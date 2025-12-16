Whether you’re still working or are retired, learning about Medicare before you turn 65 is important.

You or your spouse may still have insurance from an employer. Even so, signing up for Part A as a supplement is smart because the premiums are free if you or your mate has worked the equivalent of 10 years and paid Medicare taxes.

Learn how to create online accounts to sign up and manage your Medicare information, why you might be eligible earlier than 65 and how to get personalized help from professionals.