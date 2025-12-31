If you missed the annual sign-up period that starts Oct. 15, even by one day, you’ll be automatically reenrolled in your current plan as long as it’s offered in your area.

Members only

However, coverage and costs vary from year to year, so your current plan may no longer be your best choice. Fortunately, you may qualify to switch your coverage in certain circumstances even though the open enrollment period is over.

When can I switch Medicare Advantage plans?

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan that provides better coverage for your drugs or preferred doctors — or if you want to leave Medicare Advantage for original Medicare — you may be able make these changes after open enrollment.

In your first year of Medicare Advantage. You can leave Medicare Advantage for original Medicare anytime during the first 12 months. You also can sign up for a Part D prescription plan and qualify for a special enrollment period to get Medigap coverage regardless of preexisting conditions.

Every Jan. 1 to March 31. Medicare Advantage open enrollment allows current Medicare Advantage enrollees to switch to another Medicare Advantage plan or transition to original Medicare and join a stand-alone Part D plan.

Join our fight to protect Medicare AARP is working to keep Medicare strong. Here’s how you can help. Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about. Find out more about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country.

about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country. See the latest AARP research on Medicare and more.﻿

on Medicare and more.﻿ AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Your new coverage would begin the first day of the month after you change. However, you can’t switch from original Medicare to a Medicare Advantage plan during Medicare Advantage open enrollment.

The Medicare Advantage open enrollment period does not apply to stand-alone Part D plans. You can’t join a Part D prescription plan in this period if you have original Medicare or want to switch to another stand-alone plan.

And if you don’t already have a Medicare Advantage plan, you can’t get one during this time — unless this time happens to coincide with another type of enrollment period.

Be aware: If you leave Medicare Advantage for original Medicare and want a Medigap policy to help cover Medicare’s deductibles and copayments, this supplemental coverage may not be guaranteed. Medigap insurers in most states can charge more or reject you because of preexisting conditions unless you buy a Medigap policy during certain times.

Other circumstances could make you eligible to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan midyear.

Moving outside your current plan’s service area. When you relocate, you usually have two months to get a new Medicare Advantage plan or leave Medicare Advantage for original Medicare and get a Part D plan. This will also allow you to buy a Medigap policy regardless of preexisting conditions.

Qualifying for a special enrollment period. For example, you can switch plans if you move into or out of a long-term care facility or if you qualify to join a chronic condition special needs plan.

Finding a five-star plan in your area. If a locally available Medicare Advantage plan has an overall five-star quality rating from the government, you can switch to that plan one time outside of open enrollment. But this is rare: Only 18 plans across the country — less than 1 percent — qualify for 2026. You can search for plans with a five-star rating using the Medicare Plan Finder.

Coverage begins the first day of the month after a plan receives your enrollment request.