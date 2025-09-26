Javascript is not enabled.

The Perfect Scam

The Perfect Scam is AARP’s weekly podcast profiling America’s biggest scams. Listen to experts tell stories from fraud victims and their families.

Hosted By

Bob Sullivan,

 
AARP
AARP

AARP’s weekly podcast The Perfect ScamSM tells the stories of people who find themselves the target of a scam. Host Bob Sullivan introduces listeners to those who have experienced scams firsthand, as well as leading experts who pull back the curtain on how scammers operate. 

The Perfect ScamSM is a project of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, which equips consumers like you with the knowledge to give you power over scams.

Job Seekers Targeted in Water Filtration Job Scam, Part 1

A water filtration company promises job seekers lucrative positions but steals thousands.

The Crypto Detectives: Tracking Down Stolen Funds

A detective with a talent for tracing cryptocurrency helps scam victims recover stolen funds.

All That Glitters is Not Gold: Gold Bar Scams

A tech support scam leads to criminals stealing one woman’s life savings in gold bars.

Bonus: Scam Survivors Use Experience to Help Others

Fraud survivors use their experience to help others who are targeted by scams.

Tech Support Scam Turns Romance Scam

A tech support scam turns romantic, leaving one man broke and brokenhearted.

Tech Startup Defrauds Investors

A scammer persuades investors to back his phony tech startups.

Romance Scammer Poses as Keanu Reeves Using AI

A connection with a Keanu Reeves impostor leads one woman to unwittingly become a money mule.

VIN Cloning Scams: What Car Buyers Need to Know

John buys a used pickup truck only to find that it is a stolen vehicle with a cloned VIN.

Title Pirates: How Scammers Use Quitclaim Deeds to Steal Homes

Scammers, known as ‘title pirates,’ try to steal homes using quitclaim deed transfers.

How AI is Making ‘Pump and Dump’ Investment Scams Easy for Criminals

AI is making the classic 'pump and dump' investment scheme easier for criminals.

Reverse Mortgage Scam Leaves Chicago Families Fighting to Save Homes

A reverse mortgage home repair scam leaves Chicago residents fighting to save their homes.

The NFT Scam Targeting Artists

An artist who is promised NFTs of his artwork becomes entangled in an elaborate crypto scam.

Lost But Not Found: The Lost Pet Scam

Scammers impersonating animal shelter workers target owners of lost pets. 

Serial Scammer Targets Hockey League Parents, Part 2

A serial scammer who stole millions from his Texas neighbors finally faces justice.

Serial Scammer Targets Hockey League Parents, Part 1

A professional scammer targets neighbors and fellow hockey parents in a Texas town.

Bonus: Thelma Director Shares Grandmother’s Experience with Scam

Josh Margolin, director of the movie Thelma, discusses his grandmother’s experience with a scam.

Sextortion Scam Targeting Michigan Teen Ends in Tragedy

International criminals are brought to justice after a sextortion scam leads to tragedy.

Romance Scam Kingpin Brought to Justice, Part 2

 A US Postal inspector catches the leader of a multi-million-dollar romance scam network.

Romance Scam Kingpin Brought to Justice, Part 1

A daughter learns that her mother was the victim of a $400,000 romance scam.

Dream Kitchen Renovation Ruined by a Scam

A couple's dream kitchen renovation is halted when their payment is hijacked by scammers.

PayPal Impostor Scam Steals Priest's Life Savings

A priest's life savings are stolen in a PayPal impostor scam; his students rally to help.

Family Fights to Disentangle Father from Romance Scam, Part 2

A family's efforts to stop their father from sending money to scammers end in tragedy.

Family Fights to Disentangle Father from Romance Scam, Part 1

A family tries desperately to free their father from a series of online scams.

Job Seekers Targeted by a Work-From-Home Reshipping Scam

Cathy's work-from-home shipping job seems perfect until she gets a promotion.

Phony Home Contractors Steal Over $450,000

Brothers run a construction scam, charging homeowners for unnecessary and costly repairs.

Minnesota Man Caught in Blind Mule Drug Trafficking Scam

Rodney Baldus finds himself the victim of a blind mule drug trafficking scam in Mozambique.

