives a terrifying phone call from her teenaged daughter, but with evolving AI technology, can she trust what she’s hearing?
Suicide After a Scam: One Family’s Story
After learning that his life savings have been stolen by a trusted online friend, Dennis makes the devastating decision to end his life. His family shares his story in hopes of helping others.
U.S. Army Financial Advisor Defrauds Soldier’s Grieving Family
U.S. Army financial counselor Caz Craffy is supposed to be advising grieving military families but is instead putting their money in risky investments that pay him high commissions.
Dentist Runs Affinity Fraud Scheme in Austin
Neill and his friends are impressed by Clinton Herzog’s investment pitch for his dental clinic chain, but soon learn that he's running a Ponzi scheme when he disappears with their money.
You May Not Be a Winner: Sweepstakes Scam Empties Woman’s Savings
When “Publishers Clearing House” calls, Kathy dreams of sharing the money with family. But months of empty promises and tens of thousands of dollars in “taxes” paid leave her no closer to the prize money.
Sisters Help Bring Down a Magazine Telemarketing Scam
Sisters Penny and Nancy’s quest to end magazine subscriptions and years of harassing phone calls leads them to help bring down a 20-year conspiracy that robbed victims nationwide of millions of dollars.
How to listen and subscribe to AARP's podcasts
Are you new to podcasts? Learn how to subscribe to AARP Podcasts on any device.
About the Fraud Watch Network
Whether you have been personally affected by scams or fraud or are interested in learning more, the AARP Fraud Watch Network advocates on your behalf and equips you with the knowledge you need to feel more informed and confidently spot and avoid scams.
Season 18
Season 17
- Lawyer Fights to Regain Identity from Timeshare Resale Scam
- International Fraud & Money Laundering Ring Exposed, Part 1
- International Fraud and Money Laundering Ring Exposed, Part 2
- Contractor Defrauds Wisconsin Homeowners
- Veterans Targeted in Military Benefits Scam, Part 1
- Veterans Targeted in Military Benefits Scam, Part 2
- College Professor’s Retirement Stolen in Nightmare Scam
- Job Hunting? Look Out for These Scams
- From Tech Support to Crypto ATM, Scammers Steal Thousands
- Romance Scammer Impersonates Korean Celebrity
- Inside the Dark Web
- Bonus Episode: Six Scams on the Rise
Season 16
- Couple and Homeless Man Conspire on Viral $400K GoFundMe Scam
- ‘National Geographic’ Photographer Paul Nicklen Warns About Social Media Impostors, Part 2
- 'National Geographic' Photographer Paul Nicklen Warns About Social Media Impostors, Part 1
- YouTube Star Kitboga Fights Fraud With Humor
- SIM Swapping: A Multimillion Dollar Scam
- Holiday Scams: What to Look Out For This Season
- Phone Scams and the Human Trafficking Connection
- A Veteran Rebuilds His Life After a Scam Takes Everything
- Criminals Deceive Search Engines With Fake Results
- AI, Voice Cloning and Scams: What You Should Know
- Psychic Mail Fraud Scheme Enabled by One of the Word's Largest Data Firms
- Dog Hospice Targeted by Fake Bank Texts
- Honolulu’s Power Couple Caught: Mortgage Scam, Part 2
- Couple Masterminds a Reverse Mortgage Scheme, Part 1
Season 15
- Women Band Together to Take Down a Serial Romance Scammer, Part 1
- Women Band Together to Take Down a Serial Romance Scammer, Part 2
- DEA Impostor Steals Montana Woman’s Life Savings
- An Old Scam Is Making a Comeback: Check Washing
- A Reality TV Star’s Telemarketing Scheme
- ‘Garbage Into Gold’ Ponzi Scheme
- Taylor Swift Fans Targeted in Concert Ticket Scams
- Scam Victim Turns Movie Star
- One Woman’s Story of Survival After a Scam, Part 1
- One Woman’s Story of Survival After a Scam, Part 2
- Bonus: Top 5 Things to Know About Crypto Scams
Season 14
- A Texas Hospice Provider’s Deadly Scheme, Part 1
- A Texas Hospice Provider’s Deadly Scheme, Part 2
- FBI and Grandmother Bring Down Crime Ring, Part 1
- FBI and Grandmother Bring Down Crime Ring, Part 2
- Words Matter: Blame Fraud on Criminals, Not Victims
- International Crime Ring Sets Up in West Virginia College Town
- Puppy Scammers Steal Thousands
- Real Estate Company Accused of Preying on Philadelphia Homeowners, Part 1
- Real Estate Company Accused of Preying on Philadelphia Homeowners, Part 2
- Colorado Funeral Home Body Brokering Scheme, Part 1
- Colorado Funeral Home Body Brokering Scheme, Part 2
- Bonus Episode: ‘Catphishing the Catphisher’
Season 13
- Recent MBA Wakes Up From Dream Work-From-Home Job
- Why Gift Cards Are Gold Mines for Scammers, Part 1
- Why Gift Cards Are Gold Mines for Scammers, Part 2
- The Virtual Kidnapping of a Gymnast
- Woman’s Inheritance Wiped Out in Crypto-Dating Scam
- The Perfect Scam Presents: A Special Report on the Texas Elder Murders, Parts 1-4
- Fake Doctor Runs Phony Medical Spa Scheme, Part 1
- Fake Doctor Runs Phony Medical Spa Scheme, Part 2
- Bonus Episode: Trending Scams to Look Out for in 2023
