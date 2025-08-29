AARP Fall Movie Preview 2025

The sunny, silly season is over, so now’s the time when movies get seriously entertaining, with some of them ambitious for Oscars and AARP Movies for Grownups Awards.

Here’s the lowdown on the 20 most promising probable hits and contenders. Put them on your calendar, and don’t forget to pass the popcorn!

Coming in September

Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (in theaters Sept. 12)

The 1930s bring money trouble to the well-born Crawleys. Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) gets ejected from a society event because she’s scandalously divorced (so unladylike!), and Harold Levinson (Paul Giamatti, 58), the yacht-loving playboy brother of Cora (Elizabeth McGovern, 64), is back from America.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues (in theaters Sept. 12)

Like 1984’s original film, This Is Spinal Tap, it’s a mock documentary about an imaginary band (and later a hit live act in real life), improvised by musician/actors Christopher Guest, 77, Michael McKean, 77, and Harry Shearer, 81, with both films’ director, Rob Reiner, 78, as their hapless director, Marty DiBergi (who’s grateful to have survived his unsuccessful, imaginary movie Kramer vs. Kramer vs. Godzilla). Costarring as themselves: Paul McCartney, 84, Elton John, 78, Garth Brooks, 63, and Tricia Yearwood, 60.

The Long Walk (in theaters Sept. 12)

Based on the first novel by Stephen King, 77, who wrote it at 19, this is the grueling story of 100 teen boys forced to march by the ruthless Major (Star Wars’ Mark Hamill, 73) — and if they stop, they die. It’s a film by Francis Lawrence, who directed The Hunger Games sequels.

Clemente (in theaters Sept. 12, on History Channel Sept. 23)

Baseball fans will cheer this documentary on major league legend Roberto Clemente, a poverty-to-stardom story told through archival footage and deep interviews with, among others, Rita Moreno, 93, Michael Keaton, 73, and Roberto Clemente Jr.

The Lost Bus (in theaters Sept. 19, on Apple TV+ Oct. 3)

Bourne franchise director Paul Greengrass, 70, directs Matthew McConaughey, 55, in the fact-based story of a school bus driver who risked all to rescue a teacher (America Ferrera) and her kids from Paradise, California’s terrifying, apocalyptic 2018 Camp Fire. It’s written by Mare of Easttown’s Brad Ingelsby. Greengrass told Empire magazine, “I wanted it to be the most realistic depiction of fire ever put on film.”

Eleanor the Great (in theaters Sept. 26)

Scarlett Johansson directs Thelma star June Squibb, 95, as the witty, difficult Eleanor, who leaves New York after her best friend dies. She bonds with new friends in Florida, but she claims some of her late friend’s life experiences as her own.

One Battle After Another (in theaters Sept. 26)

In an action-comedy adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland, an ex-revolutionary (Leonardo DiCaprio, 50) is attacked by scary Col. Steven Lockjaw (Sean Penn, 65) and races to rescue his kidnapped daughter.