Whiskey Investment Scheme Goes Barrel-Up

Investment in rare whiskeys leaves investors with a bitter aftertaste.

SIM Swapping: Scammers Hijack Smartphones and Steal Thousands

Learn the simple step you can take today to safeguard your phone from a SIM swapping scam.

Scam Victims Taxed on Stolen Money

Scam victims owe taxes on stolen money; lawmakers are working to provide relief.

A Family’s Thanksgiving Dinner Ruined by a SNAP Scam

A highly organized crime robs hundreds of thousands of people of their SNAP benefits.

Trusted Caregiver Steals Oklahoma Woman's Savings

Alice hires a caregiver to help her out, but he empties her bank account.

Love Online Leads to $60,000 Theft

Debbie makes a romantic connection with a businessman online but is he who he seems?

AI is Making Virtual Kidnappings More Real Than Ever

A mother receives a terrifying phone call from her teenaged daughter, but with evolving AI technology, can she trust what she’s hearing?

Suicide After a Scam: One Family’s Story

After learning that his life savings have been stolen by a trusted online friend, Dennis makes the devastating decision to end his life. His family shares his story in hopes of helping others. 

U.S. Army Financial Advisor Defrauds Soldier’s Grieving Family

U.S. Army financial counselor Caz Craffy is supposed to be advising grieving military families but is instead putting their money in risky investments that pay him high commissions.

Dentist Runs Affinity Fraud Scheme in Austin 

Neill and his friends are impressed by Clinton Herzog’s investment pitch for his dental clinic chain, but soon learn that he's running a Ponzi scheme when he disappears with their money.

You May Not Be a Winner: Sweepstakes Scam Empties Woman’s Savings

When “Publishers Clearing House” calls, Kathy dreams of sharing the money with family. But months of empty promises and tens of thousands of dollars in “taxes” paid leave her no closer to the prize money.

Sisters Help Bring Down a Magazine Telemarketing Scam

Sisters Penny and Nancy’s quest to end magazine subscriptions and years of harassing phone calls leads them to help bring down a 20-year conspiracy that robbed victims nationwide of millions of dollars. 

How to listen and subscribe to AARP's podcasts

Are you new to podcasts? Learn how to subscribe to AARP Podcasts on any device.

About the Fraud Watch Network

Whether you have been personally affected by scams or fraud or are interested in learning more, the AARP Fraud Watch Network advocates on your behalf and equips you with the knowledge you need to feel more informed and confidently spot and avoid scams.

Previous Episodes
Season 18
Season 17
Season 16
Season 15
Season 14
Season 13
Season 12
Season 11
Season 10
Season 9
Season 8
Season 7
Season 6
Season 5
Season 4
Season 3
Season 2
Season 1

Season 18

Back to List

Season 17

Back to List

Season 16

Back to List

Season 15

Back to List

Season 14

Back to List

Season 13

Back to List
cartoon of a woman holding a megaphone

Have you seen this scam?

  • Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 877-908-3360 or report it with the AARP Scam Tracking Map.  
  • Get Watchdog Alerts for tips on avoiding such scams.
Report a Scam
Sign Up for Watchdog Alerts

Season 12

Back to List

Season 11

Back to List

Season 10

Back to List

Season 9

Back to List

Season 8

Back to List

Season 7

Back to List

Season 6

Back to List

Season 5

Back to List

Season 4

Back to List

Season 3

Back to List

Season 2

Back to List

Season 1

Back to List
Graphic illustration of Bob Sullivan

Bob Sullivan is an independent journalist and the author of five books, including New York Times Best Sellers, Gotcha Capitalism and Stop Getting Ripped Off! He spent nearly two decades working at MSNBC.com and NBC News, where he created and wrote the popular Red Tape Chronicles blog, covering cybercrime, privacy, and other consumer issues. He has won a Peabody Award, a Society of Professional Journalists Public Service Award, and a Consumer Federation of America Consumer Media Service Award. He was the host of Breach, a podcast about history's biggest hacks, and So, Bob? a podcast about the unintended consequences of technology. He now writes The Red Tape Chronicles column at RedTape.Substack.com and can be reached at BobSullivan.net

