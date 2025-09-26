The Perfect Scam

AARP’s weekly podcast The Perfect ScamSM tells the stories of people who find themselves the target of a scam. Host Bob Sullivan introduces listeners to those who have experienced scams firsthand, as well as leading experts who pull back the curtain on how scammers operate.



The Perfect ScamSM is a project of the AARP Fraud Watch Network, which equips consumers like you with the knowledge to give you power over scams.

A water filtration company promises job seekers lucrative positions but steals thousands.

A detective with a talent for tracing cryptocurrency helps scam victims recover stolen funds.

A tech support scam leads to criminals stealing one woman’s life savings in gold bars.

Fraud survivors use their experience to help others who are targeted by scams.

A tech support scam turns romantic, leaving one man broke and brokenhearted.

A scammer persuades investors to back his phony tech startups.

A connection with a Keanu Reeves impostor leads one woman to unwittingly become a money mule.

John buys a used pickup truck only to find that it is a stolen vehicle with a cloned VIN.

Scammers, known as ‘title pirates,’ try to steal homes using quitclaim deed transfers.

AI is making the classic 'pump and dump' investment scheme easier for criminals.

A reverse mortgage home repair scam leaves Chicago residents fighting to save their homes.

An artist who is promised NFTs of his artwork becomes entangled in an elaborate crypto scam.

Scammers impersonating animal shelter workers target owners of lost pets.

A serial scammer who stole millions from his Texas neighbors finally faces justice.

A professional scammer targets neighbors and fellow hockey parents in a Texas town.

Josh Margolin, director of the movie Thelma, discusses his grandmother’s experience with a scam.

International criminals are brought to justice after a sextortion scam leads to tragedy.

A US Postal inspector catches the leader of a multi-million-dollar romance scam network.

A daughter learns that her mother was the victim of a $400,000 romance scam.

A couple's dream kitchen renovation is halted when their payment is hijacked by scammers.

A priest's life savings are stolen in a PayPal impostor scam; his students rally to help.

A family's efforts to stop their father from sending money to scammers end in tragedy.

A family tries desperately to free their father from a series of online scams.

Cathy's work-from-home shipping job seems perfect until she gets a promotion.

Brothers run a construction scam, charging homeowners for unnecessary and costly repairs.

Rodney Baldus finds himself the victim of a blind mule drug trafficking scam in Mozambique.

Investment in rare whiskeys leaves investors with a bitter aftertaste.

Learn the simple step you can take today to safeguard your phone from a SIM swapping scam.

Scam victims owe taxes on stolen money; lawmakers are working to provide relief.

A highly organized crime robs hundreds of thousands of people of their SNAP benefits.

Alice hires a caregiver to help her out, but he empties her bank account.

Debbie makes a romantic connection with a businessman online but is he who he seems?

A mother receives a terrifying phone call from her teenaged daughter, but with evolving AI technology, can she trust what she’s hearing?

After learning that his life savings have been stolen by a trusted online friend, Dennis makes the devastating decision to end his life. His family shares his story in hopes of helping others.

U.S. Army financial counselor Caz Craffy is supposed to be advising grieving military families but is instead putting their money in risky investments that pay him high commissions.

Neill and his friends are impressed by Clinton Herzog’s investment pitch for his dental clinic chain, but soon learn that he's running a Ponzi scheme when he disappears with their money.

When “Publishers Clearing House” calls, Kathy dreams of sharing the money with family. But months of empty promises and tens of thousands of dollars in “taxes” paid leave her no closer to the prize money.

Sisters Penny and Nancy’s quest to end magazine subscriptions and years of harassing phone calls leads them to help bring down a 20-year conspiracy that robbed victims nationwide of millions of dollars.

About the Fraud Watch Network

Whether you have been personally affected by scams or fraud or are interested in learning more, the AARP Fraud Watch Network advocates on your behalf and equips you with the knowledge you need to feel more informed and confidently spot and avoid scams.